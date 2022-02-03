  1. Home
  2. Here’s what we know about BA.2, the sister of Omicron

Here’s what we know about BA.2, the sister of Omicron

Agencies
February 3, 2022

Cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron have escalated globally over the past two months, with many countries experiencing peaks higher than previous variants.

Now we’re seeing cases of a sub-variant of Omicron, known as BA.2, emerge in Australia and more than 50 countries.

Rather than a daughter of the Omicron variant BA.1 (or B.1.1.529), it’s more helpful to think of BA.2 as Omicron’s sister.

Remind me, what is a variant?

Viruses, and particularly RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, make lots of mistakes when they reproduce. They can’t correct these mistakes, so they have a relatively high rate of errors, or mutations, and are constantly evolving.

When the genetic code of a virus changes as a result of these mutations, it’s referred to as a variant.

Omicron is a “highly divergent” variant, having accumulated more than 30 mutations in the spike protein. This has reduced the protection of antibodies from both prior infection and vaccination, and increased transmissibility.

When do health authorities worry about a new variant?

If changes in the genetic code are thought to have the potential to impact properties of the virus that make it more harmful, and there’s significant transmission in multiple countries, it will be deemed a “variant of interest”.

If a variant of interest is then shown to be more infectious, evade protection from vaccination or previous infection, and/or impact the performance of tests or treatments, it is labelled a “variant of concern”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified Omicron a variant of concern on November 26 because of its potential to cause higher reinfection rates, increased transmissibility and reduced vaccine protection.

What is the Omicron lineage?

A lineage, or sub-variant, is a genetically closely related group of virus variants derived from a common ancestor.

The Omicron variant comprises three sub-lineages: B.1.1.529 or BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3.

While the WHO has not given BA.2 a separate classification, the United Kingdom has labelled BA.2 a variant “under investigation”. So not yet a variant of interest or concern, based on WHO definitions, but one that is being watched closely.

This is not the first variant to have sub-lineages. Late last year, Delta “plus” or AY.4.2 was reported widely, then Omicron came along.

What’s different about BA.2?

While the first sequences of BA.2 were submitted from the Philippines – and we have now seen thousands of cases, including in the United States, the UK and some in Australia – its origin is still unknown.

The exact properties of BA.2 are also still being investigated. While there is no evidence so far that it causes more severe disease, scientists do have some specific concerns.

1. It’s harder to differentiate

A marker that helped differentiate Omicron (BA.1) from other SARS-CoV-2 variants on PCR tests is the absence of the the S gene, known as “S gene target failure”. But this is not the case for BA.2.

The inability to detect this lineage in this way has led some to label it the “stealth sub-variant”.

But it doesn’t mean we can’t diagnose BA.2 with PCR tests. It just means when someone tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, it will take us a little longer to know which variant is responsible, through genome sequencing. This was the case with previous variants.

2. It may be more infectious

Perhaps most concerning is emerging evidence BA.2 may be more infectious than the original Omicron, BA.1.

A preliminary study from Denmark, where BA.2 has largely replaced BA.1, suggests BA.2 increases unvaccinated people’s susceptibility of infection by just over two times when compared to BA.1.

The researchers suggest fully vaccinated people are 2.5 times more susceptible to BA.2 than BA.1, and those who were booster vaccinated are nearly three times more susceptible.

The study examined more than 2,000 primary household cases of BA.2 to determine the number of cases that arose during a seven-day follow up period.

The researchers also estimated the secondary attack rate (basically, the probability infection occurs) to be 29 per cent for households infected with BA.1 versus 39 per cent for those infected with BA.2.

This Danish study is still a preprint, meaning it’s yet to be checked by independent scientists, so more research is needed to confirm if BA.2 is truly more infectious than BA.1.

We’re likely to see new variants We should expect new variants, sub-variants and lineages to continue to emerge. With such high levels of transmission, the virus has abundant opportunity to reproduce and for errors or mutations to continue to arise.

The way to address this, of course, is to try to slow transmission and reduce the susceptible pool of hosts in which the virus can freely replicate.

Strategies such as social distancing and mask-wearing, as well as increasing vaccination rates globally, will slow the emergence of new variants and lineages. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 31,2022

Niranjan Kumar, the eldest son of a small farmer in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, was one of 1.25 crore youngsters who applied for 35,000 jobs when the railways department started recruitment examinations more than a year ago.

The mathematics graduate, 28, and his dormitory mates did not even make it to a recently released shortlist despite preparing for years, a collective setback that triggered protests by a swelling army of unemployed youth in Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh last week.

Infuriated by what they called a bungled recruitment process, tens of thousands of students, including Kumar and his friends, blocked rail traffic, while others vandalised trains and some even burned down coaches of a stationary train that had no passengers in it at the time.

"The government is playing with our lives," Kumar told Reuters, sitting cross-legged on a friend's unmade bed in the congested Kashi Lodge in Bihar's capital Patna. "They only want to privatise everything, they don't want to hire people themselves."

India has long had an unemployment problem and prized government jobs always attract huge numbers of candidates. But the widespread anger that has erupted over the railways' jobs poses a challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of crucial state elections in February and March, including in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi came to power in 2014 promising development that would create millions of jobs for the surging ranks of young, educated Indians. But national unemployment peaked at 23.5 per cent in 2020 and has stubbornly remained well above 7 per cent since, according to data from Mumbai-based the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), much higher than the global average.

As of last month, India had more than 5.2 crore unemployed people looking for work, CMIE data shows. More worryingly, the figure does not include many jobless people in the country of 135 crore who have stopped seeking employment.

India's working age population - those between 15 and 64 - is estimated at 100 crore, only 40.3 crore of whom are considered employed, CMIE data shows.

"Unemployment is a very deep crisis - it is the responsibility of the prime minister to resolve it," opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet this month. "The country is asking for answers, stop making excuses!"

The labour and finance ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

Gopal Krishna Agarwal, a spokesman for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, said the government was aware of the jobs situation and was trying to promote manufacturing by giving production-linked incentives to industries such as defence. He said Modi himself had directed authorities to fix the problems with the railways recruitment.

"We are not in denial, we are not saying unemployment is not a problem," he said. "But we are working on finding long-term solutions."

'Only way out'

In the latest incident, Kumar and the other unsuccessful candidates accuse the Indian Railways of mismanaging the recruitment process by shortlisting many people for multiple job roles.

"Had they shortlisted one candidate for only one role, we would have made it too and who knows could have cleared the main exam later," Kumar said.

"I have not paid my rent for a year and my father has told me he won't support me financially beyond this year," added Kumar, a bearded and balding man.

"My family has always had a difficult existence," he said. "A government job for me is the only way out."

Kashi Lodge has dozens of residents, mostly from poor rural families, who have been preparing for competitive exams for government jobs for at least five years. As Kumar spoke, a young man was bathing in his underwear on a small balcony, while others cooked lunch on stoves mounted on small gas cylinders placed by their beds.

Another man in the lodge, Ajay Kumar Mishra, says he had been a big Modi devotee and cheered when he came to Patna to seek votes before the 2014 general election.

"We poured our heart out for him," said Mishra, thumping his chest as others crowded the narrow balcony by his room door. "Now he will have to listen to the same youth who are hurting so much."

"Does he want us to sell tea and pakodas (snacks)? Maybe that's what we will have to do eventually. Time is running out for us, we will soon be too old to apply for government jobs."

Mishra says he has to find a job quickly because his father will retire as a university worker next year, and the burden of taking care of his family will soon fall on him.

"It's now or never for us," he said, books of current affairs and other topics strewn across another bed in his room and on its cement shelves, watched over by a picture of the Hindu goddess of learning, Saraswati.

"We have started a leader-less revolution in which everyone is a leader because everyone is affected," Mishra said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 1,2022

budgethealth.jpg

Fresh impetus to the healthcare sector was missing in the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in the Parliament on Tuesday, healthcare sector players and experts said.

D.V.S. Soma Raju, Executive Director, SLG Hospital, feels that while the existing healthcare machinery in India stood up to the challenge posed by Covid-19 pandemic and did its best to keep a possible disaster under check, this sector needed a fresh impetus to enhance and strengthen the healthcare net across the country.

"The Finance Minister, in her Union Budget speech, announced levy of 'Health &amp; Education cess' for the year 2022-23 but did not specify where this additional money would be utilised. I strongly feel the government must directly invest or encourage more private investments in the healthcare sector to ensure semi-urban and rural locations receive quality healthcare facilities," he said.

He was also of the view that the government must encourage digital health avenues to spread operations across the length and breadth of the country.

Dr Krishna Reddy Nallamalla President, InOrder and South Asia Regional Director, ACCESS Health International, said: "A 10 per cent increase in allocation to health is not in line with the health policy aspiration of public spending of 2.5 per cent of GDP. Increased allocation to other social sectors that have a bearing on health status of people is a saving grace."

Dr Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals, is of the view that the Union Budget is a progressive one that holds the potential to tackle the economic challenges faced by the country in the post-Covid period.

"It is heartening to see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's focus on sectors like health, including digital health ecosystem and mental health and wellbeing," she said.

She hailed the announcement of the National Digital Health Ecosystem. "The open platform that will consist of digital registries of health providers, health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities, will go a long way in providing quality and on-demand healthcare to the country's people."

"Realising the tremendous pressure piled on the minds of the people of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the FM's announcement of the National Tele Mental Health programme couldn't have come at a more opportune time," Kamineni added.

Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings, pointed out that the Budget is silent on the increase in public expenditure on healthcare and the path to 2.5 per cent of GDP spent on healthcare which is the much-needed reform path for this sector and enablement of healthcare access to India.

"However, the focus on digital healthcare with the National Digital Health Ecosystem is a welcome move that will include digital registries of health professionals and facilities, a unique health identity, and help strengthen the foundation of universal access to health care facilities. The announcement of a national telemedicine-led mental health program with a network of 23 telemental health centers, with Nimhans serving as the nodal centres is also a step in the right direction," he said.

"However, reform in paramedical education for faster enablement of clinical/paraclinical talent is still not addressed. While the FM led Budget 21 made healthcare a central subject, Budget 22 does lack continuity of that vision," he added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 2,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 2: Urban Development Minister B A Byrathi Basavaraj has taken officials to task for the slow pace of works being implemented under the Mangaluru Smart City project.

Inspecting as many as seven projects being implemented under the Smart City project, the minister on Tuesday said that he was disappointed to witness the incomplete projects.

He was informed that 90% of civil works at the Yemmekere swimming pool was completed and filtration plants were being awaited for it. 

The minister said that the funds will not be released when works are not completed.

As there were a few months left before the onset of monsoons, he directed officials to expedite work on the projects by doubling the number of labourers and machines.

“If contractors are not pressurised, they will complete works at their own pace,” he said and directed officials to file criminal cases against contractors who refused to expedite the work.

The sight of a huge mound of waste dumped near Pandeshwar railway crossing irked the minister to no end.

He told MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and the health inspector that the mounds of garbage should not be present during his next visit to the city planned in March.

He directed the commissioner to accord high priority to keeping Mangaluru clean.

He began inspecting the works from 6.45 am onwards and ended the inspection at Mangala Stadium at 9 am.

En route to Mangala Stadium, he interacted with elderly people exercising at Kadri park.

He also gave a patient hearing to the grievances of Pourakarmikas present near Kadri park.

The minister later told reporters that all works being implemented under the Smart City mission across Karnataka should be completed by March 23.

Basavaraj, while reviewing the progress of MCC and KUIDFC at MCC council hall, threatened to take disciplinary action against officials if there is a delay in the completion of developmental works. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.