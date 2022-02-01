  1. Home
Impetus to healthcare sector missing in Budget

News Network
February 1, 2022

Fresh impetus to the healthcare sector was missing in the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in the Parliament on Tuesday, healthcare sector players and experts said.

D.V.S. Soma Raju, Executive Director, SLG Hospital, feels that while the existing healthcare machinery in India stood up to the challenge posed by Covid-19 pandemic and did its best to keep a possible disaster under check, this sector needed a fresh impetus to enhance and strengthen the healthcare net across the country.

"The Finance Minister, in her Union Budget speech, announced levy of 'Health &amp; Education cess' for the year 2022-23 but did not specify where this additional money would be utilised. I strongly feel the government must directly invest or encourage more private investments in the healthcare sector to ensure semi-urban and rural locations receive quality healthcare facilities," he said.

He was also of the view that the government must encourage digital health avenues to spread operations across the length and breadth of the country.

Dr Krishna Reddy Nallamalla President, InOrder and South Asia Regional Director, ACCESS Health International, said: "A 10 per cent increase in allocation to health is not in line with the health policy aspiration of public spending of 2.5 per cent of GDP. Increased allocation to other social sectors that have a bearing on health status of people is a saving grace."

Dr Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals, is of the view that the Union Budget is a progressive one that holds the potential to tackle the economic challenges faced by the country in the post-Covid period.

"It is heartening to see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's focus on sectors like health, including digital health ecosystem and mental health and wellbeing," she said.

She hailed the announcement of the National Digital Health Ecosystem. "The open platform that will consist of digital registries of health providers, health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities, will go a long way in providing quality and on-demand healthcare to the country's people."

"Realising the tremendous pressure piled on the minds of the people of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the FM's announcement of the National Tele Mental Health programme couldn't have come at a more opportune time," Kamineni added.

Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings, pointed out that the Budget is silent on the increase in public expenditure on healthcare and the path to 2.5 per cent of GDP spent on healthcare which is the much-needed reform path for this sector and enablement of healthcare access to India.

"However, the focus on digital healthcare with the National Digital Health Ecosystem is a welcome move that will include digital registries of health professionals and facilities, a unique health identity, and help strengthen the foundation of universal access to health care facilities. The announcement of a national telemedicine-led mental health program with a network of 23 telemental health centers, with Nimhans serving as the nodal centres is also a step in the right direction," he said.

"However, reform in paramedical education for faster enablement of clinical/paraclinical talent is still not addressed. While the FM led Budget 21 made healthcare a central subject, Budget 22 does lack continuity of that vision," he added. 

News Network
February 1,2022

New Delhi, Feb 1: For every rupee in the government coffer, 58 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, 35 paise from borrowings and other liabilities, 5 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment and 2 paise from non-debt capital receipts, according to the Budget documents for 2022-23.

According to the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, goods and services tax will contribute 16 paise in every rupee revenue, while corporation tax will contribute 15 paise to each rupee earned.

The government is also looking to earn 7 paise for every rupee from Union excise duty and 5 paise from customs duty. Income tax will yield 15 paise to every rupee collection.

The collection from 'borrowings and other liabilities' will be 35 paise, according to the Budget 2022-23.

On the expenditure side, the biggest outlay component is interest payments at 20 paise for every rupee, followed by the states' share of taxes and duties at 17 paise.

Allocation for the defence stood at 8 paise.

Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 15 paise, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes will be 9 paise.

The expenditure on the 'Finance Commission and other transfers' is pegged at 10 paise. Subsidies and pension will account for 8 paise and 4 paise, respectively, in each rupee spending.

The government will spend 9 paise in every rupee on 'other expenditures'.  

News Network
January 28,2022

San Francisco, Jan 28: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that US President Joe Biden "is treating the American public like fools" after Biden met with executives from rival car companies General Motors and Ford Motor earlier this week, Fox Business reported.

Biden invited GM CEO Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley to the White House along with other business leaders to discuss his administration's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better legislation, which was stalled in the evenly split Senate after US Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., refused to support the legislation.

The massive spending bill would bump up the $7,500 tax credit to $12,500 for union-made electric vehicles and would also make GM and Tesla eligible for the existing tax credit again after they hit the 200,000-vehicle limit for the credit.

Biden touted GM's recent $7 billion investment in Michigan to ramp up electric vehicle production, the report said on Thursday.

"Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before," the president tweeted after the meeting, prompting the response from Musk that Biden was treating the American public "like fools".

Musk also tweeted that "Biden is a damp [sock] puppet in human form" and "Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle."

It is not the first time that Musk has taken shots at Biden. The electric vehicle pioneer said in September that the administration was "maybe a little biased" and "seems to be controlled by unions."

News Network
February 1,2022

ditalrupee.jpg

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech mentioned that India will take the route of Central Bank Digital Currency. She said that the introduction of CBDC or Digital Rupee, will give a big boost to digital economy.

What is a CBDC?

CBDC is a legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is similar to a fiat currency issued in paper and is interchangeable with any other fiat currency.

Who will launch the CBDC?

The Reserve Bank of India will launch the CBDC from the upcoming financial year. This follows the government’s plans to launch the CBDC that will be backed by blockchain technology.

What is the need for CBDC?

According to Investopedia, the goal is to provide users with convenience and security of digital as well as the regulated, reserve-backed circulation of the traditional banking system.

What does the Budget announcement mean?

The announcement in the Budget essentially expresses the government’s intention on cryptocurrencies and other virtual currencies. The RBI has on several occasions flagged concerns of money laundering, terror financing, tax evasion, etc with private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, etc and had planned to announce its own CBDC.

What does this change for citizens?

There are several models proposed by technology experts and evangelists on how the Digital Rupee could be transacted but a formal announcement by the Reserve Bank of India will likely detail how the Digital Rupee will be transacted by citizens. One chief difference will be that a Digital Rupee transaction will be instantaneous as opposed to the current digital payment experience.
 

