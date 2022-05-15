  1. Home
  2. Omicron gives better immune responses than booster shot, reveal Studies

Omicron gives better immune responses than booster shot, reveal Studies

News Network
May 16, 2022

People who are vaccinated and then get infected with Omicron may be primed to overcome a broad range of coronavirus variants, early research suggests.  

A pair of studies showed that infection produced even better immune responses than a booster shot in vaccinated patients. Teams from Covid-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE and the University of Washington posted the results on preprint server bioRxiv in recent weeks.

The findings offer a reassuring sign that the millions of vaccinated people who’ve caught Omicron probably won’t become seriously ill from another variant soon -- even though the research needs to be confirmed, especially by real-world evidence. 

“We should think about breakthrough infections as essentially equivalent to another dose of vaccine,” said John Wherry, a professor and director of the Institute for Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania who wasn’t involved in the research but reviewed the BioNTech study. That could mean that if someone had Covid recently, they could wait before getting another booster shot, according to Wherry. 

Alexandra Walls, a principal scientist at the University of Washington who authored one of the studies, cautioned that people shouldn’t seek out infections in response to the findings.

The data comes as Omicron continues to fuel outbreaks around the world, most notably in China, where residents of Shanghai have endured almost six weeks of lockdown. Waves of new variants are coming more quickly in part because Omicron is so transmissible, giving it ample opportunity to spread and mutate as countries drop restrictions, said Sam Fazeli, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. Meanwhile, regulators are weighing whether Covid vaccines should be updated to target Omicron.

BioNTech’s team argued that the data indicate that offering people an Omicron-adapted booster shot may be more beneficial than multiple ones with the original vaccines.

The Washington research, conducted together with Vir Biotechnology Inc., looked at blood samples from people who had been infected, and then had two or three doses of vaccine, as well as those who’d caught the delta and Omicron variants after two or three doses; others still had been vaccinated and boosted but never caught Covid. A final group had only been infected with Omicron and never vaccinated.

One part of the study zeroed in on antibodies, the protective proteins tailored to recognise and neutralise invaders. It showed vaccinated people who’d caught Omicron had antibodies that outperformed the others. They were even capable of recognizing and attacking the very different delta variants. 

“That indicates that we are at the point where we may want to consider having a different vaccine to boost people,” said David Veesler, an assistant professor at the University of Washington, who led the research. The scientists were also able to identify antibodies in the nasal mucous of these patients, which could help them neutralise the virus as soon as it enters the body. 

Nasal sprays are poised to be the next weapon for fighting Covid

Both the Washington and BioNTech studies also looked at another piece of the immune system: B cells, a type of white blood cell that can kick in to produce a burst of fresh antibodies if they recognise a pathogen. People who’d had an Omicron breakthrough infection had a broader response from these useful cells than those who’d had a booster shot but no infection, the BioNTech team found. 

Crucially, the Washington team also found that the broad response was missing in unvaccinated people who had caught Omicron as their first exposure to the virus. This “would be a problem if a new variant that is significantly different emerged,” Veesler said. 

There’s no guarantee that future mutations will be as mild as Omicron, and the pandemic’s future is hard to predict since it depends not just on immunity in the population, but also on how much the virus mutates. 

Other researchers who reviewed the studies said the findings match up with the growing body of evidence for an immune boost from exposure to different virus variants via vaccination and infection. Scientists have also shown broad immune responses in people who caught delta after getting their shots. 

“Maybe this is an indication that an updated booster might be a good idea,” said Theodora Hatziioannou, a virologist at The Rockefeller University who helped lead a team that looked at breakthrough infections in a group of vaccinated people in New York City. 

News Network
May 12,2022

ramya.jpg

Film actress and former Lok Sabha member Divya Spandana aka Ramya has asked the All India Congress Committee General Secretary K C Venugopal to clear her name in the media regarding reports that said that she had duped the party of Rs 8 crore.

She further tweeted that she didn’t run away and resigned from the party for personal reasons and claimed that the story was planted to discredit her credibility.

“Humble request to @kcvenugopalmp to please clarify with the media about this whenever you’re in Karnataka next. The least you can do for me Venugopal ji, so I don’t have to live with this abuse and trolling for the rest of my life. (sic)”, she tweeted. 

He remarks come after some media reports claimed that Rahul Gandhi's most-trusted aide Praveen Chakravarty along with Divya Spandana were in incommunicado since the day of the 2019 general election results after allegedly charging huge sums of money in the name of research. It was further reported that Spandana was said to have received Rs 8 crore for her research and social media drive during the electioneering phase. 

Yesterday, Ramya had alleged the Congress instructed the workers to troll her on social media for a statement she’d made against Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar. 

“So the ‘office’ has circulated these messages among the congress leaders & volunteers asking them troll me. Save yourself the trouble — I’ll do it myself.(sic)”, Ramya wrote, attaching a series of screenshots that showed various messages in English and Kannada allegedly circulated to troll her. She also tagged Shivakumar and Congress’ Srivatsa Y.B. presently a member Rahul Gandhi’s team and former social media head of the Karnataka Congress.

The day before yesterday, Ramya had criticised the Mr Shivakumar for claiming BJP leader and Karanataka Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan C.N., had met the Congress’ M.B. Patil to “seek protection” from being questioned on public platforms in the PSI recruitment scam.

“People across parties meet each other, go to functions, some even get married into families — I’m surprised @DKShivakumar would say this about @MBPatil who’s a staunch congressman. Shouldn’t the party be fighting elections as one [email protected],” wrote Ramya on Twitter, in response to Shivakumar’s comment.

In May 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections, BJP came back for the second time with a majority, defeating Congress. The following month, Spandana deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts citing a “break from politics.” She even cut off all communication with party leaders. She was subsequently removed from the post of the Congress’ social media head.

Divya joined the Indian National Congress in 2012 as a member of its youth wing. She won Mandya Lok Sabha seat by-election in 2013 but was subsequently defeated in the 2014 Ggneral elections. As the Congress’ social media head, she was known for post hard-hitting tweets, especially taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

News Network
May 4,2022

Bengaluru, May 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would let him know the BJP central leadership’s decision on expanding or reshuffling the Cabinet. 

“He said he will talk to me about it after going to Delhi,” Bommai told reporters when asked if anything was discussed on the Cabinet expansion or reshuffle when Shah was in the city on Tuesday. 

Bommai did not respond to speculation that the party would consider appointing deputy chief ministers. “That’s something I’m getting to know from you (media),” he said. 

Shah’s visit to Bengaluru has raised the hopes of ministerial aspirants as a decision is expected soon on revamping Bommai’s Cabinet. Meanwhile, BJP leaders lined up to deny speculation that Bommai himself would be replaced. 

Apparently, the BJP central leadership is expected to arrive at a decision before May 10. This got credence on Tuesday when the government decided to postpone a Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on May 5 to May 11. Speculation is that the postponement is meant to accommodate the possibility of an expansion or reshuffle of the Cabinet.

News Network
May 14,2022

inc.jpg

Mangaluru, May 14: The Congress is likely to bring in a measure to ensure 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels of the party organisation.

A decision on this has been taken by the panel on social justice and empowerment formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi to lead discussions on this issue at the Congress' three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' here, party leader K Raju said.

He added that it is likely to be recommended for approval of the Congress Working Committee.

Raju said the panel is also likely to propose establishing a social justice advisory council to the Congress president.

This advisory council will look at issues and give recommendation to the president, he said.

