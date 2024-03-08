  1. Home
WHO guidelines for keeping better health during Ramadan 2024

March 8, 2024

food.jpg

Amidst war, violence, chaos and new hopes, Muslims across the world are gearing up to welcome the fasting month of Ramadan. The pious month is likely to start on 11 or 12 March and is likely to end on 9 April.

During this month, Muslims fast from pre-dawn to sunset. The two main meals of the fasting period are Iftar, which is eaten after sundown, and Suhoor, which is eaten before dawn. Apart from fasting, donations and giving food to the needy are hallmarks of the month.

Every year, World Health Organisation states guidelines that we must abide by to maintain good health during the month of Ramadan:

WHO guidelines:

Balanced diet: it is advised to consume a balanced diet and avoid having too fried or oily food before or after breaking the fast. We should ensure that we consume a nutritious diet that can nourish the body. Having adequate amount of water post fasting is also mandatory.

Limit salt intake: We should be mindful of the salt intake we are doing with our food. We can instead add flavours to the food with various herbs. The goodness of natural herbs can further nourish the body.

Exercising: It is important to keep exercising throughout Ramadan – this will enable digestion and movement will keep the body fit and healthy.

Tobacco and vaping: We should refrain from tobacco consumption and vaping to keep ourselves healthy.

Baking or steaming: Consuming too much fried food can harm the health. Instead, we can choose other ways of cooking such as steaming and baking the food. This will retain the nutrition as well as make the diet healthy for consumption before or after fasting.

Comments

coastaldigest.com news network
February 28,2024

bangsstudents.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 28: Four high school students who were reported missing after appearing for the English paper in the ongoing Class 10 preparatory examination on February 27, were found dead in Nandini river at Haleangady, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. 

The deceased have been identified as Yashwith (15) of Agaramelu,  Niroopa (15) Guddekoppa, Raghavendra (15) of Thokur, and Anvith (15) of Anwith of Chitrapura. 

All four students were studying 10th standard at Vidyadayini High School. In in Surathkal. 

Police suspect that they might have got into the river to swim after appearing for the exam, and subsequently drowned.

On Tuesday, February 27, the four students wrote their exam and they did not return home. After searching for them at their friends’ places, the parents filed a missing complaint at Surathkal Police Station.

The police checked the CCTV footage and found that the students had boarded a bus for Haleyangadi. After tracing the tower location of a mobile carried by one of the students the police found the school bag and shoes of students near a river.

With the help of the locals, the search operation began and found the bodies of four students. The police suspect that the students might have entered the river to swim and drowned.

The police are questioning their classmates and the school authorities to find more details related to the four students. 

According to reports, only one of the four students knew swimming. The police claim that students might have drowned while trying to rescue a student. Surthkal Police have registered a case and the probe is underway.

Comments

News Network
March 7,2024

FormerCMs.jpg

Bengaluru: The BJP, which aims to secure significant victories in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, may nominate two of its former Chief Ministers -- Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, both hailing from the dominant Lingayat community, considered the party's core vote-base. Providing indications about this, veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa said discussions have taken place regarding candidates for all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including Bommai and Shettar, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president J P Nadda, but no final decision has been made.

Yediyurappa, a former Chief Minister and a member of the BJP's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, also hinted that the BJP may allocate two to three seats to its alliance partner JD(S) in Karnataka, with the final decision to be made by the party's national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leaders from various states are meeting Shah and Nadda ahead of the party's Central Election Committee, which includes Modi and other senior leaders, holding its second meeting later this week to finalize the party's candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The party has so far announced candidates for 195 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543 across the country.

"Yesterday, Amit Shah ji, Nadda ji, and all of us together discussed candidates for all 28 Lok Sabha seats. Who should be given the ticket has not yet been finalized. All of that will be discussed with the Prime Minister, and we might get clarity in two to three days," Yediyurappa told reporters in the national capital. He added, "Everything has been discussed, but who will be given a ticket from where has not yet been finalized. Discussions have happened about Bommai and Jagadish Shettar."

Speculations are rife within the state BJP circles that Bommai, currently an MLA from Shiggaon, may be fielded from Haveri, with the party's sitting MP Shivakumar Udasi announcing retirement from electoral politics after the current term ends. Shettar may be fielded from Belgaum (Belagavi), currently represented by Mangala Angadi, the widow of former Union Minister of State Suresh Angadi. She won by a margin of over 5,000 votes in the 2021 bypolls against the Congress strongman Satish Jarkiholi when the seat fell vacant due to her husband's death.

BJP aims to replace Mangala with a strong candidate to retain the seat, and Shettar’s name is doing the rounds as he also happens to be a relative of the Angadi family and was the poll incharge of this seat during the bypoll. Shettar, who quit the BJP to join the Congress ahead of the state assembly polls last year after being denied the ticket, rejoined his old party in January. Both Bommai and Shettar are from the Lingayat community, which is considered the strong vote-base of the BJP in Karnataka. According to party sources, the community's "slight shift" away from the saffron party in the Assembly polls last year is said to be one of the major reasons for its defeat. Yediyurappa is also a Lingayat.

According to Yediyurappa, there will be another round of discussions with the BJP's central leadership on Thursday at which some decisions may be taken. He also expressed confidence about winning at least 25 seats, and noted that efforts are underway in this direction. Regarding the seats that will be given to JD(S), he said the decision made by Modi and Shah is final. "It is not yet finalized as to which seats will be given to them. Two to three seats may be given to them," he added.

BJP and JD(S) have held discussions on seat sharing, but there is no official announcement yet. As per available information, JD(S) may contest in three seats -- Mandya, Hassan, and Kolar. There may also be a possibility of a JD(S) candidate contesting on the BJP symbol, according to sources, and it is likely to be noted cardiac surgeon and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr. C N Manjunath from the Bangalore Rural segment, where sitting MP and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh is likely to be the Congress candidate once again. There is also pressure from party workers on Gowda's son -- former CM and JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy -- to contest from the Vokkaliga bastion of Mandya, JD(S) sources added.

The BJP aims to repeat or surpass its 2019 Lok Sabha polls performance, when it swept the state, winning 25 out of the total 28 seats, and ensured the victory of a party-supported independent candidate in Mandya. The Congress and the JD(S), which were running a coalition government back then and fought the election together, each won just one seat. However, the political landscape has changed significantly; the Congress scored a resounding victory in the Assembly elections in May last year and now appears battle-ready, determined to put up a strong show in the Lok Sabha polls. It is also a role reversal of sorts for JD(S), which joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year and aims to prove that it is still a force to be reckoned with, particularly in South Karnataka.

Comments

News Network
February 26,2024

palestinePM.jpg

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has announced the resignation of his government due to the Israeli regime’s relentless ground and air strikes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, and escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.

“This decision comes in light of the political, security, and economic developments related to the aggression against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank, including in the city of al-Quds,” Shtayyeh, who submitted his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, said at a weekly cabinet session in the central West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday.

He added that the decision to resign was made because of what Palestinians, their cause and their political system are experiencing amid ferocious and unprecedented Israeli aggression, genocide, attempts at forced displacement and starvation in Gaza, besides intensified settler terrorism, repeated incursions into West Bank towns and villages.

He also referred to unprecedented financial strangulation, attempts to liquidate the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA), repudiation of all signed agreements, gradual annexation of Palestinian lands, and bids to turn the Palestinian Authority into an administrative apparatus with no political weight.

Shtayyeh stressed that Palestinians will remain on the path of confronting the occupying Israeli regime, asserting that the Palestinian Authority will continue to struggle to establish a sovereign independent state on Palestinian lands.

Shtayyeh, who was appointed as prime minister in 2019, said in October that the current US administration doesn’t have the political will to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “They’re managing it,” he said.

The Israeli Knesset voted on Wednesday to support prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of an independent Palestinian state. Earlier, the Israeli cabinet had approved a declaration, rejecting any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

The Palestinians hope to establish an independent state of their own in the Gaza Strip and West Bank with East al-Quds as its capital.

Israel occupied East al-Quds during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming all of al-Quds as its “eternal and undivided” capital in a move never recognized by the international community.

Comments

