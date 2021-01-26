  1. Home
  Toddlers who use touchscreens likely to be more distractible

Agencies
January 26, 2021

Touchscreens can benefit toddlers – but it&#039;s worth choosing your child&#039;s apps wisely

Bath, Jan 26: Toddlers with high daily touchscreen use are less able to resist distraction compared to toddlers with no or low touchscreen use - according to new research.

The research from Birkbeck, University of London, King's College London and University of Bath, was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The research team say the findings are important for the growing debate around the role of screen time on toddlers' development especially given the increased levels of screen time seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lead researcher Professor Tim Smith, from Birkbeck's Centre for Brain and Cognitive Development, said: "The use of smartphones and tablets by babies and toddlers has accelerated rapidly in recent years. The first few years of life are critical for children to learn how to control their attention and ignore distraction, early skills that are known to be important for later academic achievement."

"There has been growing concern that toddler touchscreen use may negatively impact their developing attention but previously there was no empirical evidence to support this," added Smith.

To provide such evidence, Professor Smith's TABLET Project, at Birkbeck's Centre for Brain and Cognitive Development, recruited 12-month-old infants who had different levels of touchscreen usage.

The study followed them over the next 2.5 years, bringing them into the lab three times, at 12 months, 18 months and 3.5 years. During each visit, the toddlers took part in computer tasks with an eye-tracker to measure their attention. Objects appeared in different screen locations. How quickly toddlers looked at the objects and how well they could ignore distracting objects were measured.

Professor Smith states: "We found that infants and toddlers with high touchscreen use were faster to look at objects when they appeared and were less able to ignore distracting objects compared to the low users."

Dr Ana Maria Portugal, main researcher on the project points out "We are currently unable to conclude that the touchscreen use caused the differences in attention as it could also be that children who are more distractible may be more attracted to the attention-grabbing features of touchscreen devices than those who are not."

Co-investigator Dr Rachael Bedford, from the Department of Psychology at University of Bath commented: "What we need to know next is how this pattern of increased looking to distracting objects on screens relates to attention in the real-world: is it a positive sign that the children have adapted to the multitasking demands of their complex everyday environment or does it relate to difficulties during tasks that require concentration?" 

Agencies
January 20,2021

San Diego, Jan 20: US-based drugmaker Moderna has confirmed that it has received a report from California's health department that several individuals at one vaccination centre in San Diego were treated for possible allergic reactions after vaccination from one lot of the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

The company is "fully cooperating" with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) in investigating these reported adverse events, Moderna said on Tuesday.

The confirmation comes after California State Epidemiologist Dr Erica Pan on Sunday recommended halting the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation.

"A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours," said Dr Pan.

"Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory and pause the administration of vaccines from Moderna Lot 041L20A until the investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Moderna and the state is complete."

All appeared to be experiencing a possible severe allergic reaction during the standard observation period -- a type of adverse event that the CDC reports some people have experienced when receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine site switched to another lot of Moderna vaccine after closing for a few hours.

Moderna said that it is unaware of comparable clusters of adverse events from other vaccination centres which may have administered vaccines from the same lot, or from other Moderna lots.

"Moderna confirmed that a total of 1,272,200 doses were produced in batch number 041L20A, with nearly a million doses (964,900) already distributed to approximately 1,700 vaccination sites in 37 states," the company said in a statement.

While Moderna said it does not know how many doses may have ended up in the arms of people, it did report that the lot was shipped between January 4-8, and thus it expects that a significant portion of the distributed doses have already been used.

Moderna said a detailed review of the manufacturing intermediates and final drug product was performed including raw materials, batch records, release and characterization testing results, and Moderna shipping and storage records.

"The review confirmed that all criteria for product release of lot 041L20A were met," the statement added.

Agencies
January 12,2021

New Delhi, Jan 12: Amid the ongoing debate around the safety and efficacy aspects of Covid vaccines, the president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised the public to not worry too much about it.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. J.A. Jayalal, president, IMA said, "We should not be too worried about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines since enough evidence is available to prove its credibility.

"The vaccines are never 100 per cent protective and efficacious at any time. It helps us to some extent in getting ahead of the disease but eventually, herd immunity will set in to control the viral spread. So let's not worry too much about the safety and efficacy part," he said.

"What we know from the trials is that the vaccines approved for inoculation in India are found safe and elicit an immune response. The technology of harnessing vaccines from inactivated viruses is a proven science. Our least expected efficacy criteria is 50 per cent while at the same time, other drugs we have been using for years are even below this benchmark of efficacy. We use influenza and vaccines against Tuberculosis but still people contract it," Jayalal explained.

"Even natural infection cannot determine the level of antibodies it would create in the body. Some may develop less antibodies, some may exhibit high titers of it while a few may never develop at all. Good thing is that the vaccines are producing antibodies and it's enough at this stage," he added.

Jayalal also said that the vaccine would work against the current and mutant strains of the coronavirus. Such claim was earlier made by Bharat Biotech for its Covid vaccine, Covaxin, which is approved for restricted emergency use in a clinical trial mode'. However, the firm is yet to present the data confirming its claim.

The apex association of modern medicine practitioners in the country has come out publicly endorsing the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. In a statement issued on Monday, it said that the association stands with the scientists to endorse the safety and efficacy of both Covaxin and Covishield for public awareness and to counter myths on vaccine percolating in social media.

The IMA has also appealed to its its 3.5 lakh members in 1,800 local branches to actively take part in the mission of Covid vaccination programme rolled out by the Government of India. "Come out to get vaccinated first to show to the world that these vaccines are safe and efficacious," it had said.

Despite the efficacy of both the vaccines still unknown, the IMA has endorsed the vaccines. When asked about it, Jayalal said the association had a detailed discussion on such aspects with the government agencies. "After analyzing all the scientific data, we have decided to come out firmly in support of the vaccines," he added.

India's drug regulator has approved two Covid vaccine candidates -- Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech -- for the massive inoculation drive against the Covid-19.

The immunization drive will start from January 16. The vaccines have already reached many of the primary hubs to be distributed further before the roll-out.

Till now, a total 1,51,327 people have succumbed to the deadly disease while it has infected 1,04,79,179 people in the country.

Agencies
January 16,2021

Scientists have developed a rapid blood test that can predict within a day of hospitalisation which patients with COVID-19 are at the highest risk of severe complications or death, an advance that may help identify those who may best benefit from specific investigational treatments.

The test, described in the journal JCI Insight, measures levels of mitochondrial DNA -- a unique type of genetic material that normally resides inside the energy factories of cells.

According to the researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine at St. Louis in the US, mitochondrial DNA spilling out of cells and into the bloodstream indicates that a type of violent cell death is taking place in the body.

"Doctors need better tools to evaluate the status of COVID-19 patients as early as possible because many of the treatments are in short supply, and we know that some patients will get better without intensive treatments," said study co-author Andrew E. Gelman.

"We need to understand why some patients, irrespective of their ages or underlying health in some cases, go into this hyperinflammatory death spiral. Our study suggests that tissue damage may be one cause of this spiral, since the mitochondrial DNA that is released is itself an inflammatory molecule," Gelman added.

Viruses are known to cause a type of tissue damage called necrosis that is a violent, inflammatory response to the infection, the researchers said, adding that this may lead to cells breaking open and releasing their contents including mitochondrial DNA.

"In COVID-19 patients, there has been anecdotal evidence of this type of cell and tissue damage in the lung, heart and kidney. We think it's possible that measures of mitochondrial DNA in the blood may be an early sign of this type of cell death in vital organs," Gelman explained.

The scientists believe the new test could help predict disease severity and also act as a tool to better design clinical trials -- identifying patients who might benefit from specific investigational treatments.

"We will need larger trials to verify what we found in this study, but if we could determine in the first 24 hours of admission whether a patient is likely to need dialysis or intubation or medication to keep their blood pressure from dropping too low," said Hrishikesh S. Kulkarni, another co-author of the research.

In the study, the researchers assessed 97 patients with COVID-19, measuring their mitochondrial DNA levels on the first day of their hospital stays.

They found that mitochondrial DNA levels were much higher in patients who eventually were admitted to the ICU, intubated or died.

According to the study, this association held independently of a patient's age, sex and underlying health conditions.

It noted that mitochondrial DNA levels were about tenfold higher in patients with COVID-19 who developed severe lung dysfunction or eventually died.

Those with elevated levels were almost six times more likely to be intubated, three times more likely to be admitted to the ICU and almost twice as likely to die compared with those with lower levels, the scientists said.

They said the test could also predict outcomes as well as, or better than, existing markers of inflammation currently measured in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

According to the scientists, the test is quick to perform, returning results in less than an hour, and uses the same machinery that processes the standard PCR test for COVID-19.

They said the method allows mitochondrial DNA levels to be quantified directly from patient blood samples without requiring intermediate steps to extract the DNA from the blood.

The researchers hope to verify that the test is accurate in a larger multi-center trial before applying for approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

