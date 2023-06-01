  1. Home
  2. Brij Bhushan's show-of-strength Ayodhya rally postponed amid ongoing sexual harassment probe

Brij Bhushan's show-of-strength Ayodhya rally postponed amid ongoing sexual harassment probe

June 2, 2023

New Delhi, June 2: The Jan Chetna Rally being organised by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the saints of Ayodhya on June 5 has been `postponed`. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, posted on social media that the rally in Ayodhya in his support had been "postponed for a few days while the police are investigating the charges" against him. 

Sources in the Ayodhya administration said the BJP MP did not seek permission for the rally. Instead, the request from a group of seers to hold a meeting was `being considered` when Brij Bhushan made the announcement on social media.

A senior official said that since Section 144 was already in place in Ayodhya, the rally could not be allowed. The proposed rally was widely perceived as a show of strength by Singh even as his party faces growing pressure to sack him. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had previously announced that he would address the rally on Monday "with the blessings of Sadhus".

The MP did not specify what spurred the change of plan, but his Facebook post came as details emerged of the charges listed in FIRs filed against him by wrestlers, who have been protesting for months to push for his removal as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied the charges, claiming he will `hang himself` if the allegations are proven. In Friday`s post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh again claimed he was being `falsely accused` by political opponents and their parties.

"Served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years with your support. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions while in power and opposition. These are the reasons my political opponents and their parties have falsely accused me," he wrote.

"In the present situation, some political parties are trying to dissolve social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and ethnic conflict by rallies at different places. The purpose is that the decision to hold a saints` conference in Ayodhya on 5th June to consider the evil spreading across the society but now while police are investigating the charges and respecting the serious instructions of the Supreme Court, the Jan Chetna Maha Rally, has been postponed for a few days," he said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also said `millions of supporters and well-wishers of all religions, castes and sectors have supported me`. In the two FIRs, Singh has been accused of touching women athletes inappropriately on the pretext of checking their breath, groping them, asking inappropriate personal questions, and demanding sexual favours.

May 26,2023

New Delhi, May 26: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress on Friday asked him nine questions on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers' income, and demanded an apology for the "betrayal" during his tenure.

The Opposition party also said the government should mark this day as 'Maafi Diwas'.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had raised critical issues during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the nine questions are based on that, party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here.

Ramesh, who was flanked by party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, also released a booklet 'Nau saal, Nau sawaal' and said Modi had become the prime minister on this day nine years ago and therefore, the party wants to ask nine questions of him.

"We want the PM to break his silence on these nine questions," Ramesh said.

Posing the questions to the prime minister, he asked, "Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi's friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?"

Ramesh also asked why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three "black" farm laws have not been honoured and why has the minimum support price not been legally guaranteed. Why didn't farmers' income double over the last nine years, he asked.

Accusing the government of indulging in corruption and cronyism, Ramesh queried why the prime minister is putting people's hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit his "friend" Adani.

"Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer," he asked.

On the issue of national security, Ramesh said the Congress wants to ask "why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory".

He also asked why deliberately "politics of hatred" for electoral gains was being used and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being fuelled.

"Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census," Ramesh said in another poser.

He also questioned the government over democracy and federalism, alleging that it has "weakened" our Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years.

Khera alleged that the promises made by the government in the last nine years were detached from the reality.

"So when we demand answers, don't take us 900 years back. Everyone wants to know what you did in the last nine years ....We would urge you (prime minister) to apologise during the events being held in the next five days for the betrayal of the country in the last nine years," he said.

Ramesh asked, "Why are you practising politics of revenge against Opposition parties and leaders and why are you using blatant money power to destabilise governments elected by the people?".

He alleged that the government had "weakened" the schemes for the welfare of the poor, needy and tribals by cutting their budgets and making restrictive rules.

"Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40 lakh people due to Covid-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families? Why did you suddenly impose a lockdown which forced lakhs of workers to return home, and not provide any support?" Ramesh asked.

May 30,2023

Bengaluru, May 30: In connection with the hijab ban in schools and colleges in Karnataka, state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday said the Congress government will take a decision which would benefit all students.

Speaking to reporters, Bangarappa admitted that were a few legal roadblocks over the hijab issue, but "we will take a decision which will benefit the whole student community".

"We will also pursue the matter legally keeping the interest of all students in mind," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Congress had vehemently stated that including the ban on hijab, all laws made on communal basis by the former BJP government would be withdrawn once the Congress assumed power in the state.

Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge has also maintained that the Congress will withdraw the ban on hijab, halal cut and cow slaughter laws.

The hijab row, which was initially started by six students of the Udupi Pre-University Girls College, quickly turned to a fulll blown crisis in the state last year.

The students refusing to attend classes without hijab still maintain that they will wait until a final verdict is given by the Supreme Court.

The issue had taken a communal turn and resulted in revenge killings in the state.

In his address to the reporters on Tuesday, Bangarappa further said that there was no confusion over textbooks and uniforms.

"All preparations are made to commence the schools for the academic year. I am visiting a school in Shivamogga and welcoming students to schools. The Department of Education is ready. The children can come to schools with all the joy and without any concerns," he said.

Following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's firm words that he wouldn't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Bangarappa stated that the textbook revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner.

The Congress party had assured textbook revision in its manifesto.

"The revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner. Whichever lesson threatens to poison the minds of children would be changed," he said.

Bangarappa further stated that the future course of action would be initiated after getting guidance from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

"I have already discussed the matter with the Chief Minister and he has given suggestions," he added. 

May 19,2023

Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip have held a demonstration against the so-called "flag march," which they view as a highly provocative act.

Reports said on Thursday that Israeli forces have attacked the Palestinian protesters near the eastern borders of Gaza City and injured several of them.

Israeli forces used live fire and tear gas against the protesters, injuring several of them, as far-right Israelis held the "flag march" in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds’s Old City.

The protest in Gaza was called for by Palestinian factions in response to the Israeli provocation.  

The demonstrators condemned the "flag march" in East Jerusalem al-Quds, and called for an end to Israeli attacks in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Similar protests were also held in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus in support of al-Quds.

The annual flag march marks Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and al-Quds in 1967. It is organized by far-right Israeli settlers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied al-Quds.

The march is also an attempt by extremist Israeli settlers to slam what they call the Tel Aviv regime’s failure to deal with the Palestinians and affirm their presence in the occupied Palestinian city and its holy sites.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) earlier warned that holding the demonstration would fuel tensions in the occupied territories and Israel will be fully responsible for any possible escalation.  

A spokesman for the Islamic Jihad movement also said the Israeli regime cannot defeat Palestinians through these measures.

He said the Palestinians’ fight against the regime won’t stop unless Israel is wiped off the map.

 Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Hamas resistance movement, commented on the issue as well.

He said the regime’s massive deployment of security forces to al-Quds shows it is fearful of acts of resistance by Palestinians.
Meanwhile, Israeli legislators are pushing a new bill that would see the display of the Palestinian flag punishable by up to one year in prison in the latest crackdown by the far-right Israeli administration.

The Israeli Knesset (parliament) has already voted on preliminary approval of the bill, and it will need three additional votes to pass.

Ever since taking office earlier this year as the most right-wing administration in the Israeli regime’s history, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has introduced a raft of legislation aimed at appeasing the far-right society in the occupied territories.

The Islamic resistance movement Hamas censured the Israeli parliament’s plan to ban Palestinian flags from public places.

Hamas in a statement said the bill shows the insistence of the regime on its fascist agenda and is a declaration of war against Palestinians.

It added, the bill will not scare Palestinians, but will rather encourage them to carry and raise their national flag which represents their identity everywhere.

Hamas also called on the international community and the UN to condemn Israeli atrocities against Palestinian people.

