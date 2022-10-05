  1. Home
  2. Kidnapped Indian-origin family including baby found dead in US

October 6, 2022

New Delhi, Oct 6: Four members of an Indian-origin family in the US, including an eight-month-old girl, who had been missing for days, have been found dead in an orchard in California, news agency PTI has said, quoting reports. 

8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents - 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh - were kidnapped at a business, a trucking company, from Merced County in Northern California on Monday. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, according to Merced County police.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of the four were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road.  According to the police, a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies before contacting the authorities. 

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Sherrif Warnke said during a press conference Wednesday evening, as quoted by news agency PTI.

On Wednesday, the police released a video showing the moment the family was kidnapped. The video shows Jasdeep and Amandeep coming out of the business with their hands tied together. A few seconds later, the baby and her mother can be seen coming out of the building with the kidnapper. All four members of the family were then led into a truck before departing the scene. 

A day after the family was kidnapped, the police took a suspected kidnapper - 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado - into custody who according to the cops tried to take his own life. Salgado is currently recovering at a hospital. 

"There's a special place in hell for this guy," Sherrif Warnke said about Salgado.

The Merced County police said that Salgado's family contacted the cops and reported that he has confessed to his crime.

Jasdeep's parents Dr Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur are natives of Harsi Pind village in Tanda block of Hoshiarpur.

October 6,2022

Mandya, Oct 6: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the party's ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time since its start a month ago with an aim to set a narrative against the RSS-BJP in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and revive the party on the ground.

She joined the yatra unofficially led by her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who launched the 3570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra on September 7 at Pandavapura, and walked for around one km.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah were also part of the yatra that moved through the JD(S) stronghold of Mandya.

Sonia reached Mysuru on September 3 and had been staying at Kabani though her initial plan was to be in Kodagu. However, inclement weather didn't allow her to go there. Rahul also joined Sonia, who returned from abroad in the third week of September after a medical check-up.

This is her first public engagement after a long time though she has been holding internal party meetings and attending unavoidable official functions. However, she has not addressed a public meeting or campaign for a long time due to health concerns.

A large number of party workers had gathered for the yatra.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said that Sonia joining the yatra is historic and it will have an impact on the party cadre.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar also echoed Venugopal and said the party's fight against unemployment and communalism gets strengthened.

Sharing details of the march in BJP-led Karnataka’s Mandya district, the Congress took to Twitter and wrote, “A journey of hopes, love and victory, that's the spirit of BharatJodoYatra which will resume from Pandavapura Taluk and end at Nagamangala Taluk today.” 
 

September 26,2022

New Delhi, Sept 26: The mother of the 19-year-old receptionist, whose murder sparked massive protests in Uttarakhand, has claimed her daughter was hastily cremated, and she never got to see her body. She has accused the administration of tricking her into going to a hospital on the pretext of taking her to her daughter.

News reports had earlier said the mother was admitted to a hospital as she was unwell. However, a video has now surfaced where she has claimed she was fine and was ferried to a hospital on false pretext.

"The took my husband along forcibly, but didn't take me. They brought me here from the forest where I live, saying I will see my daughter," the visibly upset mother could be heard complaining in the video shot in the hospital.

She said she kept asking where they were taking her, and they reassured her, saying they were taking her to her daughter. 

"Doctors then put me in a wheelchair. I asked why was it needed but they took me to a hospital. They then forcibly put me on intravenous sugar solution and started recording a video," she said.

Narrating her ordeal, she said four-five people had come to her and said they would take her to the cremation site. "I said I am her mother, I won't do anything until I see her. I said I won't budge until you show me my daughter. I wasn't unwell at all. They tricked me into coming here. I was sitting at the civic body's office. This is just for show, they have betrayed us," she said.

The teen receptionist was cremated last evening amid massive protests against the police for alleged slow action. The family had also raised questions on the government action in the case.

The family and protestors had initially refused to cremate the body, questioning the demolition of the resort where she worked. They said it was an attempt to destroy evidence in the case, in which the son of a senior BJP leader -- now expelled -- is the prime accused.

A provisional postmortem report stated the teen died due to drowning and that her body bore signs of injury caused by blunt force.

The teen was murdered allegedly by the hotel's owner, a BJP leader's son, and two others after she resisted their alleged attempts to push her into prostitution. Initially she was reported missing, and her body was recovered from a canal on Saturday.

Pulkit Arya, son of now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta have been arrested.

Vinod Arya, former chairman of a state board with the rank of a minister, and his brother Ankit Arya, also a BJP functionary, have been expelled by the party. 

October 2,2022

New Delhi, Oct 2: The Maharashtra government on Sunday launched a campaign appealing to people to say “Vande Mataram” while receiving phone calls instead of “Hello”.

“Vande Mataram means we are bowing before our mother. Hence, it is our appeal to the people to say Vande Mataram instead of Hello,” state cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said at a rally held in Wardha district on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Saturday appealed to Maharashtra government employees and officers to greet people by saying “Vande Mataram” instead of “Hello” during official or personal phone calls.

It is not mandatory, but the heads of departments should encourage their staff to do so, the GR said.

It said ‘hello’ is borrowed from Western culture and the word did not have any specific meaning. “The word is just a formality which does not arouse any emotion,” the GR said.

Greeting people by saying “Vande Mataram” will create a feeling of affection, it said, adding that an awareness campaign should be conducted to promote it.

At the event in Wadha on Sunday, Mungantiwar said, “If people want to say ‘Jai Bhim’ or ‘Jai Shri Ram’, or even mention their parents’ names while answering a phone call all forms are ok with us. Our appeal is to avoid saying Hello while receiving a call.”

During the independence movement, a slogan like “Inquilab Zindabad” (long live the revolution) was banned by the British rulers, he said.

“But, it inspired many people to join the (freedom) movement and eventually we got independence. Even Mahatma Gandhi had supported (chanting of) Vande Mataram and he had written so in a column published at that time,” he said.

The proposal was first made by Mngantiwar soon after being sworn in as a minister in August.

Mungantiwar also said the state government will come up with an audiobook on 850 key personalities from Maharashtra who played a major role in the formation of the state.

“Like the audiobook, we will also come up with MaharashtraTel, where stories and information about key personalities and their contribution will be available in audio format. People can listen to it while travelling as well,” he said. 

