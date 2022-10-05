Kidnapped Indian-origin family including baby found dead in US

New Delhi, Oct 6: Four members of an Indian-origin family in the US, including an eight-month-old girl, who had been missing for days, have been found dead in an orchard in California, news agency PTI has said, quoting reports.

8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents - 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh - were kidnapped at a business, a trucking company, from Merced County in Northern California on Monday. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, according to Merced County police.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of the four were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road. According to the police, a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies before contacting the authorities.

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Sherrif Warnke said during a press conference Wednesday evening, as quoted by news agency PTI.

On Wednesday, the police released a video showing the moment the family was kidnapped. The video shows Jasdeep and Amandeep coming out of the business with their hands tied together. A few seconds later, the baby and her mother can be seen coming out of the building with the kidnapper. All four members of the family were then led into a truck before departing the scene.

A day after the family was kidnapped, the police took a suspected kidnapper - 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado - into custody who according to the cops tried to take his own life. Salgado is currently recovering at a hospital.

"There's a special place in hell for this guy," Sherrif Warnke said about Salgado.

The Merced County police said that Salgado's family contacted the cops and reported that he has confessed to his crime.

Jasdeep's parents Dr Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur are natives of Harsi Pind village in Tanda block of Hoshiarpur.