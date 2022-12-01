'1 Earth, 1 Family, 1 Future': India sets G20 agenda as it assumes presidency

  1. Home
News Network
December 1, 2022

New Delhi, Dec 1: As India began its G-20 presidency from Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, he said.

India's G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive, he added. 

"Let us join together to make India's G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm — of human-centric globalisation," he said in an article which appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website too.

The country looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products among other subjects, the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

He said, "I firmly believe now is the best time to go further still and catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole."

Gone is the time to remain trapped in the the same old zero-sum mindset, which has led to both scarcity and conflict, the prime minister said.

"It is time to get inspired by our spiritual traditions which advocate oneness and work together to solve global challenges," he added.

"As India assumes this important mantle, I ask myself — can the G20 go further still? Can we catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole? I believe we can," he said in the write-up to share his thoughts on the significant milestone for Indian diplomacy.

"Our mindsets are shaped by our circumstances as through the history, humanity lived in scarcity. People fought for limited resources because their survival depended on denying them to others. Confrontation and competition between ideas, ideologies and identities became the norm," he said.

"Unfortunately, we remain trapped in the same zero-sum mindset even today. We see it when countries fight over territory or resources. We see it when supplies of essential goods are weaponised. We see it when vaccines are hoarded by a few, even as billions remain vulnerable," he said.

If humans were inherently selfish, what would explain the lasting appeal of so many spiritual traditions that advocate the fundamental one-ness of us all, he asked.

Modi said, "One such tradition, popular in India, sees all living beings, and even inanimate things, as composed of the same five basic elements - the panch tatva of earth, water, fire, air and space. Harmony among these elements - within us and between us - is essential for our physical, social and environmental well-being."

He added, "India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. Hence our theme — 'One Earth, One Family, One Future".

Today, the world has the means to produce enough to meet the basic needs of all people. "Today, we do not need to fight for our survival — our era need not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one," he said.

Fortunately, today's technology also gives us the means to address problems on a humanity-wide scale, he said, adding that India with one-sixth of humanity and with its immense diversity of languages, religions, customs and beliefs is a microcosm of the world, he added.

For imbuing hope in our future generations, India will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful countries on mitigating risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and enhancing global security, he said.

As the "mother of democracy," India's national consensus is forged not by diktat but by blending millions of free voices into one harmonious melody, he said.

India is now the fastest growing large economy and its "citizen-centric governance model" takes care of even its most marginalised citizens, while nurturing the creative genius of its talented youth, he said.

"We have leveraged technology to create digital public goods that are open, inclusive and inter-operable. These have delivered revolutionary progress in fields as varied as social protection, financial inclusion, and electronic payments," he said. 

News Network
November 20,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 20: Karnataka BJP President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has held fundamentalist organisations responsible for the minor blast in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru. 

In his tweet, Kateel said both police and central agencies are capable of cracking such acts of terrorism. "Our BJP government at the center is also committed to root out terrorism," he tweeted.

He declared that the act of terror aimed at bringing disrepute to the state will be foiled by police.

"After the ban on fundamental organisations, terrorists were keen on unleashing terror. Karnataka Police are getting all assistance from centre in its campaign against terrorism," Kateel stressed in his tweet.

BJP district party also tweeted saying the state government had ordered police to probe the cooker explosion incident from all angles. "Police have taken one person to custody. The party is confident that terror groups behind the incident will be tracked down and arrested by police," BJP tweeted. 

News Network
November 28,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 28: The New Mangalore Port received the first cruise ship of the current cruise season on Monday.

The cruise ship MS Europa 2 was called at berth number 4. It arrived with 271 passengers and 373 crew members sailing under the flag of Malta. Its carrying capacity is 42,830 gross tonnage and her current draught is reported to be 6.3 metres. Her length overall (LOA) is 224.38 meters and her width is 29.99 meters.

The cruise vessel arrived from Mormugao in Goa and from Mangaluru it sailed to Cochin port.

Officials from New Mangalore Port Authority had made all arrangements to welcome the cruise passengers. In fact, the cruise season commenced after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements were made for medical screening of passengers, 11 immigration and four customs counters were set up for the purpose.

In addition, six coaches of bus and cars, 15 prepaid taxis, were ready to take the passengers. A meditation centre was also set up by the Department of Ayush and cultural programmes portraying Indian mythology were performed on the occasion.

The passengers visited various tourist points in and around Mangaluru including St Aloysius, Kadri temple, Kudroli Temple, local market, cashew factory, Udupi temple, 1000 Pillar Basadi and mall.

In fact, the last cruise vessel the port received was on February 18, 2020 with 1,800 passengers and 800 crew on board. Later, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the cruise vessels were not allowed to enter the port in March 2020 on the direction of the Government of India. In fact, 22 cruise vessels had called at the port in the year 2017 and 26 vessels during 2018. 
 

News Network
November 26,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 26: A special court in Delhi on Saturday allowed Karnataka Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar to travel to Dubai from December 1 to 8 for personal works.

MP/MLA Court Special judge Vikas Dhull, who heard Shivakumar's plea, allowed him to travel foreign country with certain conditions.

Earlier this week, Shivakumar, who is facing money laundering cases, filed an application seeking permission to travel to a foreign country. However the Enforcement Directorate (ED) advocate objected to his travel, saying he is facing serious money laundering charges.

The money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar after Rs 8.59 crore cash was seized from his Safdarjung Enclave apartment. At present, he is on bail.

Shivakumar said that he wanted to visit Dubai as he got invitations from different Kannada associations requesting to attend their programmes.

