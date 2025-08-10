  1. Home
‘1 man, 1 vote’: Rahul, Priyanka, Sagarika, Raut among INDIA leaders detained during protest march to EC

News Network
August 11, 2025

New Delhi, Aug 11: Within an hour into the Opposition's march to EC HQ, several prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc were detained by the Delhi Police on Monday while protesting against the recently passed SIR. Among those detained at the Transport Bhavan were Congress supremos Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and TMC's Sagarika Ghose.

"The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," Rahul Gandhi said during the protest.

"The detained INDIA bloc leaders have been taken to a nearby Police Station. We are still counting the number of MPs detained. There was no permission for a protest here, but we had intimation... If they decide, we will facilitate them to the Election Commission Office. There is proper police arrangement in the ECI," Deepak Purohit, Joint CP New Delhi told ANI.

The march began from Parliament’s Makar Dwar with MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including leaders from the DMK, TMC, RJD, SP, and Left parties. Protesters donned white caps marked with a red cross over the words “SIR” and “vote chori” while carrying placards and banners. They also sang the national anthem before setting out, but their route was quickly blocked by police barricades at Transport Bhawan.

Several MPs, including TMC’s Mahua Moitra and Sushmita Dev and Congress’ Sanjana Jatav and Jothimani, along with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav climbed barricades and shouted slogans against the EC when stopped. Meanwhile, according to media reports, Moitra fainted after being detained by the police.

"They are using the police to stop us," the former UP chief minister shouted after jumping over three barricades. "We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal..." Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) leader, told the media.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police had said no permission was sought for the march. Security has been beefed up in the national capital in light of the protest, with multiple barricades and officers deployed to stop the protesters from reaching the EC’s Nirvachan Sadan office.

The protest comes in the backdrop of allegations by the Opposition of large-scale voter fraud in Bihar, with the SIR exercise accused of being politically motivated. Congress leaders have claimed that multiple entries for the same voter were found during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and demanded the EC release the voter list’s electronic data for independent verification.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 2,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 2: A Mangaluru resident has lodged a police complaint after being swindled of ₹22.59 lakh in a months-long online trading scam allegedly promoted through a fake video using Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s name.

The victim stated that the ordeal began on October 15, 2024, when he stumbled upon a Facebook video falsely depicting Sitharaman endorsing an investment platform. Convinced by the video, he clicked the link, registered, and was soon contacted by a caller identifying himself as Anurag Sharma, who instructed him to transfer an initial amount of ₹12,600.

In the weeks that followed, he was approached by multiple individuals—Nikhil Agarwal, Thomas George, Jetting Navya, and Naveen Tiwari—who persuaded him to invest larger sums, luring him with promises of high returns and bonuses. The scammers frequently demanded additional payments, citing taxes, penalties for incorrect IFSC codes, and “forex exchange” adjustments.

At one point, the victim was threatened with legal action for alleged money laundering unless he paid more. Believing the claims, he transferred amounts ranging from ₹28,400 to ₹2 lakh across several accounts, many linked to reputed banks and foreign phone numbers.

By March 2025, the victim had paid a total of ₹22,59,613, only to realise he had been conned when no returns materialised. A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town Police Station and investigations are underway.

Agencies
August 1,2025

New Delhi: India’s economic growth could slow to around 6% in FY2025-26, the lowest pace in half a decade, if the 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods continue through the year, economists and brokerage firms warn.

Current estimates

•    Barclays projects a 30 basis point fall in GDP growth due to the tariffs.

•    Nomura and Elara Capital forecast a 20 basis point decline each.

•    One percentage point equals 100 basis points.

This would mark a slip from the 6.5% growth recorded in the financial year ended March 2025 — already India’s weakest performance since the pandemic-hit year of 2020 21.

Broader forecasts remain steady

Despite the tariff threat, major agencies remain optimistic:

•    RBI, IMF, and ADB continue to project growth at 6.2–6.5% for this year.

•    The IMF recently raised its forecast to 6.4% from 6.2% in April.

Why the impact may be limited

Barclays expects final tariffs to be lower than announced, citing ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US. SBI Securities estimates that even if half of India’s $85 billion exports to the US are affected, the hit to GDP would be around 0.5% — as some products could find new markets.

Emkay Global, however, warns of a $30 33 billion export loss, or up to 0.9% of GDP, if tariffs persist. BMI, a Fitch Solutions unit, also cautions that the drag on global growth may be greater than expected due to higher than assumed tariff rates.

Fastest-growing major economy — still

Even with the slowdown, India is set to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies, driven primarily by strong domestic consumption.

News Network
August 1,2025

Dharmasthala, Aug 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala, with skeletal remains being unearthed at multiple suspected sites near the Netravathi river. The operation, now in its seventh day, stems from shocking allegations made by a former sanitation worker who claims he was forced to secretly bury over 100 bodies — most of them women and minors — over two decades.

Fresh Discovery in Forested Area

On Friday, SIT teams began digging at a seventh location, recovering 15 partial bones believed to belong to a male. Notably, the skull was missing. Preliminary on-site examination by forensic experts suggests the remains are male, but detailed lab analysis will confirm identity and cause of death.

“Forensic doctors and scene-of-crime officers recorded the exact position of the remains before seizing them for examination,” an SIT official confirmed.

Clues from Personal Documents

Earlier searches had turned up a PAN card and a RuPay debit card at one of the sites. Initial checks revealed the PAN card belonged to a man from Nelamangala who reportedly died of jaundice and was cremated. Investigators suspect he might have lost the card during a visit to Dharmasthala. Details linked to the debit card are still being verified.

Allegations of Over 100 Secret Burials

The whistleblower, a former sanitation worker who served in Dharmasthala from 1995 to 2014, alleges he was coerced into disposing of more than 100 bodies linked to criminal activities. He recently revisited one of the burial spots, photographed skeletal remains, and submitted the images to authorities, sparking the SIT probe.

He has since fled the town with his family, fearing reprisals, and has sought legal protection while offering to lead investigators to all burial sites and name those allegedly involved.

Investigation Broadens

Under SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama’s supervision, the SIT is continuing excavations across 13 suspected locations identified by the complainant. Security has been tightened at dig sites, which are being examined using mini-earthmovers, water pumps, and dog squads.

A dedicated SIT office has been set up at the IB in Mallikatte, Mangaluru, where the public can share leads. A helpline has also been launched: 0824-2005301 / 8277986369 or [email protected].

Wider Call for Justice

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has demanded the probe be widened to include other mysterious deaths and crimes in Dharmasthala, including the Padmalatha abduction and murder, the Soujanya case, and the 2012 double murder of Narayana and Yamuna. A resolution passed by the forum urged the government to ensure autonomy for the SIT and maximum security for the complainant and his legal team.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has also recommended a thorough SIT probe into related allegations of abuse, murders, rapes, and disappearances spanning two decades. The government has directed that all related cases registered across the state be transferred to the SIT for a unified investigation.

‘Truth Will Prevail’

Advocate Manjunath N, representing the mother of missing medical student Ananya Bhat, expressed cautious optimism, stating simply: “Satyameva Jayate.”

