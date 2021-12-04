13 killed in anti-insurgency operation by army in Nagaland; CM condemns

At least 13 persons were killed by security forces and several injured at Oting in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening during an anti-insurgency operation.

One army personnel was also reportedly killed in the attack by angry locals, sources said.

Although the army has not yet made any official statement, local officials said the army team opened fire on a group of men, who were returning from work in a coal mine. Security forces were carrying out the operation based on information about movement of insurgents in the area. "They were innocent civilians," a tribal leader claimed.

According to him, local residents, who had gone in search of the workers and found their bodies, attacked the army team and set their vehicles on fire. There are reports that one army jawan was killed and a few more were injured in the attack by locals.

Condemning the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted on Sunday morning, "The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections."

Mon shares border with Myanmar and is believed to a transit route for insurgents in the Northeast taking shelter in the neighbouring country.