  13 killed in anti-insurgency operation by army in Nagaland; CM condemns

13 killed in anti-insurgency operation by army in Nagaland; CM condemns

News Network
December 5, 2021

At least 13 persons were killed by security forces and several injured at Oting in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening during an anti-insurgency operation.

One army personnel was also reportedly killed in the attack by angry locals, sources said.

Although the army has not yet made any official statement, local officials said the army team opened fire on a group of men, who were returning from work in a coal mine. Security forces were carrying out the operation based on information about movement of insurgents in the area. "They were innocent civilians," a tribal leader claimed.

According to him, local residents, who had gone in search of the workers and found their bodies, attacked the army team and set their vehicles on fire. There are reports that one army jawan was killed and a few more were injured in the attack by locals.

Condemning the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted on Sunday morning, "The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections."

Mon shares border with Myanmar and is believed to a transit route for insurgents in the Northeast taking shelter in the neighbouring country.

News Network
November 30,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 30: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has dropped a portion of a recent episode which showcased the unscientific practice of “mid-brain activation”.

It was taken down from YouTube and other platforms after being called out by Mangaluru-based rationalist Narendra Nayak. The portion of the video, which was taken down by Sony Entertainment Television India, reportedly showed a young girl claiming to read a book while being blindfolded, by 'smelling it'.

President of Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, Narendra Nayak, said that in the past a number of organisations have fooled parents by claiming to “increase children's brain power” by “activating their mid-brain.” Nayak filed a complaint to Sony, stating that showcasing such practices will ruin India's reputation.

"By giving publicity to such claims, you are bringing down the reputation of our nation and the world will laugh at us who are saying that children can see without light from the object falling on their retinas", Nayak had stated in the letter.

Nayak said he received a response to his open letter from the private channel on Monday.  The mail said, “Thank you for your viewership. We would like to inform you that that the said episode has been pulled off from all platforms, we have suitably edited the scenes. Further, we have sensitised the team to be more vigilant and avoid such interactions for all future episodes.”

Further, the mail added, “At Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), our endeavour at all times has been to ensure that the content is within the framework of the laws of India. SPNI is sensitive to the sentiments of our viewers. We place great emphasis on providing wholesome quality entertainment and we take care to ensure the sensibilities of our viewers are not affected.” 

It has asked Nayak to approach the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council within 15 days if he is not satisfied with the response. 

News Network
December 1,2021

New Delhi, Dec 1: With over 3.1 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, the month of November saw the lowest number of people contracting the viral disease in the country since May last year.

The monthly tally of fresh Covid-19 cases registered a decline for the sixth time in a row in November.

The number of daily cases peaked on May 6, when the country registered 4,14,188 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, while the number of active cases was recorded below one lakh after 547 days.

The daily rise in the number of new coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 54 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 156 consecutive days now.

The first positive case of the coronavirus infection in the country was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23. 

News Network
November 22,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 22: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for persons whose houses collapsed due to rains across the state.

"We have released Rs 500 crore for roads and bridges and have made emergency rescue teams all around the city," he added.  

"This widespread unexpected rainfall due to depression in Bay of Bengal has led to a huge crop loss. I've asked for an immediate report on the compensation (of Rs 685 crore). Rs 130 crores have already been released for previous crop loss," he added.

