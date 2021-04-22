  1. Home
  2. 13 patients dead in fire at covid hospital ICU in Maharashtra's Virar

News Network
April 23, 2021

Mumbai, Apr 23: Maharashtra's worries compounded further on Friday after at least 13 patients died in a fire at a Covid-19 Center in Vasai Virar, Palghar district, Maharashtra.

The fire broke out at 03:13 am at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Tirupati Nagar off the Banjara Hotel. The fire was extinguished around 5.50 am. Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. The fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Teams of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) were involved in the fire-fighting operations. Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the incident.

“I am reaching the spot,” said Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse, who is Palghar's guardian Minister. Bhuse confirmed 13 deaths.

Local MLAs – Hitendra Thakur (Vasai) and his son Kshitij Thakur (Nalasopara) are reviewing the relief operations.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted about the "tragic" incident, offering condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the accident. "May the injured recover soon," the post read.

Similar incidents this year

On April 21, there was a massive leak of oxygen at the Dr Zakir Husian Hospital in Nashik, leading to a pressure drop, claiming the lives of 24 Covid-19 patients on ventilators and oxygen beds.

On March 25-26, a fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in Dreams Mall in Bhandup in which 11 persons died. On January 9, a fire broke out at Bhandara District Hospital in Bhandup, in which 10 new-born babies died. 

News Network
April 17,2021

Haridwar, Apr 17: Differences has emerged over ending the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases as a section of akharas (order of saints) objected to the “unilateral” declaration by the Niranjani Akhara to pull out of the religious congregation.

Niranjani Akhara, an influential order of saints, had on Thursday evening announced the end of its participation in the Kumbh Mela from April 17. Shri Panchayati Akhara and Anand Akhara also declared an end to their respective participation in the once-in-12 years congregation.

Seers belonging to the Nirvani Akhara, Nirmohi Akhara and Digambar Akharas raised strong objections to the announcement to end the Kumbh Mela on April 17 by the Niranjani Akhara.

Mahant Rajendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara accused seers of other akharas of spreading Covid-19 and flouting pandemic guidelines.

“None of the Bairagi akharas (Nirvani, Nirmohi and Digambar) have reported Covid-19 cases,” Das told the media in Haridwar.

He said the Uttarakhand government had announced that the Kumbh Mela would continue till April 30 and demanded an apology from the Niranjani Akhara for declaring that the congregation would end on April 17.

“It is dishonest to declare that the Kumbh has ended early. The Kumbh Parv is decided by the alignment of stars and planets. It will end on the full moon day (April 27),” Swami Avimuketeshwaranand said in Haridwar.

He said Covid-19 has spread across the country and there was no safer place to go to protect oneself from the infectious disease.

“It would be better if we stay at the Kumbh premises and follow physical distancing protocols and wear masks all the time,” Avimukteshwaranand, the disciple of Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati, said.

He said the religious discourses by the Shankaracharya have been suspended to avoid large gatherings at the mela premises.

akash
 - 
Saturday, 17 Apr 2021

KUMBH CORONA........ THOSE WHO DONT OBEY THE RULES ARREST THEM.. KUMBH MELA NOW BECOME CORONA MELA... THEY ARE SPREADING CORONA FROM MELA AND ALSO ALL OVER THE COUNTRY.. THIS IS DANGEROUS DANGEROUS AND DANGEROUS............

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: At least three fishermen were killed and nine others reported missing after a suspected foreign container ship rammed into their fishing boat 43 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast on Monday.

The Coast Guard brought ashore two rescued fishermen to Mangaluru by Tuesday.

The boat IFB Rabah, owned by Mamantakath Jaffar, had sailed from Kerala’s Beypore on Sunday with 14 migrant fishermen on board. The boat overturned after being hit by the ship around midnight.

Kasaragod fisheries deputy director Satheesan P V said that the two rescued men don’t have any major injuries. They have been identified as Sunil Das of Bengal and Velmurugan of TN.

News Network
April 15,2021

Bangaluru, Apr 15: The Karnataka government has asked those returning from Kumbh Mela from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to get themselves isolated and get tested for coronavirus infection.

"Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must isolate themselves at home and undergo tests for coronavirus. I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after their Covid negative test report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services K V Thrilok Chandra too issued a circular in this regard on Thursday.

Citing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre for the pilgrims visiting Kumbh, Chandra said: "The pilgrims or visitors attending Kumbh Mela should be advised to strictly comply with the SOP.

On their return, they should be informed to isolate themselves at home and immediately undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing and following the negative report, should resume normal activities.

The circular has been marked to the municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners of the districts, chief executive officers of the Zilla Parishad, district surgeons, district health officers and district surveillance officers.

