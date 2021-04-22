13 patients dead in fire at covid hospital ICU in Maharashtra's Virar

Mumbai, Apr 23: Maharashtra's worries compounded further on Friday after at least 13 patients died in a fire at a Covid-19 Center in Vasai Virar, Palghar district, Maharashtra.

The fire broke out at 03:13 am at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Tirupati Nagar off the Banjara Hotel. The fire was extinguished around 5.50 am. Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. The fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Teams of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) were involved in the fire-fighting operations. Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the incident.

“I am reaching the spot,” said Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse, who is Palghar's guardian Minister. Bhuse confirmed 13 deaths.

Local MLAs – Hitendra Thakur (Vasai) and his son Kshitij Thakur (Nalasopara) are reviewing the relief operations.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted about the "tragic" incident, offering condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the accident. "May the injured recover soon," the post read.

Similar incidents this year

On April 21, there was a massive leak of oxygen at the Dr Zakir Husian Hospital in Nashik, leading to a pressure drop, claiming the lives of 24 Covid-19 patients on ventilators and oxygen beds.

On March 25-26, a fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in Dreams Mall in Bhandup in which 11 persons died. On January 9, a fire broke out at Bhandara District Hospital in Bhandup, in which 10 new-born babies died.