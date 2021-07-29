  1. Home
14 engineering colleges in 8 states to offer education in 5 languages: PM Modi

News Network
July 29, 2021

New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated everyone on the completion of one year of the New Education Policy and said even as Covid changed the entire education scenario, students adapted to online education easily. 

"Our youth have a new enthusiasm, they are ready for change. Covid changed the entire education scenario but students have adapted to online education easily," PM Modi said.

He lauded the efforts of officials and stakeholders and said, "Even amid the pandemic, the policy is being implemented with help of suggestions of over lakhs of citizens, teachers, autonomous bodies and by deploying task force, in a phased manner."

"India's new National Education Policy is one of the major factors in 'mahayagna' of nation building," said PM Modi.

He added that there are 14 engineering colleges in eight states that offer education in five different Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bangla.

News Network
July 18,2021

Bengaluru, July 18: At least 90 breakthrough Covid deaths have so far been reported in Karnataka. Of them 51 are from Hassan and 20 are from Mysuru districts. A breakthrough infection is one where a person contracts the disease despite being vaccinated.

Out of the around 11,000 breakthrough Covid infections that the health department analysed — with 9,000 vaccinated with one dose and 2,000 with both doses — 87 were hospitalised and as many as 90 patients died. According to these figures, the fatality rate among the breakthrough infections is 0.81%.

While experts said investigation is needed to determine the cause of these deaths, they also said such a large number does not appear to be a coincidence. Hassan district officials say among those who died, six had taken both doses and 45 had taken the first dose.

A researcher on condition of anonymity said, “We need to test how these vaccines fare against emerging variants, since Delta (B.1.617.2) variant was the dominant variant in breakthrough infections. It’s possibly because it has vaccine-escape mechanisms or due to vaccines predating the new Delta variant.”

Of the 51 who died, most were over 60 years with comorbidities.

Hassan District Health Officer Dr Sathish Kumar said, “A single vaccine dose confers only partial protection. Among those who were fully vaccinated, six have died. Our health worker who had taken both doses is also one of these six.” 

Dr H R Rajeshwari Devi, Mysuru District Surgeon, who is the secretary of Mysuru district’s Covid death audit committee said, “Out of the 20 dead, only four of them were fully vaccinated. It is worrisome.” 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 27: The High Court on Tuesday asked the Karnataka government to furnish by August 25, action taken report against those found guilty in the December 19, 2019 police firing incident in Mangaluru during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A single judge bench led by Chief Justice A S Okha heard the Public Interest Litigation filed by Freedom Fighter H S Doreswamy, former mayor Ashraf and others seeking to direct the government to initiate an SIT inquiry into the incident.

State Counsel P Tejesh said the magisterial probe is complete and the investigation officer, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh has submitted report to the government. Later, the Magistrate Report was handed over to the Court in a sealed cover.

He said the report is being scrutinised by the state government which will shortly decide on the action to be taken against the guilty and sought two weeks' time for the same.

Paying heed to the demand, the Court directed the government to file the action taken report by August 25 in a sealed cover.

News Network
July 19,2021

New Delhi, July 19: The Union government has collected Rs 94,181 crore through levy of excise duty on petrol and diesel in the first three months of the current fiscal on the back of a record tax on fuel that yielded 88 per cent higher revenue than the previous financial year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Excise duty on petrol was hiked from Rs 19.98 per litre to Rs 32.9 last year to recoup gain arising from international oil prices plunging to multi-year low as pandemic gulped demand.

The same on diesel was raised to Rs 31.8 from Rs 15.83 a litre, according to a written reply by Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli in the Lok Sabha.

This led to excise collections on petrol and diesel jumping to Rs 3.35 lakh crore in 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021), from Rs 1.78 lakh crore a year ago, he said.

Collections would have been higher but for fuel sales falling due to lockdown and other restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which muted economic activity and stalled mobility.

In the current fiscal starting April, where fuel sales were higher than the previous year, the collections have gone up.

"The total central excise duty collected on petrol and diesel from April to June 2021 (first quarter of FY22) is about Rs 94,181 crore," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said in reply to a separate question.

In 2018-19, excise collections on petrol and diesel were Rs 2.13 lakh crore.

Together with excise on other petro products such as ATF and natural gas, the total excise collections in April-June this year stood at Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

The total excise collection in FY21 was Rs 3.89 lakh crore. 

Choudhary said the average share of central excise duty on petroleum products in gross revenue collected by the Union government is 12 per cent.

"Prices of petrol and diesel are market-determined with effect from June 26, 2010, and October 19, 2014, respectively," Teli said.

Since then, the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been taking appropriate decisions on the pricing of petrol and diesel on the basis of international product prices and other market conditions.

"The OMCs have increased and decreased the prices of petrol and diesel according to changes in international prices and rupee-dollar exchange rate," he said, adding that "effective June 16, 2017, daily pricing of petrol and diesel has been implemented in the entire country."

The hike in taxes last year did not result in any revision in retail prices as they got adjusted against the reduction that was warranted because of the fall in international oil prices.

 But with the demand returning, international oil prices have soared, which have translated to record high petrol and diesel prices across the country. More than one-and-a-half dozen states and union territories have petrol at over Rs 100-a-litre and diesel is above that level in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Teli said prices vary from state to state due to freight rates and VAT/local levies.

"The impact of the increase in prices of petrol and diesel can be seen in their impact on inflationary trend measured by Wholesale Price Index (WPI)," he said. "The weightage of petrol, diesel and LPG in the WPI index is 1.60 per cent, 3.10 per cent and 0.64 per cent respectively."

He said during the current fiscal 2021-22, petrol price has been increased on 39 occasions and diesel on 36. The price of petrol has been cut on one occasion during this period and that of diesel on two occasions.

There was no change in the remaining days.

In the previous 2020-21, petrol price was hiked on 76 occasions and cut on 10, while diesel rates went up 73 times and were reduced on 24 occasions, his reply showed.

