  2. 17,073 new covid cases in India; active cases rise to 94,420

17,073 new covid cases in India; active cases rise to 94,420

News Network
June 27, 2022

New Delhi, June 27: India's daily Covid-19 cases jumped by 45 per cent on Monday as the nation logged 17,073 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,34,07,046, while the active cases rose to 94,420, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. On Sunday, the nation reported 11,739 cases. 

The death toll climbed to 5,25,020 with 21 new fatalities.

An increase of 1,844 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.57 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.62 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.39 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,87,606, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.11 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive.
 

News Network
June 14,2022

A new report has revealed that Israeli forces demolished about 1,032 Palestinian homes and buildings in the occupied cities of West Bank and East al-Quds in 2021.  

According to a report published by Land Research Center of the Arab Studies Society on Sunday, 361 Palestinian-owned structures were demolished during that period, displacing 1,834 Palestinians, including 954 children, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The report also pointed out that Israeli forces have demolished 671 facilities providing various services for more than 5,455 Palestinians, including 2,600 children and 1,800 women.

It further said 93 wells that supplied water for 1,800 dunums of Palestinian agricultural land were demolished last year, in addition to 216 barns housing more than 16,400 heads of sheep.

Israel routinely demolishes Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, claiming that the structures have been built without permits, which are almost impossible to obtain. They also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay the costs of the demolition.

Israel has already occupied thousands of dunums of Palestinian agricultural land to construct and expand new illegal settler units in various areas in the West Bank.

The Tel Aviv regime also plans to force out Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East al-Quds in in an attempt to replace them with settlers.

That plan sparked days of fighting between the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli regime in May last year.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have killed at least five Palestinians and arrested more than 1,738 others, including children and women, in the West Bank and al-Quds since the beginning of the year 2022, as the regime's oppression of Palestinians continues unabated, the Palestinian Information Center reported.  

Among the five Palestinians killed was veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was fatally shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on May 11.

Akleh, a well-known Palestinian journalist for the Qatar-based and Arabic-language Al Jazeera television news network, was killed while covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

In video footage from the incident circulated widely online, Abu Akleh could be seen wearing a blue flak jacket marked with the word “PRESS” when being shot by Israeli troops, exposing the gruesome nature of the daylight murder.

Her tragic death sent shockwaves across the region, drawing global condemnation against the Israeli regime.

Another Palestinian killed since the start of the year was  57-year-old Fahmi Hamad, who died of tear gas inhalation suffered during an Israeli raid on the Qalandiya refugee camp on January 24.

Karim Jamal Qawasmi, from al-Quds at-Tur neighborhood, was also killed after allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack at the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque on March 5, while Palestinian Yamin Javal was murdered  during confrontations in the town of Abu Dis in East al-Quds on March 7.

Also on  May 14, 23-year-old Palestinian Walid al-Sharif, from the town of Beit Hanina in al-Quds, succumbed to critical wounds he sustained in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the third Friday of Ramadan.

Since the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the regime in Tel Aviv has escalated its crackdown on Palestinians by arresting a number of Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds, desecrating al-Aqsa mosque, issuing new restrictions on the Palestinian people’s entry into the mosque, and ordering the demolition of Palestinian homes and agricultural facilities.

News Network
June 18,2022

Bengaluru, June 18: The results of the PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams 2022 have been announced today by the Department of Pre-University Education. 

At 11 am, the result were revealed during a press conference. Candidates can view their results on the official website: karresults.nic.in 

61.88% 

This year, a total of 61.88 per cent of students have cleared Karnataka 2nd year PUC exams. For girls, the pass percentage recorded is 68.72 per cent while for boys, it is 55.22 per cent. 

A total of 6,83,563 candidates had appeared for the offline exams. Of which, 4,22,966 have cleared class 12 i.e PUC 2nd year exams.

 

News Network
June 25,2022

Mumbai, June 25: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reduced to a minority within the Shiv Sena, the party founded by his father Balasaheb Thackeray, has called a national executive meeting today amid rebellion by his minister Eknath Shinde.

Latest updates

>> The meeting will be held in Shiv Sena Bhavan at 1 pm and Mr Thackeray, who has contracted Covid, will join virtually. On Friday, Mr Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs in which he said that the rebel MLAs wanted to "break the party".

>> "The Sena is not finished" and that people siding with the BJP must be questioned, Mr Thackeray said. "Those who want to leave are free to go openly.... I will create a new Shiv Sena," he added.

>> In a virtual address to party corporators, Mr Thackeray also accused the BJP of trying to finish off the Sena. "Shiv Sena is an ideology... BJP wants to finish it off because they don't want to share the Hindu vote bank with anyone," he said, adding that late Bal Thackeray had initiated the alliance with the BJP only to avoid a split in Hindutva votes.

>> Priyanka Chaturvedi, part of Team Uddhav, hit back at Mr Shinde's claim that the party was diverging from its ideology of Hindutva. "Which Hindutva teaches you to stab your party, which is like a family, in the back?" she said, asserting that ideology is being used as an excuse for the "BJP-backed" rebellion.

>> Sixteen MLAs who have joined rebel leader Eknath Shinde are likely to be served notices by the Deputy Speaker today. The names of these rebel MLAs have already been sent to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them.

>> "We have given notice against 16 MLAs that they should be sacked. Now they will have to answer why action should not be taken against them. Despite issuing a letter to them, none of them attended party meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai," Sena MP Arvind Sawant said.

>> Despite being reduced to a minority, Team Uddhav is confident that it has the powers to issue whip against the MLAs. The party also said that the claims by the Eknath Shinde camp that is "the real Shiv Sena" has no merit. "The Shiv Sena is a registered regional party and Uddhav Thackeray is our chief. We have a Consitution through which party president is selected," Advocate Dharam Mishra from Shiv Sena legal cell said.

>> Mr Shinde, at the centre of rebellion against Mr Thackeray, has said that he has the support of more than 50 MLAs. "Nearly 40 of them are from the Shiv Sena," he told the press in an interview.

>> Mr Shinde, who is camping with the rebels in BJP-ruled Assam, has accused the Sena leadership of being inaccessible to party leaders. On Friday, he put out a video by rebel leader Yamini Jadhav in which she accused the party leadership of not caring for her despite she "suffering from cancer" since October last year. He will chair a meeting with the MLAs today to decide the next strategy.

>> The rebels are camping at a five-star hotel on the outskirts of Assam's main city, Guwahati. A young MP, known to be close to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is the pointsman, sources said, adding at least three Assam BJP ministers are closely overseeing logistical matters at the Guwahati hotel.

