  1. Home
  2. With 18,930 new cases, India’s daily covid tally surges

With 18,930 new cases, India’s daily covid tally surges

News Network
July 7, 2022

New Delhi, July 7: India's daily Covid-19 cases surged on Thursday as the nation logged 18,930 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally to 4,35,66,739, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

On Wednesday, the country reported 16,159 cases. 

The active cases increased to 1,19,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,305 with 35 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A total of 86.53 crore tests have been conducted so far with 4,38,005 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.86 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed four crore on January 25 this year. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 7,2022

landslide.jpg

Mangaluru, July 7: Three labourers were killed in landslide amidst heavy rains at Kajebailu near Panjikallu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district last night.

The mishap occurred as the hill collapsed and fell on the house of one Henry Carlo at around 8.45 pm on Wednesday, July 6. Five Kerala-based labourers were working on a farm of Carlo. At the time of the landslide, one labourer was out of the house.

Fire personnel removed soil and rescued three labourers however two of them succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. Carlo had built a shed near his house for the labourers where five of them were staying.

The deceased labourers are identified as Biju Palakkad, aged 45, Babu Kottayam, 46 and Santhosh Alaphuzha, 46. Meanwhile Johny kannur, 44 is under treatment. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 28,2022

hypo.jpg

Guwahati, June 28: The dissident Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping at the luxury Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati for the past few days are passing their time by playing various indoor games including chess and ludo.

"Other than a couple of meetings within themselves, they have no other serious activity in Guwahati. To pass their time, they are playing various indoor games including chess and ludo to keep themselves engaged," a source close to the MLAs told the media on condition of anonymity.

The rebel legislators led by disgruntled Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde are not allowed to go outside the hotel.

Initially, the MLAs booked rooms of the hotel for about a week.

Assam BJP MLAs, leaders and ministers are occasionally visiting the hotel, and briefly talking with the Maharashtra lawmakers.

Assam police commandos led by senior officials are closely looking after the security of the MLAs, and from time to time, also reviewing the hotel security.

The hotel authorities refused fresh booking of common boarders except the passengers from airlines, with which the hotel has long term arrangements.

Assam's ruling BJP has been maintaining that it has nothing to do with the Maharashtra political crisis and camping of the MLAs in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that these people are guests and have chosen Guwahati for their stay on their own.

Shiv Sena leaders from Manipur led by state President M. Tombi Singh came to the hotel on Monday to meet Eknath Shinde. However, they were not allowed to meet.

The main opposition Congress in Assam earlier asked the dissident Maharashtra MLAs to leave the state at the earliest in the greater interest of the state.

Since last Wednesday morning, dissident MLAs of Shiv Sena, Independents and others have been camping at the hotel posing a threat to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 25,2022

A member of parliament from Kerala has written an ‘urgent’ letter of appeal to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation to initiate urgent action over the ‘unprecedented’ hike in airfares from the Gulf region.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Dr V Sivadasan wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on June 25, requesting the Minister to oversee the steep hike in airfares.

Airfares during the summer travel seasons from Gulf countries, including the UAE, will almost quadruple from July 1.

Schools in the region close for the summer so, several expatriate families fly home for the holidays.

Sivadasan wrote, “Foreseeing the upcoming surge of passengers as the Gulf countries are getting into summer vacation and the festive occasion of Bakrid (Eid Al Adha) the Airlines have made a hefty increase in the flight charges from Gulf countries to India.”

He said in the letter, “This unprecedented hike in fares is putting a heavy toll on the life savings of Indian workers in Gulf countries.”

“Taking into account the immense financial stress imposed by Covid-19 and economic slowdown, I request your kind intervention into the matter so that the Indian diaspora, waiting to come to their homeland are not fleeced by the flight companies,” stated Dr Sivadasan.

He requested Scindia to intervene and initiate urgent action.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.