  2. 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended a day after suspension of 4 Lok Sabha MPs

News Network
July 26, 2022

New Delhi, July 26: Nineteen opposition MPs have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week for disrupting the session today.

"The decision to suspend opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha was taken with a heavy heart. They kept on ignoring the Chairman's appeals," BJP's Piyush Goyal said. "The government is ready for a debate on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers and returns to parliament," said Mr Goyal, leader of the house in Rajya Sabha.

The latest round of suspension comes a day after four Congress MPs in Lok Sabha were dealt with similar action for the entire monsoon session, ending August 12, for holding placards inside the house despite warnings by Speaker Om Birla to behave.

The house was adjourned for an hour today after the suspended opposition MPs did not leave and continued to protest.

The action against the 19 Rajya Sabha MPs would likely escalate the opposition's fury against the government over what they claim was an attempt to shut voices that question the ruling alliance's economic and social policies.

"This government has suspended democracy," Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien told reporters today.

The suspended Rajya Sabha MPs are:

  1. Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Congress
  2. Mausam Noor, Trinamool Congress
  3. Shanta Chhetri, Trinamool Congress 
  4. Dola Sen, Trinamool Congress 
  5. Santanu Sen, Trinamool Congress
  6. Abhi Ranjan Biswar, Trinamool Congress 
  7. Md. Nadimul Haque, Trinamool Congress
  8. M Hamamed Abdulla, DMK
  9. B Lingaiah Yadav, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)
  10. A.A. Rahim, CPI(M)
  11. Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS
  12. S Kalyanasundaram, DMK
  13. R Girranjan, DMK
  14. NR Elango, DMK
  15. V Sivadasan, CPI(M)
  16. M Shanmugam, DMK
  17. Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS
  18. Sandosh Kumar P, CPI
  19. Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha have been demanding an urgent discussion on issues like price rise and goods and services tax, or GST, hike for the past many days, leading to disruptions in the house.

The opposition is demanding that the discussions be held under Rule 267 (Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha). Under this rule, the issue being raised is taken up by suspending the listed business of the day.

"You can suspend us but you cannot silence us. Deplorable situation - our hon'ble MPs are trying to flag people's issues but they are being suspended. For how long will this go on? The sanctity of the parliament stands heavily compromised," the Trinamool Congress tweeted.

July 25,2022

New Delhi, July 25: Petrol prices were increased 78 times, while diesel rates were increased 76 times in Delhi during the financial year 2021-2022, the government told the Parliament today. 

Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Gas, filed a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.

Sharing the reply on Twitter, Mr Chadha said that this is a clear confession by the government of "looting" the common man.

"In reply to my question in Rajya Sabha, Central Government conceded that the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked 78 times and 76 times respectively in the last one year. This is a clear confession by the Government of looting the common man," Mr Chadha said.

Since the monsoon session of the parliament began last week, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on inflation and price rise. 

July 25,2022

Mumbai, July 25: The Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of Shiv Sena on Monday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking a direction to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on rebel leader Eknath Shinde’s group's plea. The Chief Minister Shinde-led group has asked the EC to recognise them as the real Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray group stated in its plea before the SC that the EC cannot proceed in the matter since several cases in related matters are pending before the top court.

The EC had last week asked the two camps led by Thackeray and Shinde to submit documentary evidence before it to prove they have the required numbers within the party to back their claims.

The poll panel asked the two camps to submit letters of support in the Shiv Sena's legislative and organisational departments and a written statement by August 8, 1 pm.

Shinde had welcomed the direction by the poll panel on its plea, stating that EC had written to them. Shinde said their camp will take their stand before the EC and added that they represent the real Shiv Sena as they have the support of 50 MLAs and 2/3rd of the party's MPs.

Uddhav camp's Sanjay Raut, however, said Delhi - apparently referring to the BJP-led Union government - is trying to destroy the Shiv Sena. He asserted that Uddhav Thackeray is the only leader of Shiv Sena, which was formed by Balasaheb Thackeray more than 50 years ago.

Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the Thackeray government last month and he took oath as CM on June 30. The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as deputy CM.

Since then, Shinde's faction has cemented its place and managed to get representatives from its camp to become the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the floor leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha.

July 12,2022

SpiceJet Ltd., already under scrutiny from regulators in the country, faced another technical issue after a flight to Dubai, according to people familiar with the matter.

The plane, an eight-year-old Boeing Co. 737 next generation jet, had flown from India to Dubai on Monday and after landing was discovered to have a technical issue with its nose wheel, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The incident wasn’t life threatening and all passengers and crew safely disembarked, the people said.

SpiceJet, in a statement to Bloomberg News, denied there was any incident or safety scare and put the subsequent delay out of Dubai down to a last-minute technical issue.

“On July 11, SpiceJet flight SG23 operating from Dubai to Madurai was delayed due to a last-minute technical issue,” the carrier said. “An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, which will depart at 6.35 pm (local time) from Dubai. Flight delays can happen with any airline. There has been no incident or a safety scare on this flight.”

Pressure is mounting on SpiceJet after the airline was earlier this month given three weeks by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to explain why action shouldn’t be taken against it after a series of other incidents, including one where a Boeing 737 Max plane was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunction.

The lapses have prompted some passengers to avoid flying with the cash-strapped carrier, according to a survey of more than 21,000 fliers conducted by LocalCircle. SpiceJet said in response to that survey that its flights are “absolutely safe, and the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is paramount to us.” 

