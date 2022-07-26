19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended a day after suspension of 4 Lok Sabha MPs

New Delhi, July 26: Nineteen opposition MPs have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week for disrupting the session today.

"The decision to suspend opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha was taken with a heavy heart. They kept on ignoring the Chairman's appeals," BJP's Piyush Goyal said. "The government is ready for a debate on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers and returns to parliament," said Mr Goyal, leader of the house in Rajya Sabha.

The latest round of suspension comes a day after four Congress MPs in Lok Sabha were dealt with similar action for the entire monsoon session, ending August 12, for holding placards inside the house despite warnings by Speaker Om Birla to behave.

The house was adjourned for an hour today after the suspended opposition MPs did not leave and continued to protest.

The action against the 19 Rajya Sabha MPs would likely escalate the opposition's fury against the government over what they claim was an attempt to shut voices that question the ruling alliance's economic and social policies.

"This government has suspended democracy," Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien told reporters today.

The suspended Rajya Sabha MPs are:

Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Congress Mausam Noor, Trinamool Congress Shanta Chhetri, Trinamool Congress Dola Sen, Trinamool Congress Santanu Sen, Trinamool Congress Abhi Ranjan Biswar, Trinamool Congress Md. Nadimul Haque, Trinamool Congress M Hamamed Abdulla, DMK B Lingaiah Yadav, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) A.A. Rahim, CPI(M) Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS S Kalyanasundaram, DMK R Girranjan, DMK NR Elango, DMK V Sivadasan, CPI(M) M Shanmugam, DMK Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS Sandosh Kumar P, CPI Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha have been demanding an urgent discussion on issues like price rise and goods and services tax, or GST, hike for the past many days, leading to disruptions in the house.

The opposition is demanding that the discussions be held under Rule 267 (Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha). Under this rule, the issue being raised is taken up by suspending the listed business of the day.

"You can suspend us but you cannot silence us. Deplorable situation - our hon'ble MPs are trying to flag people's issues but they are being suspended. For how long will this go on? The sanctity of the parliament stands heavily compromised," the Trinamool Congress tweeted.