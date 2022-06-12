  1. Home
  2. ‘2 Muslim men shot dead in Ranchi were not part of protest march over Prophet remarks’

‘2 Muslim men shot dead in Ranchi were not part of protest march over Prophet remarks’

News Network
June 12, 2022

ranchiprotest.jpg

Ranchi, June 12: The family members of two Muslim men who succumbed to gunshot wounds during Friday's protests here against controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed, have revealed they were not a part of the procession that was taken out to condemn the comments.

Two people identified as Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi and Mohammad Sahil died and over two dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday over the remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

Shakib Ansari, the brother of Sahil, however, said he did not participate in Friday’s protest march.

"My brother Md Sahil had gone to Ranchi Main Road for some work after the Friday Namaz. He was not part of the procession, but he received bullet injuries and died,” Ansari told reporters. Mohammad Parvez, the father of Kaifi, also said he had no idea how his “minor” son received bullet injuries as he was not a part of the procession.

State-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) PRO D K Sinha said as per hospital records, Kaifi was 22 and Sahil 24. They died during the course of treatment at the medical facility.
Thirteen of the critically injured people are also undergoing treatment at RIMS.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, of Ranchi district, besides Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts to prevent flareups, the officials said.

Around 2,500 security personnel have also been deployed in these areas to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their remarks against Prophet Muhammed. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 2,2022

protest.jpg

Amid unabated targeted killings in Kashmir, hundreds of government employees posted in the valley took out a march here on Thursday to demand their immediate transfer to their respective home districts. The protesters were carrying placards in support of their demand and pictures of their colleague Rajni Bala, a school teacher who was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, and chanted slogans demanding relocation.

The march was carried out from Press Club to Ambedkar Chowk.

Assembled under the banner of 'All Jammu-based reserved categories employees association', the protesters said they will not resume their duties as the government has "failed" to stop targeted killings and provide a secure atmosphere to them.

"Nearly 8,000 employees from different districts of Jammu are working in Kashmir under inter-district transfer policy and we are not going to return and resume our duties in the present atmosphere. We are serving there for the last 15 years but are feeling insecure and tense in view of the spurt in the targeted killings," Ramesh Chand, a teacher posted in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, told reporters.

He said they have also come to pay homage to Bala and demand the government to ensure free education to her minor daughter and secure a government job for her.

"We are frustrated by the deteriorating security situation as nobody, including Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs are safe there. Anyone can become a victim of terrorists anytime," he said and referred to the latest killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan in Kulgam district on Thursday.

Another employee Anjana Bala, a teacher posted in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, said, "We do not need government accommodation or promotion, we only want our transfer from the valley as providing security to each employee is not possible."

"There is no safer place in the valley and we are not ready to accept the government proposal of relocation within the valley," she said, adding they have never faced any problem from the locals who have always supported them.

She said if the government can abolish decade-old Article 370 in August 2019, what stops them from making minor changes in the transfer policy and relocating them to their home districts.

"We did not support the people of Kashmir who were against the revocation of Article 370. They were right and today we regret our decision as nothing changed on the ground except that we had lost the special status," she said.

Another teacher said they have gone there to earn their livelihood and not to settle there.

"The government is saying that they will relocate us to safer places but even after that if something untoward happens, who will be responsible. Today a bank manager was shot dead inside his secured office, while recently a Kashmiri pandit employee was gunned down in his office chamber," he said.

He said they have lost faith in the administration and will not return to the valley to become scapegoats. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 12,2022

thrash.jpg

Lucknow, June 12: In a shocking development, a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh termed the brutal thrashing of some Muslims by cops in a police station, who had allegedly taken part in Friday's protests over the Prophet remarks row, a "return gift to the rioters".

"Balwaiyon ko return gift" (return gift to the rioters), said BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who was also former media advisor of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, as he posted a video of the alleged thrashing inside what appeared to be a police lock-up.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed two cops brutally hitting nine protestors with sticks as the latter begged them to stop and tried to fend off the blows with their hands.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his Twitter account and strongly condemned the incident saying that "questions must be raised on such lock-ups else justice will lose its relevance".

There was no official comment from the UP police in this regard but sources said that the police station was in the Saharanpur district, which had witnessed large-scale protests after Friday prayers over remarks on the Prophet.

Saffron outfits on Sunday took out a procession at Jangiganj town in UP's Bhadohi district, about 250 kilometres from here, in support of Nupur Sharma. BJP MP Sakhsi Maharaj also defended Sharma and said that the situation was brought under control quickly as Narendra Modi was the prime minister and Adityanath was the CM of UP.

More than 300 people were arrested across the state in connection with the protests which turned violent in some places prompting the police to use force.

Protests had taken place in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Deoband, Firozabad, Hathras, Moradabad and some other places. The protests had started soon after the Friday prayers at mosques as sloganeering Muslims tried to burn effigies of Nupur Sharma and demanded her immediate arrest.

As Adityanath directed cops to take stern action against protestors, the police slapped the Gangsters' Act on them and also bulldozed houses of many of them, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 7,2022

New Delhi, June 7: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by ousted BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, have not made any impact on the ruling NDA at the Centre as she was not a government functionary and asserted good relations will continue with the Gulf countries that have reacted sharply to the issue.

He said that necessary action has been taken against Sharma, referring to her suspension. The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP had issued a statement asserting it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

"I don't think that this statement was made by any government functionary and therefore it has no impact on the government and necessary action has been taken by the party," Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry told reporters here when asked about the controversy. He said the Foreign Ministry has clarified the issue.

"The Foreign Office has come out with a clear clarification on that remark and the BJP has taken the necessary action in this regard. With all these countries, we have a very good relationship and our relations will continue to be very good," he said.

When asked about a social media campaign to boycott Indian products in the wake of the row, the minister said he has not heard of any such thing.

"They (Gulf Countries) have only mentioned that such a statement should not be made and accordingly, action has been taken against the person who made the comments. All the Indians living in gulf countries are safe and do not have to worry," the union minister said.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.