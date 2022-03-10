  1. Home
  2. 2022 assembly poll results: BJP likely to form govts in all states except Punjab

2022 assembly poll results: BJP likely to form govts in all states except Punjab

News Network
March 10, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a commanding lead in Uttar Pradesh, leading in 252 seats—well past the majority mark of 202—with the Samajwadi Party leading in 116 seats in the first five hours since the counting of votes started. The polls for 403 seats, spread over 75 districts, were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. More than 3.75 lakh voters exercised their franchise using ballot papers. The state's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that 84 counting centres had been set up across Uttar Pradesh.

As of noon, the BJP was leading in 43 seats in Uttarakhand, with the Congress leading in 24 seats. The BSP was leading in one seat.

In Punjab, the AAP was leading in 91 seats while the Congress was leading in 17 seats. The Akali Dal and BJP alliances were leading in six and two seats, respectively. The state recorded a voter turnout of 71.95 per cent, the lowest percentage compared to the voting percentage in three previous assembly polls.

The coastal state of Goa seems to be favouring the BJP in the early trends, with the saffron party leading in 19 seats and Congress in 10. The AAP is leading in two seats. Nearly 79 per cent of voters cast ballots in the February 14 polls in Goa.

In Manipur, the BJP and Congress were neck and neck in the opening hour, following which the saffron party surged ahead, leading in 20 seats compared to Congress' 3 seats. The NPP is leading in 5 seats and the NPF in six. This year's voting percentage was higher than the 2017 and 2012 Assembly elections when 86.4 per cent and 79.5 per cent electorate had exercised their franchise respectively.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 3,2022

The United States called on India on Wednesday to distance itself from Russia, its main arms supplier, after the alleged invasion of Ukraine, which New Delhi has so far not condemned.

New US sanctions on Russian banks will make it harder for countries to buy major defence equipment from Moscow, a US diplomat said, though no decision had been reached on Washington granting a waiver to New Delhi to take delivery of Russian surface-to-air missiles under an earlier contract.

India signed a $5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 to buy five of its S-400 missile systems, initial supplies of which started late last year despite a US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

The United States this week placed more restrictions on Moscow including the bank sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine last week. "It is going to be very hard for any country in the globe to buy major weapon systems from Russia because of the sweeping sanctions now placed on Russian banks," Donald Lu, assistant US Secretary of State for South Asian affairs, told a US senate subcommittee.

Lu also said US officials have held talks with India to "underscore the importance of a collective response condemning Russia’s invasion". India is the only major US ally that has declined to publicly criticise Moscow, though it has called for an end to violence.

Asked by senators if the Ukraine crisis had changed the administration's position on a waiver for India, he said: "I am not able to prejudge the decisions of the president or the secretary on the waiver issue or on the sanction issue, or whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine will bear on that decision," Lu said.

"What I can say is that India is a really important security partner of ours now, and that we value that partnership. Moving forward, I hope that part of what happens with the extreme criticism that Russia has faced is that India will find it is now time to further distance itself from Russia."

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia is India's main arms supplier, though since 2011 New Delhi has reduced its imports from Moscow by 53 per cent and raised purchases from the United States. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 26,2022

India on Saturday abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine. Stressing on the importance of dialogues to settle differences and disputes, New Delhi voiced "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up.

Here are 10 key points: 

–  The draft resolution demanded Russia to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all its troops. An earlier draft of the resolution had proposed moving the resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which provides the framework within which the Security Council may take enforcement action. However, this was dropped in the final version that was put to vote. The resolution sponsored by US and Albania and by about 50 countries was taken up as reports came in that Russian troops were advancing on Kyiv.

–  Eleven member countries voted in favor of the resolution. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained. Russia, which has veto power as one of five permanent members of the council, voted against it.

–  The resolution failed to pass as Russia, a permanent member and President of UNSC for February, used its veto.

–  The matter now goes to the 193-member UN General Assembly, which the nonmembers of the Council who backed the failed resolution would be able to register their votes there. Diplomats said that the UN General Assembly would act next week on a resolution condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine. Countries do not have veto power at the General Assembly, but its resolutions are symbolic and not legally binding, as the Security Council’s are.

–  Thus far, India has refrained from condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine and in the UN, permanent representative Tirumati expressed ‘deep concern’ as Putin ordered the Ukrainian invasion. "India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," T S Tirumurti said on India's stand.

–  Abstentions by India and the United Arab Emirates, a US ally in the Middle East, came as a surprise. Both countries said they had not voted in favor of the resolution because it might have closed the door for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. India and Russia share strategic interests especially in the defence and security sectors. India reportedly abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution so it could retain the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy.

–  The abstention by China was not a surprise. China has taken a both-sides approach to the conflict, calling for defusing of tensions and respect for sovereignty but stopping short of condemning Russia.

–  Western nations said the resolution (and the abstentions especially from China) sought to show Moscow's isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.

–  During a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday "appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue."

–  Ahead of the UNSC vote, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that in a call to Jaishankar, he asked "India to use all influence in its relations with Russia to force it to cease military aggression against Ukraine. Urged India as a non-permanent UNSC member to support today's draft resolution on restoring peace in Ukraine."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 13,2022

Bucking the exit polls projections, the ruling BJP has taken a lead in Goa. BJP has staked the claim to form the government in the state. BJP is leading in 19 seats and claims that it has support of Independent candidates. 

BJP wants 21 seats for forming the government. Congress is ahead in 11, while AAP and MGP are leading at one seat each.

Meanwhile, three Independent MLAs - Chandrakant Shetye (Bicholim), Alexio Reginaldo Lourence (Curtorim) and Antonio Vaz (Cortalim) - extend support to BJP

Trends at 2 PM
BJP 19
Congress 11
MAG 3
AAP2
Others 5

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.