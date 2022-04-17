  1. Home
  2. With 2,183 infections, India's daily covid cases see 90% jump; 214 deaths

April 18, 2022

New Delhi, Apr 18: India logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, including 213 from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Monday's numbers logged a 90 per cent jump in daily cases from a day ago. India logged 1,150 daily coronavirus infections on Sunday

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.83 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.32 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,10,773, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 186.54 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
Besides 213 deaths in Kerala, one death was reported from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,21,965 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,827 from Maharashtra, 68,615 from Kerala,  40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,158 from Delhi, 23,500 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

April 16,2022

A meeting was held between poll strategist Prashant Kishor and the Congress top brass at party chief Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence on Saturday, 16 April, where Kishor gave a presentation on the roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party has also proposed that Kishor join the Congress, as per sources.

"Prashant Kishor gave a detailed presentation on 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The 2024 election strategy of the Congress is to be decided. The plan presented will be examined by a small group of people within the party. The Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) will decide who will lead the group," senior Congress leader KC Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

The group will submit report within a week's time to the party chief for a final decision, he added.

A number of senior Congress leaders – including Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Ambika Soni, and Priyanka Gandhi – were in attendance at the meeting.

In addition to a deliberation of the national political landscape and organisational suggestions for the Congress, an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls was also discussed at the meeting, sources said. The induction of a highly-sought-after Naresh Patel, a major Patidar leader in Gujarat, into the party was considered.

Saturday's meeting comes amid internal turmoil within the Gujarat Congress, with party leader Hardik Patel criticising the Congress leadership over the delay in inducting Naresh Patel into the Congress.

A Leuva Patidar leader and the chairman of the Shree Khodaldham Trust which manages the temple of goddess Khodiyar, Naresh Patel had announced in December that he was ready to take the political plunge. The BJP, the AAP, and the Congress have been attempting to draw him in ever since.

Last year, Kishor and the Gandhis had held several rounds of talks on building a consolidated front for the 2024 national election. Discussions on the poll strategist joining the party had also been held, but had collapsed due to some disagreements between the two sides, Priyanka Gandhi had indicated in January this year.

April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Doddapete police Friday registered a case against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and BJP corporator S N Channabasappa for making provocative statements after the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga on February 20 following the order from a court in Bengaluru.

Police stated that they would not arrest BJP leaders but they have to appear before the court for a hearing.

Peace Organisation Committee Secretary Riyaz Ahmed had filed a case before Special Court in Bengaluru as Shivamogga police reportedly refused to register a case as Eshwarappa's name figured in the complaint. Admitting the case, the court directed the police to register a case against the duo which it did under the IPC sections 153 (A), 295 (A), 504, 505 (2) and 34.

Eshwarappa and Channabasappa had said that Muslim goons were behind the killing of Harsha. This triggered communal tensions in Shivamogga. 

April 7,2022

As many as eight Malayalis earned their spots on the Forbes' Billionaire List for 2022. LuLu group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali tops the list among Malayalis and is in the 490th position on the list. He has a net worth of $5.4 billion.

The other Malayalis on the list include Kris Gopalakrishnan ($4.1 billion), Byju Raveendran ($3.6 billion), Ravi Pillai ($2.6 billion), S D Shibulal ($2.2 billion), Sunny Varkey ($2.1 billion), Joy Alukkas ($1.9 billion), and Muthoot family’s George Alexander Muthoot, George Jacob Muthoot, George Thomas Muthoot, Sara George Muthoot ($4.1 billion).

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $90.7 billion was yet again named the richest man in India. He is in the 10th position on the list.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani who is in the second position in India with a net worth of $90 billion comes in the eleventh position on the list. HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar comes third with a net worth of $28.7 billion. 

Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute of India (SII), with a net worth of $24.3 billion, and Radhakishan Damani, founder of D-Mart, with a net worth of $20 billion are the Indians who are on the list.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk topped the list with a net worth of $219 billion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos follows with a net worth of $171 billion.

