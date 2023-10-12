  1. Home
  2. 230 Indians likely to be brought back from Israel in first chartered flight: MEA

News Network
October 12, 2023

New Delhi, Oct 12: Around 230 Indians are expected to be brought back from Israel on Friday in a chartered flight under Operation Ajay, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India launched the operation to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home amidst ongoing war between Palestinian freedom fighters and Israel. 

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday that the chartered flight is expected to reach Tel Aviv this evening and it will bring back the first batch of around 230 Indians on Friday.

We are closely monitoring the situation, he said.

On the attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities, Bagchi said India considers them as terrorist strikes.

To a question on India's position on the Palestine issue, he said New Delhi always advocated resumption of direct talks towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 30,2023

CMI.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 30: C M Ibrahim, the Karnataka state unit president of Janata Dal (Secular), has expressed displeasure over not being consulted before the party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and said he was keeping his options open.

Questioning the nature of his party’s alliance with the BJP, Ibrahim said despite being the elected state chief, he was not consulted before the party joined hands with the BJP.

He said, “I have kept my options open.” However, he added that he was an elected president and wouldn't leave the party just like that.

He also claimed that the alliance did not take place formally. “Just because they met in Delhi, doesn't mean there's an alliance,” Ibrahim said.

He said after the alliance meeting in Delhi, JD(S) leader KA Thippeswamy called him to inform him about the developments.

Ibrahim added that he would exercise his power as a state president.

According to sources, the JD(S) will hold a meeting chaired by state chief CM Ibrahim on October 16 to decide on the next steps.

There has been an outflux of JD(S) leaders post the alliance with the BJP. There have been mass resignations of minority leaders from Mysuru, including that of party ex-Vice President Syed Shafi Ulla.

Last week, the Janata Dal (Secular) joined the BJP-led NDA and forged an alliance with the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to fight the Congress in Karnataka, with the two parties expected to announce the seat-sharing formula after the Dussehra festival next month.

The BJP said the alliance will come as a boost to its prospects in the Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after it was sealed just months after the party was ousted by the Congress from its lone southern citadel in the May Assembly polls.

As the BJP attempts to recalibrate its electoral strategy in different states in the run-up to both the upcoming Assembly polls in five states and the next general election, the JD(S), which is headed by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, said it has officially joined the NDA and asserted it has partnered with the saffron party to take on the Congress in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls.

The alliance was formalised after JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's 45-minute meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda at Shah's residence in the national capital.

News Network
October 1,2023

Riyadh: The percentage of food loss and waste in Saudi Arabia reached about 33%, equivalent to 4 million tons annually, while its value is estimated at about SR40 billion annually.

The statistics were revealed in a study conducted by the National Program to Reduce Food Loss and Waste, coinciding with the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW), which falls on Sept. 29 of each year.

The General Food Security Authority (GFSA), represented by the program, launched an awareness campaign on Friday.

The campaign aims to increase the awareness of the importance of food security and promote sound consumption practices, as well as stimulating the adoption of solutions that contribute to reducing food waste.

The Governor of GFSA Eng. Ahmed Al-Faris has confirmed that Saudi Arabia is working on enhancing the sustainability of the natural resources, and improving the consumption system in order to reduce the loss and waste rate to about 10% by 2030.

The GFSA has launched its campaign to raise awareness of the importance of rational consumer behavior, he added, pointing out that awareness is one of the best ways to influence the behavior of community members.

Immediately after the awareness campaign was launched, it has witnessed a great interaction from members of society, government agencies, private sector, and associations, Eng. Al-Faris said.

It is noteworthy that, according to United Nations reports, the volume of global food loss and waste was estimated at 1.3 billion tons, representing one-third of the food produced globally.

News Network
October 12,2023

iransaudi.jpg

Riyadh, Oct 12: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The pair discussed the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.

The crown prince reiterated that the Kingdom is exerting all possible efforts in communicating with all international and regional parties to halt the escalation.

He stressed Saudi Arabia’s position rejecting targeting of civilians and taking innocent lives, emphasizing the need to take into account the principles of international humanitarian law, noting the grave concern about the seriousness of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip.

The crown prince stressed Kingdom’s firm position towards supporting the Palestinian cause and efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that both the leaders have said that the Israeli regime's crimes and the United States' green light for the atrocities stand to invite "destructive insecurity" for the occupying regime and its supporters.

