  2. 26 dead as heavy rains pummel Mumbai

26 dead as heavy rains pummel Mumbai

News Network
July 18, 2021

Mumbai, July 18: At least 26 persons were killed and several injured in rain-related incidents as cloudburst triggered heavy downpour in Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday.

The rail, road and air services were affected in Mumbai because of the intense rains.

The intense rains resulted in water-logging because of water gushing into the ground floor of several buildings in low-lying areas and slowing down the road traffic.

The Western Railway and Central Railway services within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were affected, however, being Sunday, the impact was not much felt.

There was severe water-logging on WR’s Vasai-Nalasopara-Virar stretch while CR’s Main and Harbour line services were affected as water gushed into the tracks at Dadar, Sion, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Tilak Nagar and Chunabhatti.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations between 0042 hrs and 0524 hrs past midnight because of heavy rains and poor visibility - diverting nine flights.

While 17 were reported dead after a retaining wall collapsed in Vashi Naka at Mahul off Chembur, in another incident at Suryanagar in Vikhroli where five to six hutments caved in because of a landslide killing 6 persons. A youth died in a wall collapse in Bhandup.

More than half a dozen persons are in the hospital undergoing treatment.

The NDRF joined the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Fire Brigade in the rescue operations that are still continuing.

The twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts received 150 to 300 mm plus rainfall in the last 36 hours.

The Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre and Pune-based Climate Research and Services have forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the North Konkan belt on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with top officials even as his son and state’s Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban, visited the spots.

Thackeray Sr announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and free treatment to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

July 11,2021

coach.jpg

Mangaluru, July 11: The maiden run of two Vistadome coaches attached to Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Weekly Express Special--the first of its kind service in South India--was flagged off on Sunday.

BJP Karnataka Chief and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangalore South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, Mayor Premananda Shetty and officials of Railway department were attended the flagging off programme, which was being held at Mangaluru Junction.

Vistadome coaches are being introduced by the Ministry of Railways to promote tourism.

The two tri-weekly and one weekly day train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru traverse through the enchanting Western Ghats via Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

The scenic section offers breathtaking glimpses of lofty mountains, ravishing valleys, deep gorges, lush greenery, streams, rivers and tunnels of the Western Ghats. The region blooms in monsoon with added beauty.

News Network
July 7,2021

Bengaluru, July 7: Four MPs from Karnataka are expected to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet today.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources.

Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet. 

