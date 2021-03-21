  1. Home
With 27,126 new cases, Maharashtra sees record daily covid spike

News Network
March 20, 2021

Mumbai, Mar 20: Maharashtra on Saturday witnessed an exponential jump in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 27,000 cases in a single day. 

This is the biggest spike Maharashtra has ever reported in 24 hours. 

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 27,126 new cases and 92 deaths taking the progressive total to 24,49,147 and 53,300, respectively.

The active cases in the state now stand at 1,91,408.

During the day, 13,588 people were discharged taking the total treated patients to 22,03,533.

The day’s total in Mumbai was 2,982 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) was 5,697.

News Network
March 6,2021

Ahmedabad, Mar 6: A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection, officials said Saturday.

The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. He had fever and and his samples were examined, which detected the Covid-19 infection on February 20 said Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki.

"He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday," Solanki added.

The CHO said it generally takes around 45 days for antibodies against the infection to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.

He also said one must wear a mask and adhere to all Covid-19 protocols like social distancing etc. even after taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side.

As on Friday evening, Gujarat has a caseload of 2,72,240, including 4,413 deaths. 

News Network
March 11,2021

mahub.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 11: Former JD(S) MLA Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday announced joining the Congress, saying there is scope for him to work and express his sentiments in his new party. 

Putting all speculation to rest, Madhu on Thursday called on former chief minister Siddaramaiah and said he was joining the Congress.

"All our supporters had taken the decision. Hence, I am joining Congress today," Madhu, son of former chief minister, the late S Bangarappa, told reporters.

For the past one year, his switching over the party was in the offing which finally happened today.

After meeting Siddaramaiah, Madhu said in the present context, the country and state needs the Congress party.

News Network
March 15,2021

akash.jpg

Jaipur, Mar 15: An Indian army soldier who was honey-trapped by a Pakistani ISI woman agent and shared confidential information with her has been arrested from Sikar district in north Rajasthan.

An official release by the intelligence department said that the soldier identified as Akash Maharia is a resident of Yalsar village in Sikar district and had come home on a month’s leave on February 17.

The soldier came on the radar of the intelligence department when he returned to his village and spoke to the Pakistani agent from there. The Pakistani agent would make video calls to the soldier, undress and indulge in lewd conversations with the soldier, the release said.

Maharia had joined a Facebook ID that was operated by the Pakistani agent in July 2019. The woman befriended Akash on Facebook. After that the woman started calling him on Whatsapp. She chatted with him and made false promises of meeting him. She sought information from him about his battalion and army movements.

When the intelligence department got information about calls from Pakistan on a number in Sikar, a special team of the CID and military intelligence officials started monitoring the calls and shared the information with the district police.

SP, Security, Shantanu Singh said Maharia was summoned to Jaipur and jointly interrogated by the CID and military intelligence on Saturday. Officials seized his phone and found calls and chats with the Pakistani agent.

During interrogation, Maharia admitted that he had befriended the woman on social media. He said he was not aware that she was a Pakistani agent. He confessed that he had shared some intelligence information with the woman.

A case was lodged against him at the CID (special branch) police station in Jaipur under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and Maharia was arrested on Saturday. He was produced in court on Sunday where he was remanded to two-day police custody, said Singh.

Officials are checking his bank account to ascertain if he received money for divulging information. Maharia had joined the army in September 2018 and completed his training in January 2019. 

