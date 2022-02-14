  1. Home
  With 34,113 new infections, India's daily covid cases dip further

News Network
February 14, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 14: India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped further on Monday as the nation reported 34,113 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

In the last 24 hours, the nation reported 346 more deaths, taking the toll to 5,09,011. 

The active cases now stand at 4,78,882.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s placing of an order for five crore doses of the pediatric vaccine Corbevax has rekindled debate on vaccinating young children, even as experts pointed to the radical nature of Omicron that challenges the extent of protection inoculations can offer.

Corbevax is a protein sub-unit vaccine developed in the United States and licensed to the Indian firm, Biological E Ltd (BioE) for production. BioE has completed cohort trials of children aged 5-12, raising the prospect that vaccination of children under 15 will start soon.

News Network
February 4,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Amid two colleges in Udupi district facing criticism for barring hijab clad girls from entering classes, the government of Karnataka has decided to issue a strict dress code for government pre-university colleges.

The Department of Pre University Education is waiting for the court direction on forming a committee. However, highly placed sources said that it has been decided to make uniforms mandatory from the coming year.

“Even now, 75% of PU colleges have uniforms with the School Development and Management Committees (SDMC) deciding on them. From the next academic year, it will be compulsory,” said an official of the department.

Officials said girls could wear chudidar with dupatta while boys have to wear formal trousers and shirts. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said: “We are considering making uniforms compulsory for PUC as we cannot allow academics and equality to be affected. We will decide after the panel is formed and its decisions are submitted.” 

News Network
February 1,2022

New Delhi, Feb 1: Having closed the most high-profile disinvestment process of Air India, the government also decided to retire the airline’s debt that it transferred to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). In the Union Budget 2022-23, the government allocated an additional Rs 51,971 crore towards the settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments.

This amount has been accounted in the revised estimates of total expenditure in 2021-22.

“As against a total expenditure of Rs 34.83 lakh crore projected in the Budget Estimates 2021-22, the Revised Estimate is Rs 37.70 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of capital expenditure is Rs 6.03 lakh crore. This includes an amount of Rs 51,971 crore towards settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the Budget speech.

The Tata Group acquired 100 percent stake in the airline, in a deal that closed on January 27, for Rs 18,000 crore. Of this, Rs 15,300 crore was taken on as debt, and Rs 2,700 crore was paid to the Centre in cash. For servicing the high-cost debt that it has taken on with the airline, a consortium led by the State Bank of India has approved a plan to provide long-term debt to the Tata Group.

As per the revised estimates of 2021-22, the SPV — AI Asset Holding Ltd — has received Rs 62,057 crore, of which Rs 36,254 crore was infused as equity for repayment of past government-guaranteed borrowings of Air India; Rs 12,357 crore for repayment of borrowings for sale and leaseback rentals for aircraft; and Rs 13,446 crore for repayment of other dues and liabilities.

The huge amount of debt carried by Air India resulting from years of loss-making operations was one of the key hindrances in the past disinvestment attempts by the government. During the last disinvestment process, the government tweaked the bidding conditions to allow potential bidders to place a bid at the enterprise value — meaning they could decide the quantum of debt they would want to take on.

Also, upon finalising the decision to sell its stake in Air India, the government, over the last two years, had stopped infusing funds into the airline and was instead guaranteeing its loans.

News Network
February 14,2022

Panaji, Feb 14: Polling began Monday morning in Goa, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats, election officials said. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, the officials said.

Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. They include 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

To check the spread of Covid-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said. Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said. The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party.

The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates There are 105 all-women polling booths, also called as the 'pink booths'.

Earlier, there were was a pink booth in every constituency, the official said. The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections.

The Congress then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in the last one month for the saffron party, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance in Goa.

The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while ally GFP has fielded three. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for the party in the coastal state.

