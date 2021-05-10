  1. Home
  43 sworn-in as ministers in Mamata Cabinet; former IPS officer, former Ranji captain among new faces

News Network
May 10, 2021

Kolkata, May 10: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet was sworn-in as ministers on Sunday in a simple ceremony amid the raging covid-19 pandemic. Altogether 43 ministers, including 19 ministers of state, took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee. They were sworn in by Governor Gagdeep Dhankhar.

While former finance minister Amit Mitra to take oath via video conferencing. After the swearing-in ceremony, Banerjee will hold the first meeting with her cabinet later in the day.

Veteran leaders who were sworn in as ministers include Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Dr Shashi Panja and Javed Ahmed Khan. There were 15 new faces including former IPS officer Humayun Kabir, former Bengal Ranji captain Manoj Tiwari and Siuli Saha.

While Kabir was among 10 persons who became ministers of state (independent charge), Tiwari and Saha were featured in the list of nine MLAs sworn-in as ministers of state.

On May 5, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was sworn in by the governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. 

News Network
April 30,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 30: Covid-19 vaccination for the age group of 18-45 will not begin from May 1 in Bengaluru and rest of Karnataka as earlier announced, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar told reporters here on Friday. 

He asked those aged between 18 to 44 years to register on the Co-WIN portal and wait for the government to inform them once stocks arrive.

"Out of around 99.5 lakh doses, more than 95 lakh doses have been administered. Our vaccine wastage percentage is only 1.4 per cent. Yesterday, four lakh doses have arrived. I've been informed that we have around six lakh doses with us," he said.

While Serum Institute of India manufactures 5-6 crore vaccine doses, Bharat Biotech manufactures 1-1.25 crore doses a month. Russia's Sputnik V, which will be manufactured by Dr Reddy's, is yet to come.

"I've been getting calls and messages asking where to go for vaccination tomorrow. Please don't visit hospitals tomorrow. We've not got information from Serum on when vaccines will be supplied," he added.

News Network
May 9,2021

blast.jpg

Kabul, May 9: The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials say.

Officials said on Sunday that medical staff in hospitals were struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 people, mostly schoolgirls, who were injured in the blast on Saturday.

The blast occurred in front of a school in the Shia majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in western Kabul.

An eyewitness reported that the victims of the attack were mostly female students headed on their way back home after finishing school.

The death toll in the blasts might increase, Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, there were a total of three consecutive blasts in the afternoon near Kabul’s Seyyed ul-Shohada Girls School in Dasht-e-Barchi.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the Taliban militant group was responsible for the attack. 

The Taliban, however, did not claim responsibility for the blast.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul.

Khatibzadeh described the attack against civilians as detestable, particularly as the targets were girl students. He offered condolences to the survivors and families of those killed in the attack.

The violent attack came a week after the United States and its NATO allies began pulling their troops and military hardware out of Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden announced the schedule to complete the drawdown of US forces by September 11.

The Taliban have issued a warning, pledging to attack US troops if they failed to withdraw as scheduled.

Twenty years on, violence is increasingly rampant in the conflict-stricken country. 

News Network
May 2,2021

Kalaburgi, May 2: Three COVID-19 patients in Khaja Banda Nawaz Hospital in Kalaburagi died on Saturday evening.

It is learnt that the tragedy occurred when they were being shifted to other healthcare facility after the hospital ran out of oxygen. 

As the news reached the district administrative headquarters, Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna dispatched oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

The deceased were on oxygen support. When the hospital staff found that the ICU would run out of oxygen, they began shifting the patients to other hospital in ambulance.

