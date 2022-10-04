  1. Home
  2. 5 states including Karnataka, Gujarat set to privatize district hospitals

5 states including Karnataka, Gujarat set to privatize district hospitals

News Network
October 5, 2022

Five states are now in the process of finding private players for running state-sponsored district hospitals. States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Meghalaya are handing over district hospitals to private healthcare companies to run attached medical colleges on a public-private-partnership (PPP) basis.

This is a part of Niti Aayog’s decision to privatise government hospitals that was taken in January 2020. The think tank had already developed the Concession Agreement Guiding Principles for Setting up Medical Colleges, which was drawn up based on models tried in Gujarat and Karnataka earlier.

Madhya Pradesh plans to set up medical colleges in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni, Balaghat and Indore in the first phase under a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis, according to a press report.

Under the plan, the state government will provide land to the private partner on a 99-year (60 years + 39 years) lease to set up a medical college and in addition, will provide a 300-bed district hospital to the partner.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 medical colleges are to be developed under the state government’s one-district-one-medical-college initiative, which is being financed by the Viability Gap Funding scheme of the Central government. UP government will provide a district hospital and the land for medical colleges on a 33-year lease. 

Meghalaya has invited bidders to develop Shillong Medical College and Hospital and similar plans are afoot in Karnataka and Maharashtra as well. Punjab is another state that has expressed an interest to join the initiative.

News Network
September 22,2022

bus.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 22: The Popular Front of India on Thursday, while condemning the raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its leaders, stated that it will "never surrender" and alleged that the agency's claims are aimed at "creating an atmosphere of terror".

A total of 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces across 11 states in the country's multiple locations, according to the sources.

Issuing a statement against it, PFI's National Executive Council (NEC) said, "NEC has condemned the national wide raids by the NIA and ED and the unjust arrests and the harassments of its National and state leaders across India and the witch-hunting against the members, and supporters of the organization."

"NIA's baseless claims and sensationalism are solely aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror," it added.

It said that the Front will "never ever surrender" on the action taken by a "totalitarian regime".

"Popular Front will never ever surrender on any scary action by a totalitarian regime using the central agencies as its puppets and will stand firm on its will for recovering the democratic system and spirit of the constitution of our beloved country," the statement said.

Meanwhile, among the states where the raids were conducted include Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (9), Delhi (3), Karnataka (20), Kerala (22), Madhya Pradesh (4), Maharashtra (20), Puducherry (3), Rajasthan (2), Tamil Nadu (10) and Uttar Pradesh (8).

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in the largest ever investigation process till date. The operation started late in the night around 1 am and learnt to be concluded by 5 am involving over 1,500 personnel of state police, Central Armed Police Forces and officers of NIA and ED.

Several incriminating documents, more than 100 mobile phones, laptops and other materials have been seized by the raiding teams.

News Network
September 30,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 30: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the freedom community hall at Mittur in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on the suspicion that PFI workers were trained in its premises.

One of the trustees of the trust which runs the hall, Ayub Agnadi was arrested by NIA officials, while another trustee Masood Agnadi is missing, police sources said. 

NIA suspects that training was given to activists of the PFI in isolated areas at Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia to carry out terrorist activities. Many youths from across the state are suspected to have been trained at the freedom community hall at Mittur, which was opened by the trust in 2007.

Search is on for the absconding trustee Masood, sources said. NIA had earlier raided the hall on September 6 in connection with the probe into the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar.

News Network
September 28,2022

owaisi.jpg

Hyderabad, Sept 28: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Centre for banning Popular Front of India (PFI) saying the "draconian" ban is dangerous as it is a ban on any Muslim who wishes to speak his mind. 

"While I have always opposed PFI's approach and supported democratic approach, this ban on PFI cannot be supported. Actions of some individuals who commit crime does not mean that the organisation itself must be banned. SC has also held that mere association with an organisation is not enough to convict someone," Owaisi said in a tweet.

He added that the way India's "electoral autarky" is approaching "fascism", every Muslim youth will now be arrested with a PFI pamphlet under the UAPA. 

"Muslims have spent decades in prison before being acquitted by courts. I have opposed UAPA and will always oppose all actions under UAPA. It runs afoul the principle of liberty, which is part of basic structure of the Constitution," said Owaisi. 

After years of investigations and demands from BJP-ruled states, the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday banned PFI and its eight affiliates for five years, charging them with being involved in "several criminal and terror cases" and having links with the terror outfits like the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The ban, which was notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the gazette at 5:43 am, came following multi-agency raids in around 15 states, including Karnataka and Kerala, led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that led to the arrest or detention of over 350 PFI leaders and activists on September 22 and 27. The MHA said in the notification that the ban was recommended by BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat governments.

Along with the PFI, its affiliates Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab India, Kerala were banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. 

