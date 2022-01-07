  1. Home
  2. 5 states to vote in 7 phases from Feb 10 to Mar 7; counting on Mar 10

January 8, 2022

New Delhi, Jan 8: The country was put on election mode on Saturday, one of the crucial sets before the next Lok Sabha polls, with the Election Commission on Saturday announcing the voting schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa between February 10 and March 7.

>>  Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase polls – February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 

>> Manipur will have two phases – February 27 and March 3. 

>> Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will have a single-phase poll on February 14.

The counting of votes in all the five states will be held on March 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra told a press conference.

The polls will have an impact on the destiny of the Opposition, especially the Congress, ahead of the 2024 elections while the BJP would be hoping to cement its confidence with an overwhelming victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur where it now rules and possibly help in overthrowing its principal national opponent in Punjab if not winning it.

The results could also have an impact on the Presidential and Vice Presidential elections in July-August this year as a decrease in numbers could make it difficult for the ruling BJP. It will also have an impact in Rajya Sabha as 15 MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are retiring in July.

The BJP is hoping to retain the four states it is ruling – two of which were managed through engineering large-scale defections from Congress in Goa and Manipur despite it emerging as the single largest party in the 2017 edition of Assembly polls.

For the BJP, a victory in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be crucial though surveys in the previous months had shown that the BJP was sliding from the 312 seats it won in the 2017 elections though it was ahead of the halfway mark. Samajwadi Party, which has stitched alliances with smaller parties, has emerged as the main challenger while Congress is banking on Priyanka Gandhi’s women-centric campaign to improve its tally.

Punjab is where the Congress is pinning its hope where it hopes to retain power after shunting out Amarinder Singh, who the party felt was growing unpopular, and replacing with Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi. AAP is emerging as a major challenger while Akali Dal is working hard to regain its lost glory even as BJP has joined hands with Amarinder to restrict Congress.

Uttarakhand too is on Congress radar with its veteran leader Harish Rawat, who was sulking over the leadership role, has taken charge of the campaign to oust the BJP, which had changed three Chief Ministers in five states. Congress expects Goa, where 15 of its 17 MLAs defected to BJP and other parties, would also land in its kitty with growing anti-incumbency against the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government but the entry of Trinamool Congress has queered the pitch for the Opposition.

The BJP is growing in confidence in Manipur where it rules after engineering defections in Congress after the 2017 polls. Congress is yet to gather its act together in the north-eastern state.

December 25,2021

Following pictures show how people around the country are celebrating Christmas festivities in the shadow of Covid-19. 

xmas8.jpg

xmas7.jpg

xmas6.jpg

xmas5.jpg

xmas4.jpg

xmas3.jpg

xmas2.jpg

xmas1.jpg

December 28,2021

flightscancelled.jpg

New York, Dec 28: Global travel chaos that convulsed the Christmas weekend spilled into Monday with major flight cancellations impacting millions returning from holiday breaks, as Covid-19 cases surge to record levels in Europe and several US states.

Some 11,500 flights have been scrapped worldwide since Friday and tens of thousands more delayed, during one of the year's busiest travel periods -- with multiple airlines saying spikes in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have caused staffing shortages.

Effects rippled worldwide, with about 3,000 flights already cancelled Monday and 1,100 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Opening the way for more people to return to work sooner and minimizing the prospect of mass labor shortages, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday halved the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases from 10 to five days in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption.

The guidelines, which are non-binding but closely followed by US businesses and policymakers, further suggest that the five-day isolation period be "followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others."

Cases in the United States are already on track to reach record highs in January, fueled by large pockets of unvaccinated residents as well as lack of access to quick and easy testing.

President Joe Biden said Monday some US hospitals could be "overrun" but that the country is generally well prepared to meet the latest surge and Americans need not "panic."

In a virtual meeting with state governors and top health advisors, Biden stressed that the rapid spread of Omicron would not have the same impact as the initial outbreak of Covid-19 or the Delta variant surge this year.

"Omicron is a source of concern, but it should not be a source of panic," he said.

Nationwide, the United States is closing in on the daily high of 250,000 cases recorded last January in the world's most affected nation, which has lost more than 816,000 people to the pandemic.

New measures in Europe

Governments worldwide are scrambling to boost vaccinations, stressing that the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated.

As several countries revive unpopular lockdowns, France stopped short of a stay-at-home order.

Ministers did call for employers to make staff work from home three days a week where possible after nationwide infections hit record-high figures -- in line with Denmark and Iceland, which also reported record daily cases.

Similarly to the United States, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government would announce by the end of the week a reduction in the number of isolation and quarantine days required for those with Covid and their contacts.

England's Premier League, meanwhile, announced that a record 103 players and staff had tested positive in the past week.

And in Greece, authorities will require bars and restaurants to close at midnight from January 3, when establishments will also have to limit the number of diners per table to six.

China strategy tested

In the Chinese city of Xi'an, authorities were scrambling to contain the country's worst Covid outbreak in 21 months.

Desperate to keep a lid on the pandemic before February's Beijing Winter Olympics, China has stuck to a "zero-Covid" strategy, involving tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But there have been sporadic flare-ups.

Some 13 million residents are already confined to their homes in Xi'an, where Covid controls were tightened Monday to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving.

Two other Chinese cities also reported a case linked to Xi'an, as authorities urged migrant workers not to travel home in the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. 

January 2,2022

New Delhi, Jan 2: With Covid-19 cases starting to mount in the country, the chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said that there was no need for people without comorbidities to panic and urged them not to block hospital beds.

Dr Randeep Guleria, the AIIMS chief, said that the Omicron variant mainly affects the upper respiratory tract and airways, rather than the lungs even as 27,553 cases were reported on Sunday morning, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Guleria advised patients to isolate at home, citing low recovery time for the new variant. “Omicron is affecting the upper respiratory tract and more of the airways, rather than the lungs. That is why we see very fewer patients with a drop in oxygen saturation or the other severe symptoms we saw in Delta. What we are seeing here is more of fever, running nose, sore throat, and a lot of body ache and headache. If any of these symptoms persist, they should come forward and get themselves tested. Because then they can isolate themselves and prevent the infection from spreading to other people in the community,” he was quoted by the publication.

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry announced the detection of 1,525 Omicron cases through genomic surveillance, of whom 560 have fully recovered.

Guleria said that hospital beds should be left free to those who are more vulnerable to severe disease. “There is no need to panic. It is important to understand that, unlike last time, this new variant doesn’t cause that much of a fall in oxygen saturation. Therefore, the focus in those who don’t have comorbidities should be home isolation. You should work on a home-isolation strategy, and not get into panic situations, blocking beds in hospitals, which is not required. Data also suggests that recovery happens much faster, therefore people will tend to improve faster,” he told the publication.

Guleria said that the country was “in a much better position at the beginning of the new year” due to high levels of immunity from past exposure, as well as the extensive vaccination coverage.

“It is time to be more vigilant. We are seeing a new variant in the form of Omicron, but we are in a much better position at the beginning of the new year compared to last year. That is because of multiple factors,” he said.

Guleria said that a large number of people have also got immunity because of natural infection, and serosurvey data suggests high immunity in the general population. “We are also better prepared in terms of facilities. Whether it is medical oxygen plants, ICU beds, ventilators. So in terms of preparation and our immune response, we are in a better position,” he told the publication.

Guleria also warned that indoor events can turn super-spreaders and cause a spike. “More importantly, because this is a very highly infectious variant, avoiding crowds, which can be a super spreading event, is also important. Especially, indoor events, where there is poor ventilation, can be one area where one can see a surge in cases,” he was quoted as saying.

