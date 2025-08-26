  1. Home
  2. 50% tariff tsunami puts $47 billion in Indian exports at risk — These sectors to suffer most

August 26, 2025

New Delhi, Aug 25: A steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the United States will kick in from August 27, putting several of India’s labour-intensive export sectors at risk — including shrimp, apparel, leather, and gems & jewellery.

According to a U.S. notification, the new duties will apply to Indian products “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 27, 2025” (9:31 a.m. IST).

At present, Indian exporters already pay a 25 per cent duty. The fresh 25 per cent hike comes as a penalty for New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian crude oil and military equipment.

Sectors in the Firing Line

•    Gems & Jewellery: The U.S. accounts for nearly one-third of India’s gems & jewellery exports. The polished diamond segment is expected to be hardest hit, already under pressure from lab-grown diamonds.

•    Textiles & Apparel: With annual exports worth $10.3 billion, textiles are among the most vulnerable sectors. “The sector could see a sharp decline in orders,” said Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General of AEPC.

•    Seafood (Shrimp): India’s shrimp exports, heavily reliant on the U.S. market, face severe disruption.

•    Leather: A traditional labour-intensive industry, leather exporters fear losing market share to Vietnam and Bangladesh.

•    Electronics: India’s largest export segment (17.6%) has partial exemptions, with select products temporarily spared.

•    Pharmaceuticals: A rare bright spot — pharma exports, nearly 35 per cent of which go to the U.S., remain exempt.

Wider Impact

Exporters warn that nearly 55 per cent of India’s $87 billion shipments to the U.S. could be affected, opening space for competitors such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. “U.S. buyers have already stopped placing new orders. Exports could drop by 20–30 per cent from September,” said Pankaj Chadha, president of the Engineering Exports Promotion Council.

Some firms are front-loading consignments ahead of the deadline. This was reflected in July trade figures: India’s goods exports to the U.S. jumped 19.9 per cent year-on-year to $8.01 billion, while imports rose 13.7 per cent to $4.55 billion.

Government Response

The Indian government has promised relief measures, including higher subsidies on bank loans and support for market diversification. But exporters fear the impact will be “prohibitive” and could drive Indian goods out of the U.S. market.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 23: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala produced a complainant witness before the Belthangady court on Saturday, after he retracted a major part of his earlier testimony.

According to sources, the witness had initially claimed that he personally exhumed one of the buried bodies and even submitted a human skull said to belong to it. However, during sustained questioning on Friday night, he failed to specify the exact location from where the skull was recovered.

Later, under interrogation, the witness admitted that the skull he had produced was not linked to the body he claimed to have buried. Following this admission, SIT officials placed him in custody—unlike earlier occasions when he was allowed to leave with his legal team after questioning.

Before being presented in court on Saturday, the witness was subjected to a medical examination.

Meanwhile, SIT has carried out exhumations at 17 of the 18 sites identified by the witness in Dharmasthala village. Human remains were recovered from one excavation site and bones were also found on the surface at another location. All recovered material has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis, and reports are awaited.

August 15,2025

New Delhi: A Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Independence Day poster, featuring Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar placed above Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and Subhas Chandra Bose, has sparked political controversy, with Opposition leaders accusing the government of glorifying a person once accused in Gandhi’s assassination.

The image, posted on the Ministry’s official ‘X’ account, showed portraits of Gandhi, Bose, Singh, and Savarkar with the Red Fort, the national tricolour, and the Ashoka Chakra in the background, alongside the greeting “Happy Independence Day.”

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal described the design as an “Orwellian image” that “elevates a British mercy petitioner like Savarkar over Gandhi-ji — the undisputed Mahatma who got us freedom — while completely eliminating Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.” He said it reflected “contempt for our freedom fighters” and accused the BJP of distorting history “to make heroes out of traitors.”

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader John Brittas called the “deliberate elevation” of Savarkar “not a coincidence but a calculated act.” While Savarkar was acquitted due to lack of evidence, Brittas noted that the Kapur Commission had pointed to circumstantial evidence implicating him in Gandhi’s assassination. He urged all who uphold the Constitution to “condemn this mockery of justice and secular values.”

Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera said the BJP was “glorifying” the Mahatma’s killer, adding, “While mixing ethanol in petrol, now you’ve started mixing impurities even in freedom fighters. Those who couldn’t become great in history, you’re making them big on posters. The country is asking you for cheaper oil, not cheap comedy.”

Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore also criticised the move, saying, “No matter how hard Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries, he cannot push the Mahatma, Bose, and Bhagat Singh below ‘maafiveer’ (one who apologised). Don’t disgrace the martyrs who fought and died for freedom by glorifying those who begged the British with apology letters.”

The Ministry has not issued a statement responding to the criticism.

August 23,2025

mangalurucity.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Dakshina Kannada has stunned observers by emerging among the top 10 richest districts in India, overtaking financial powerhouses like Mumbai and Ahmedabad. According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, released by the Union Ministry of Finance, the coastal Karnataka district recorded a per capita GDP of ₹6.69 lakh during the fiscal year 2024–25, placing it eighth on the national list.

Dakshina Kannada’s Formula for Prosperity

The district’s rise is rooted in a unique mix of trade, education, finance, and services:

•    Port-led trade: Mangaluru’s New Mangalore Port serves as a vital gateway for petroleum, iron ore, fertilizers, and container cargo, fuelling large-scale commerce.

•    Education hub: Home to reputed medical, engineering, and management institutions, the district attracts students nationwide and internationally, building a knowledge-driven economy.

•    Banking legacy: Known as the birthplace of major banks like Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, and Syndicate Bank, Dakshina Kannada has a long-standing financial culture.

•    Agriculture & fisheries: Marine exports, cashew processing, and plantation crops like coffee and areca nut continue to drive rural prosperity.

•    Emerging IT & services: With IT parks in Mangaluru and a young talent pool, the district is steadily expanding its digital economy.
This balanced model has made Dakshina Kannada one of the few non-metro regions to compete with India’s most industrialized and financial districts.

India’s Top 10 Richest Districts (2024–25)

The survey highlights how services, IT, industry, and tourism are shaping regional prosperity. The top performers include both mega metros and smaller but highly specialized economies:

1.    Rangareddy, Telangana – ₹11.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Hyderabad’s IT corridor, pharma hub, and expansive tech parks make Rangareddy the undisputed leader.

2.    Gurgaon, Haryana – ₹9.05 lakh (per capita GDP)
A corporate magnet with MNCs, startups, and real estate fueling its rapid rise.

3.    Bengaluru Urban, Karnataka – ₹8.93 lakh (per capita GDP)
India’s Silicon Valley, driven by IT exports, R&D, and a deep talent base.

4.    Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh – ₹8.48 lakh (per capita GDP)
A growth dynamo blending IT, manufacturing, and real estate.

5.    Solan, Himachal Pradesh – ₹8.10 lakh (per capita GDP)
A surprise industrial powerhouse, thanks to food processing and pharmaceuticals.

6.    North & South Goa – ₹7.63 lakh (per capita GDP)
Beaches, tourism, hospitality, and lifestyle economy keep Goa among the richest.

7.    Gangtok, Namchi, Mangan & Gyalshing, Sikkim – ₹7.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Sustainable tourism and eco-friendly growth drive Sikkim’s prosperity.

8.    Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka – ₹6.69 lakh (per capita GDP)
A coastal powerhouse balancing port trade, education, banking, and IT.

9.    Mumbai, Maharashtra – ₹6.57 lakh (per capita GDP)
The nation’s financial capital, home to stock markets, corporate HQs, and services.

10.    Ahmedabad, Gujarat – ₹6.54 lakh (per capita GDP)
An industrial giant blending textiles, manufacturing, and modern services.

The Bigger Picture

The Economic Survey 2024–25 underlines that India’s richest districts are not limited to metros. While cities like Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Noida thrive on IT and corporate services, districts like Solan, Goa, Sikkim, and Dakshina Kannada prove that specialized industries, tourism, and knowledge-based economies can rival traditional giants.

For Dakshina Kannada, the ranking is more than just a number—it is a recognition of how a coastal district with strong institutions and trade networks can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with India’s biggest metros in driving national growth.

