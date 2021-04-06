  1. Home
  2. 55 pc polling till 3 p.m. in Kerala; over 58pc in Kasaragod dist

News Network
April 6, 2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 6: An estimated 55 per cent of more than 2.74 crore electorate have exercised their franchise in the single phase Assembly election for 140 seats in Kerala till 1500 hrs on Tuesday.

Kozhikode district recorded the highest voter turnout at 61.1 percent while Thiruvananthapuram recorded the lowest turnout at 49.3 per cent.

The polling percentage in Ernakulam district is 55, Kollam 52.1, Thrissur 55.7, Pathanamthitta 51.5, Alappuzha 53.7, Kottayam 53.5, Palakkad 57.5, Kannur 60, Malappuram 54.5, Idukki 54.7, Wayanad 57.8 and Kasaragod 58.2.

News Network
March 26,2021

Mumbai, Mar 26: In a shocking incident, at least 10 persons were killed in a fire that broke out at Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall Complex at Bhandup in the suburbs of Mumbai on Friday.

The fire started at 11:59 pm on Thursday. Fire-fighting and cooling operations are still underway. The incident site is located off the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Bhandup West.

More than 75 persons including patients, hospital staff and the mall night duty staff were rescued by teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed shock and concern over the incident. He is expected to visit the fire site and review the progress of the operations.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar rushed to the hospital to oversee the fire-fighting operation.

“The fire has taken place in the mall…it also has a hospital…I have heard such a thing for the first time,” she said, however, added that last year when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out the hospital started under exceptional circumstances.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale assured strong action against people responsible for the fire. “Prime facie it appears that the hospital administration is responsible for the fire…investigations are underway and we will take strict action against those responsible,” he said.

The Sunrise Hospital management, however, claimed that two dead bodies – Covid-19 casualties - of the hospital were evacuated. They also claimed that the fire started in the mall and reached the top floor. 

The rescued patients have been shifted to the Jumbo field Covid hospital at Mulund and Fortis Hospital.Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prabhat Rahangdale and Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam are camping at the site.

The Dreams Mall is a ground-plus-three-storey structure and the hospital is on the top floor. Official sources said that there were 76 patients in the hospital – 73 Covid and 3 non-Covid patients.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

News Network
March 23,2021

With the Covid-19 surging across India again, anyone above 45 years will now be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine from April 1, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, he said even people without comorbidity and above the age of 45 years, can get vaccinated.

He requested people entitled to get themselves registered to take the Covid-19 shot.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

News Network
April 6,2021

Siliguri, Apr 6: A mild earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit north Bengal on Tuesday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake, the second to hit the region in less than 12 hours, occurred at 7.07 am and the location was 64 km east of Siliguri, it said.

The depth was 10 km, it added.

There was no immediate report of any damage or losses, officials said.

However, people came out of their homes in panic as the tremors were felt across the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling.

The impact was also felt in parts of Sikkim.

On Monday night, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim with tremors being also felt in the states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

