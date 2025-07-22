  1. Home
  2. ‘Aadhaar, voter, ration cards just ID, not proof of citizenship’: EC defends SIR in Bihar

Agencies
July 22, 2025

New Delhi, July 22: Facing legal scrutiny over its latest Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has defended the exercise as essential to "purifying" voter lists by weeding out ineligible names—using Aadhaar, ration cards, and voter IDs for identification.

In an affidavit filed before the court in response to a plea challenging the June 24 order for a pan-India SIR rollout starting with Bihar, the ECI argued that documents like Aadhaar are already being used—"for identification only"—not as proof of citizenship or domicile.

“The SIR exercise adds to the purity of elections by removing ineligible persons,” the EC stated, citing Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Acts (1950 & 1951) to reinforce that only qualified citizens have the right to vote.

While critics have raised red flags over potential misuse of Aadhaar and the exclusion of genuine voters, the EC maintained that Aadhaar details are voluntary and only used in line with Section 23(4) of the RPA, 1950, and Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016—which itself clarifies that Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship.

The EC also referenced the Supreme Court’s July 17 observation suggesting Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration card may be used for SIR-2025 purposes—strengthening its legal stance.

Massive Voter Verification in Bihar

As of July 18, enumeration forms from 7.11 crore out of 7.89 crore voters (90.12%) in Bihar have already been collected, the EC revealed—adding that once deceased, duplicate, or relocated voters are factored in, the process has already reached 94.68% coverage.

Only 5.2% of voters remain to submit forms before the July 25 deadline. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are delivering pre-filled forms and assisting voters across the state.

“No voter is being burdened unfairly. The same approach has been used in earlier revisions,” the EC said, dismissing allegations of selective targeting.

Critics Raise Alarm

Despite the EC’s clarification, rights groups and some political voices worry that the exercise could lead to disenfranchisement of marginalized communities, especially if Aadhaar or other documents are treated as de facto requirements.

As the Supreme Court weighs the issue, the debate over the balance between electoral integrity and inclusion continues to intensify.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

In a move that has reignited concerns over historical revisionism, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a new Class 8 Social Science textbook that erases Tipu Sultan, Haider Ali, and the four Anglo–Mysore Wars, while portraying Muslim rulers in a sharply negative light and glorifying Hindu powers.

The textbook, titled Exploring Society: India and Beyond (Part 1), conspicuously omits the fierce Mysorean resistance to British colonialism—led by Tipu Sultan, famously known as the "Tiger of Mysore"—from its account of India’s colonial past. No mention is made of the Anglo-Mysore Wars, which played a crucial role in the 18th-century power struggle between Indian states and the British East India Company.

Instead, the narrative elevates uprisings like the Sannyasi–Fakir rebellion and the Anglo–Maratha Wars, with the text claiming that “the British took India more from the Marathas than from the Mughals or any other power.” Critics say such selective emphasis attempts to marginalize Muslim rulers' contributions and resistance.

Further controversy arises from the book's depictions of Mughal emperors as violent invaders, especially in a dedicated “Note on Some Darker Periods in History.” Babur is described as a “brutal and ruthless conqueror who slaughtered entire populations,” while Akbar’s rule is framed as a “blend of brutality and tolerance.” Aurangzeb is characterized mainly by his demolition of temples and gurdwaras—a reduction many historians deem politically motivated.

NCERT’s textbook development committee chair, Michel Danino, defended the changes, saying the goal was to avoid rote memorization and keep the curriculum concise. He confirmed that Tipu Sultan and related events will likely remain absent in Part 2 of the series as well. “If we include every war, we go back to cramming,” Danino told India Today.

Yet, many academics and civil society voices see this as part of a broader trend under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is being used to recast Indian history through an ideologically Hindu nationalist lens. Tipu Sultan, who fought valiantly against British forces using advanced military tactics like iron-cased rockets, now risks being erased from mainstream memory. 

Agencies
July 21,2025

Mumbai, July 21: An Air India aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain on Monday morning. 

The A320 aircraft skidded off the main Runway 27, ran into an unpaved area, and then onto a taxiway before coming to a halt. Though the aircraft sustained some damage, it was not disabled and was able to taxi to a parking bay, said sources. The main runway was shut following the incident.

Sources added that three tyres of the aircraft burst during the runway excursion. "There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway — 09/27."

"To ensure continuity of operations, the secondary runway — 14/32 — has been activated," said a Mumbai airport spokesperson.

The aircraft veered 16 to 17 metres off the runway after landing near the touchdown zone, but returned safely and taxied normally to the parking stand.

The incident occurred at 9.27am when Air India flight AI-2744 landed from Kochi. The A320 aircraft (VT-TYA) touched down on Runway 27 but failed to remain on the runway during deceleration. 

Sources said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is at the airport to investigate the matter.

An Air India spokesperson said: "Flight AI-2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority."

Mumbai airport, in a statement, said: "An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09:27 hours on 21 July 2025. CSMIA’s emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the incident.

All passengers and crew are safe. Minor damages have been reported to the airport's primary runway — 09/27. To ensure continuity of operations, the secondary runway — 14/32 — has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority."

Had the aircraft gotten stuck in the unpaved ground, the main runway would have remained shut until it was removed. In the past, several runway excursions have occurred at Mumbai airport during the monsoon.

In September 2023, a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 arriving from Visakhapatnam veered off the runway during heavy rain and poor visibility. That disabled aircraft took several hours to be removed.

News Network
July 16,2025

Mangaluru, July 16: A gripping mystery deepened in Dakshina Kannada as police confirmed on Wednesday that they have lost contact with a key witness who alleged the secret burial of multiple dead bodies in Dharmasthala village. The individual, who had sought official witness protection, has now seemingly vanished.

Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K revealed that despite the witness’s willingness to expose those allegedly involved and identify the burial sites, no details about their current location have been shared with authorities. The police stated they cannot offer protection without direct communication and consent from the witness.

Tensions escalated after the complainant’s lawyer made significant disclosures to the media — disclosures that, according to police, compromised the witness’s anonymity. Though the lawyer claimed the revelations were made on the witness’s instructions, officials say the move undermined formal procedures.

Under Rule 7 of witness protection guidelines, authorities are unable to act unless the witness fully cooperates. This condition was formally conveyed to the lawyer via email on July 10, but no response regarding the witness’s whereabouts has been received so far.

“All communication has been through email. We still don’t know where the witness is,” said the SP, adding that without this critical information, law enforcement is unable to proceed with protective measures or further inquiry into the burial claims.

A report filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police warns that if the witness fails to surface during the investigation, their claims may not be verifiable at any stage.

Contrary to swirling speculation, the SP confirmed that no exhumation or official action took place on Wednesday linked to this high-profile case.

