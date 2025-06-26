  1. Home
AAP defeats BJP in Gujarat, Congress clinches Kerala seat in high-stakes bypolls

News Network
June 23, 2025

New Delhi, June 23: In a major political upset, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has defeated the BJP in Visavadar, Gujarat, while the Congress has reclaimed its stronghold in Nilambur, Kerala, in the latest round of Assembly bypolls across the country.

Gujarat: AAP's Big Comeback in Modi's Home State

In a symbolic victory, AAP candidate Gopal Italia won the Visavadar by-election by over 17,500 votes, dealing a blow to the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. This seat was originally won by AAP in 2022, but the party lost it after its MLA Bhupendra Bhayani defected to the BJP.

Though Bhayani didn’t contest this time, the BJP fielded Kirit Patel, hoping to reclaim the seat it hasn't held since 2007. However, Patel failed to make a mark. Celebrating the win, AAP Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi declared, “If there is any party that can defeat the BJP, it is AAP… we are going to form the government in 2027.”

Meanwhile, the BJP retained the Kadi seat, with Rajendra Chavda defeating the Congress' Ramesh Chavda by nearly 40,000 votes.

Kerala: Congress Reclaims Nilambur After a Decade

In Nilambur, Aryadan Shoukath, son of former Congress veteran Aryadan Mohammed, secured victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) by defeating CPI(M)'s M Swaraj with a margin of over 11,000 votes.

This win marks the Congress' return to a seat it last held in 2011 and provides a morale boost ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. The seat became vacant after independent MLA PV Anvar, who had won in 2016 and 2021, stepped down following his party’s merger with the Trinamool Congress.

Importantly, Nilambur falls within the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by Priyanka Gandhi, further raising the political significance of the Congress’ win.

Other Key Results

•    In Punjab, AAP retained Ludhiana West, with Sanjay Arora defeating Congress’ Bharat Ashu by over 10,000 votes. The seat was vacated after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi.

•    In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress is set to retain Kaliganj, where Alifa Ahmed, daughter of the late MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, is leading the BJP’s Ashish Ghosh by over 50,000 votes. The constituency has a 54% Muslim population, a factor likely to influence the 2026 election dynamics.

News Network
June 21,2025

New Delhi, June 21: More than 800 Indian nationals have so far returned home from Iran under Operation Sindhu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

The MEA shared the update on the status of the evacuation operation in a series of posts on X.

More Indian nationals, including students, arrived in Delhi late on Friday evening and in the early hours of Saturday after being evacuated from Iran as its military confrontation with Israel intensified.

India announced the launch of Operation Sindhu on Wednesday to evacuate its nationals from Iran.

#OperationSindhu flight brings citizens home. India evacuated 290 Indian nationals from Iran, including students and religious pilgrims by a charter flight. The flight arrived in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 20 June and was received by Secretary (CPV& OIA) Arun Chatterjee," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"Government of India is grateful to the Government of Iran for the facilitation of the evacuation process," he added.

In another post, Jaiswal shared the details of an evacuation flight that arrived from Turkmenistan.

"#OperationSindhu continues. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home. With this, so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu," he said.

The first batch of 110 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran arrived in India on Thursday, with many evacuees sharing first-hand accounts of the frightening situation they witnessed before being moved to safer locations.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh welcomed them on their arrival at the Delhi airport after their arduous journey.

In another post in the evening, Jaiswal informed about the arrival of a separate evacuation flight.

"#OperationSindhu Another evacuation flight from Mashhad landed in New Delhi at 1630 hrs on 21 June with 310 Indian nationals from Iran. With this, a total of 827 Indians have been evacuated," he said.

Also, the Indian embassy in Iran, in a post on X, said, "On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy's evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka."

News Network
June 23,2025

Agencies
June 14,2025

London, June 14: South Africa won the World Test Championship on Saturday, completing a remarkable turnaround to beat Australia by five wickets as they successfully chased down an imposing 282-run target.

But it was an edgy finish as they took 27.4 overs to slowly score the 69 runs needed to secure success on the fourth day at Lord’s after resuming at 213-2 overnight.

In so doing, South Africa completed a successful pursuit of the joint second-highest winning fourth-innings total in test history at the London venue.

It was a first major cricket triumph for South Africa, who had earned an unwanted reputation for failure when on the cusp of victory over the last decades in limited overs competitions.

This was their first appearance in the WTC final, with opener Aiden Markram delivering a heroic innings of 136 to ensure success.

Markram, who reached his century late in the third day, added 34 more runs on Saturday, accumulating carefully before falling to a sharp catch by Travis Head with six runs needed to win.

Kyle Verreynne hit the winning run and was four not out at the end along with David Bedingham, who scored an unbeaten 21.

"It was the most nervous I’ve ever been. I didn’t want to come out and bat but when Aiden went out I had to," said Verreynne.

South Africa started the fourth day favourites to win but nervy, given a litany of past disasters, and would have been further on edge when captain Temba Bavuma was out in the third over of the morning.

A rising delivery from Australia skipper Pat Cummins took an edge and saw Bavuma depart, having added only one run to his overnight total of 65.

Australia made two unsuccessful reviews of not out decisions as they sought a further breakthrough before Mitchell Starc clean bowled Tristan Stubbs for eight with 41 runs still needed.

Markram and Bedingham then diligently put together a 35-run partnership to see them to the brink of success, before the win was secured in the last over before lunch.

South Africa, who came into the contest as underdogs, won the toss on the opening day and gambled by putting Australia into bat. But with Kagiso Rabada returning figures of 5-51, they were vindicated as the defending champions were dismissed for 212.

South Africa’s reply of 138 meant Australia had a 74-run lead, significantly increased after scoring 207 in their second innings, with their tail order recovering after they had slumped to 73-7.

But South Africa profited from a dramatic change in the pitch conditions - after 24 wickets fell on the first two days – to patiently bat themselves to a landmark victory.

