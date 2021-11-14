  1. Home
  2. Active covid cases in India fall to 1,34,096, lowest in 523 days

Active covid cases in India fall to 1,34,096, lowest in 523 days

News Network
November 15, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 15: India’s covid tally rose to 3,44,47,536 with 10,229 more people testing positive for coronavirus, while the active cases have declined to 1,34,096, the lowest in 523 days, according to the Union health ministry’s data updated on Monday.

The death toll reached 4,63,655 after 125 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 38 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 141 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 1,34, 096 comprising 0.39 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 5,2021

China has built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh, claimed the US Department of Defense in its annual report to Congress on military and security developments involving China.

These and other infrastructure development efforts along the India-China border have been a source of consternation in the Indian government and media, it stated.

The report also specifically points out that China has attempted to blame India for provoking the standoff through India's "increased infrastructure development" near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Asserting that its deployments to the LAC were in response to Indian provocation, Beijing has refused to withdraw any forces until India's forces have withdrawn behind its version of the LAC and ceased infrastructure improvements in the area, it stated.

Chinese state-controlled media forcefully asserted China's intent to refuse any territorial concessions demanded by India.

"PRC (People's Republic of China) officials, through official statements and state media, had also sought unsuccessfully to prevent India from deepening its relationship with the US during and subsequent to the standoff, while accusing India of being a mere 'instrument' of US policy in the region," it stated.

The department also asserted that Chinese officials have warned US officials to not interfere with their relationship with India.

Elaborating about India and China border dispute in the last 18 months, it stated that despite the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, the PRC has continued taking incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the LAC.

The report stated that tensions with India along the LAC sparked an ongoing standoff between Chinese and Indian troops in mid-May 2020, which lasted through the winter.

The standoff escalated on June 15, 2020, after a skirmish ensued in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh between the Indian Army and PLA troops that resulted in casualties on both sides, including the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

In February 2021, the Central Military Commission (CMC) announced posthumous awards for four PLA soldiers, "though the total number of PRC casualties remains unknown".

The current standoff between the two nations resulted in the first deaths in the last 45 years.

Despite agreements to disengage in the spring of 2021, both sides maintain troops along the LAC as Corps Commander-level negotiations progress slowly.

The report stated that differing perceptions of border demarcations along the LAC joined with recent infrastructure construction, led to multiple unarmed clashes, an ongoing standoff, and military buildups on both sides of the border.

It also stated that throughout the standoff, PRC officials sought to downplay the severity of the crisis, emphasising Beijing's intent to preserve border stability and prevent the standoff from harming other areas of its bilateral relationship with India.

The PRC seeks to prevent border tensions from causing India to partner more closely with the US.

As of June 2021, the PRC and India continue to maintain large-scale deployments along the LAC and make preparations to sustain these forces while disengagement negotiations have made limited progress, the report stated.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 1,2021

A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed and injured 29 civilians, including women and children, in the Yemeni province of Marib, the country's information minister said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday, Marib governor's office said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

Fighting between government forces and Houthis has escalated in recent months. The United Nations says some 10,000 people were displaced in September by fighting in Marib, the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold. It is calling for a humanitarian corridor for aid.

A coalition of forces led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 11,2021

salmankhurshid.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 11: A Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal on Thursday filed a complaint with the police against Congress leader Salman Khurshid for the remarks in his book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' on Hindutva.

In his complaint, Jindal contended that the senior Congress leader and former law minister Salman Khurshid's recently released book "Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times" has compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram.

The comment has been made in a chapter called "The Saffron Sky."

On page no.113 of the book, it has stated that "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

In his complaint, the lawyer alleged that it is not only instigating and provoking statements but also stirring enraged emotions among the Hindu religion followers.

"Our constitution provides every citizen with the freedom of speech and expression but the misuse of this right is inexplicable when it threatens the honour and harmony of the country and provokes its citizens based on community and religion and threatens the security of the nation then it is considered as a grave offence," the petition read.

The contents of the statement made by the accused claim Hinduism to be equivalent to ISIS and Boko haram, which are terrorist groups.

It is quite an aggravating and defamatory statement for the whole Hindu community and also questions their values and virtues about a society, Jindal alleged.

The equivalence of Hinduism to ISIS and Boko haram is perceived as a negative ideology that Hindus have been following and Hinduism is violent, inhuman and oppressive.

This statement shows his intent of waging war and activating enmity between the different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country like ours and also a criminal offence as per the law of the land.

Being a member of Parliament and former Law Minister of India, the accused is a public figure, having a larger influence on the public, the statement is agitating the Hindu community and also threatens the security, peace and harmony of our nation and disrupts public order.

The lawyer demanded an FIR against Khurshid under 153,153A,298 and 505 (2) of I.P.C which are cognizable offences and very serious and to take strict Legal Action.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.