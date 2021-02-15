  1. Home
After Disha’s arrest, non-bailable warrants against 2 more activists for supporting farmers’ protest

February 15, 2021

New Delhi, Feb 12: Non-bailable warrants have been issued against two more activists for allegedly sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest on social media, the Delhi Police said on Monday, two days after it arrested climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the case. The 21-year-old activist was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru and sent to five days police remand on Sunday by a Delhi court here.

The two suspects against whom the non-bailable warrants have been issued include Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, police said, adding that the duo was allegedly involved in preparing the document and was in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements".

"Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The two are wanted in connection with the toolkit case. They are suspected to be involved in preparing the documents and were also in direct interaction with pro-Khalistani elements," a senior police officer said.

The police are conducting raids in Mumbai and other places to nab the duo. The Delhi Police had on Sunday claimed that Ravi was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.

Police also alleged that Ravi and others "collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State."

"She was the one who shared the toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg," the Delhi Police claimed in a tweet.
Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three agri laws.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

The police on Sunday told the court that her custody was required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the government of India and to ascertain her alleged role relating to the Khalistan movement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called Ravi's arrest "unprecedented attack on democracy" while the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the farmers' protest at Delhi's borders, too condemned the activist's arrest and demanded her immediate release.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on January 26.

Over 500 police security personnel were injured while one protestors died during the Republic Day violence.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about e-mail id, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the "toolkit" shared by Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest.

February 6,2021

Washington, Feb 6: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally moved Friday to delist Yemen's Huthi rebels as terrorists, a short-lived step by the previous administration that humanitarian groups said jeopardized crucial aid.

"We have formally notified Congress of the secretary's intent to revoke these designations," a State Department spokesperson said.

The move, which will take effect shortly, comes a day after President Joe Biden announced an end to US support for Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen, where more than 80 per cent of the population is surviving on aid.

"This decision has nothing to do with our view of the Huthis and their reprehensible conduct, including attacks against civilians and the kidnapping of American citizens," the spokesperson said.

"We are committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend its territory against further such attacks. Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration, which the United Nations and humanitarian organizations have since made clear would accelerate the world's worst humanitarian crisis."

Aid groups say that they have no choice but to deal with the Huthis, who are the de facto government in much of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, and that the terrorist designation would put them at risk of prosecution in the United States.

Blinken's predecessor Mike Pompeo announced the designation days before leaving office last month, pointing to the Huthis' links to Iran, an arch-enemy for former president Donald Trump, and a deadly attack on the airport in Yemen's second city of Aden on December 30.

February 2,2021

New Delhi, Feb 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and road blocks set up at farmer agitation sites on Delhi's borders, and asked the Centre to "build bridges and not walls".

Farmers' protest sites at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and strengthening barricades.

Iron rods have been hooked between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters, agitating against the new farm laws.

Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

At Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, there are multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.

"GOI, Build bridges, not walls!," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter posting pictures of barricades and road blocks at farmer protest sites.

The Congress has been demanding that the Centre should talk to the protesting farmers and repeal the three farm laws, against which they have been protesting.

Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

February 1,2021

New Delhi, Feb 1: Criticizing the Union Budget 2021-22, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the budget is disappointing as it lacks a roadmap for accelerating growth and revival of consumer demand.

He further stated that the Finance Minister could have been brave to help the poor but she chose to be timid and continued with the government's rhetoric.

"Extraordinary crisis called for a courageous response for the revival of demand and job creation," he said.

Explaining how the Union Budget for this financial year lacks a roadmap to revive the economy, he said, "Transfer of money to economically weaker sections and poor was a must. Finance Minister should have opted for part monetisation and part borrowing to fund deficit".

He also alleged that the sale of profit-making Public Sector Units (PSUs) like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) is against the broader national interests.

"The economy is not in a V-shaped but a K-shaped recovery because many sectors continue to be under severe stress," Anand Sharma tweeted.

He appreciated the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme and the increased spending on public health and said that they were two 'bright spots' in an otherwise directionless budget which will be forgotten in a few weeks.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Budget proposals for this financial year rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for inspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government and maximum governance.

While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said, only three times in the past has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy this time. Unlike before, the situation is due to a global COVID-19 pandemic. Budget-2021 provides every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace and grow sustainably.

