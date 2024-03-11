  1. Home
  2. After Gyanvapi, ASI survey at Kamal Maula Mosque - Bhojshala Temple in MP's Dhar

After Gyanvapi, ASI survey at Kamal Maula Mosque - Bhojshala Temple in MP's Dhar

News Network
March 11, 2024

masjid.jpg

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, which according to worshippers is Bhojshala Temple.
 
Previously, the ASI carried out a controversial survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque complex.
 
Bhojshala is an ASI-protected monument, revered by Hindus as a temple of Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim community regards it as Kamal Maula Mosque.
 
According to an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are permitted to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer Namaz at the site every Friday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 26,2024

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's Mangaluru and Puttur divisions will introduce eco-friendly electric buses on prominent routes in Dakshina Kannada district as well as inter-district destinations soon.

The state govt has sanctioned 45 electric buses to Mangaluru division and 40 buses to Puttur division. The process of handing over the vehicles is under progress.

Rajesh Shetty, senior divisional controller, KSRTC Mangaluru division said that the new electric buses sanctioned by govt are expected to arrive soon.

“Govt has sanctioned AC and non-AC electric buses. Based on a survey, we are planning to introduce the electric buses on the Mangaluru-Dharmastala, Mangaluru-Manipal and Mangaluru-Kasaragod routes. The buses will have the capacity to run about 200km after each recharge cycle of nearly two hours. Hence, it will be difficult to introduce electric buses on long- distance routes like Bengaluru and Mysuru,” he said, adding that the division also expects the arrival of more buses in the near future.

“The division has been preparing to set up charging stations at various depots and a tender process in this regard has also been initiated. While a station with the capacity of five charging points will be set up in Mangaluru depot at Bejai, another with 15 points will be opened at Kuntikana,” he said.

“Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district has been selected under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme too. Accordingly, 100 electric buses will be sanctioned to the district and it is likely to arrive by next year. 

Meanwhile, Mangaluru division is also likely to receive non-AC Ashwamedha Classic buses from the state govt in the next phase. The state govt is likely to sanction at least 20 Ashwamedha Classic buses to the division,” he added.

Jayakar Shetty, KSRTC Puttur divisional controller, said the 40 eco-friendly electric buses sanctioned to the division will be introduced on Subrahmanya-Dharmastala and Dharmastala-Mangaluru routes.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Business Desk
February 29,2024

ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 24 ನೇ ಶನಿವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ ದುಬೈ ಹಬ್ತೂರ್ ಸಿಟಿಯ ಪಂಚತಾರಾ ಹೋಟೆಲ್ ಹಿಲ್ಟನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿರಾತ್ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ಸ್ ತನ್ನ 2024ರ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕೋತ್ಸವವನ್ನು ವಿಜೃಂಭಣೆಯಿಂದ ಆಚರಿಸಿತು.

ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲ ಅಹಮದ್ ಶಿಝಾವಿ ಯವರು ಮುಖ್ಯ ಅತಿಥಿಯಾಗಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆರುಗು ನೀಡಿದರು. ಸಭೆಯನ್ನು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಅವರು ಕಳೆದ ದಶಕಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಮಿರಾತ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಸಾಧನೆ , ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಸೇವೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಕಾರ್ಯ ಶೈಲಿಯನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದರು.

ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದುಬೈ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿರಾತ್ ಉತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರಗತಿಯನ್ನು ಸಾಧಿಸಲಿ ಎಂದು ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದರು.

ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಿಗಳಾದ ಮುಸ್ತಫಾರನ್ನು 2023ರ Best Performer,  ಶರೀಫ್ ಮೊಹಿದಿನ್ ರನ್ನು ರೈಸಿಂಗ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ,  ರಿಜ್ವಾನ್ ರನ್ನು ಸಿನ್ಸಿಯರ್ ಎಂಪ್ಲಾಯಿ , ಆದಿಲ್ ರನ್ನು ಎಂಪ್ಲಾಯಿ ಆಫ್ ದಿ ಇಯರ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಮುಸ್ತಫ ಇಬ್ರಾಹಿಂ ರನ್ನು ಔಟ್ ಸ್ಟ್ಯಾಂಡಿಂಗ್ ಫೀಡ್ಬ್ಯಾಕ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಿ ಗೌರವಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.

ಮಿರಾತ್ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ನ ಚೇರ್ಮನ್  ಸಾಧಿಕ್ ಅಲಿ ಯವರು ಸಭೆಯನ್ನು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ತಾನು ಈ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳೆದ 20 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳೆದು ಬಂದ ವಿವರವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದರು.
ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಆಡಳಿತ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯು ನೀಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಜೀವನ ಉತ್ತಮ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ನೀತಿ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡುವ ಪ್ರಾಮುಖ್ಯತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಭದ್ರತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆ ನೀತಿ ನಿಯಮಗಳು ಇಡೀ ಲೋಕದ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆಯುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರು.

ಸುಮಾರು 200 ದೇಶಗಳ ನಾಗರಿಕರು ದುಬೈ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮನ್ನು ತೊಡಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಮಿರಾತ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್ ಡೆವೆಲಪರ್ಸ್ ಇಮಾರ್, ನಖಿಲ್, ಅಲ್ದಾರ್, ಮಿರಾಸ್, ದಮಾಕ್ , ಶೋಭಾ ಹಾಗೂ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಪ್ರವೇಟ್ ಡೆವಲಪರ್ ಗಳೋಂದಿಗೂ ಸಹಭಾಗಿತ್ವವನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದೆ.

ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಉತ್ತಮ ಹಾಗೂ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯುಕ್ತ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದು ತಾವು ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೂಡಿಕೆ , ಆಸ್ತಿ ಖರೀದಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ  ಸಂಬಂಧಪಟ್ಟ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವಿವರಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಸಲಹೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಸಂಪರ್ಕಿಸಲು ಕೋರಿದರು.

ಈ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿನ್  ದರ್ವಿಶ್ ಜನರಲ್ ಕಾಂಟ್ರಾಕ್ಟ್ ನ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜಿಂಗ್ ಡೈರೆಕ್ಟರ್ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಇಬ್ರಾಹಿಂ , ಅಲಿಫ್ ಸೇಫ್ಟಿ ಇಕ್ವಿಪ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ಸರ್ವಿಸಸ್ ನ ಡೈರೆಕ್ಟರ್ ಇಲಿಯಾಸ್ ಉಮರ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ಲೈನ್ ಎಲೆಕ್ಟ್ರಿಕಲ್ ಅಂಡ್ ಸ್ವಿಚ್ ಗೇರ್ ಮ್ಯಾನುಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಚರ್ ನ ಮಾಲೀಕರಾದ ಮುಸ್ತಾಕ್ ಅಹಮದ್ ಅತಿಥಿಗಳಾಗಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

mirath1.jpg

mirath10.jpg

mirath11.jpg

mirath12.jpg

mirath13.jpg

mirath14.jpg

mirath18.jpg

mirath19.jpg

mirath2.jpg

mirath20.jpg

mirath21.jpg

mirath22.jpg

mirath3.jpg

mirath4.jpg

mirath5.jpg

mirath6.jpg

mirath7.jpg

mirath8.jpg

mirath9.jpg


mirath15.jpg

mirath16.jpg

mirath17.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 7,2024

houthi.jpg

A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi fighters hit a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, with the crew reporting three people dead and at least four wounded, the US military said.

In protest against Israel’s inhuman Gaza onslaught, the Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting Israel-bound merchant vessels transiting the vital Red Sea trade route for months and have previously hit ships in the area, but the deaths on Wednesday appear to be the first fatalities resulting from such an attack.

An anti-ship ballistic missile struck the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned M/V True Confidence, after which its crew reported "three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship", the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"The crew abandoned the ship and coalition warships responded and are assessing the situation", the military command said, noting that the attack was the fifth time the Houthis had launched an anti-ship ballistic missile in two days.

"These reckless attacks by the Houthis have disrupted global trade and taken the lives of international seafarers", CENTCOM added.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on social media that the True Confidence was targeted with multiple missiles "after the ship's crew rejected warning messages" from the Houthis.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.