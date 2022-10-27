  1. Home
  After Musk takeover, Indian govt says it expects Twitter to comply with local rules

October 28, 2022

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter will not change government of India's expectation that it will comply with the country's rules for such companies, a government minister told Reuters on Friday, adding that India's new IT rules would be out in days.

Twitter in July asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the platform.

Over the past two years, Indian authorities have asked the company to act on content such as accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers, and tweets critical of the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology. "So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains."

Asked about what the government thought about the ban on Twitter for individuals such as Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Chandrasekhar did not answer directly but said India’s new amended IT rules would be released on Friday or Saturday after months of consultation.

Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter last year for violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour, took to Instagram on Friday to applaud articles about Musk's takeover.

Ranaut, an ardent supporter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also shared requests from users who appealed to Musk to restore her Twitter account. 

October 24,2022

The virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic was most likely created in a laboratory, a study by German and American scientists has claimed.

A team of three researchers concluded that Sars-CoV-2 was a genetically modified virus, after comparing its structure to that of “wild” and laboratory-borne equivalents.

Sars-CoV-2 literally has “fingerprints” of genetic manipulations, according to a preprint released by Valentin Bruttel of Germany’s Wuerzburg University, Alex Washburne of the US-based Selva Analytics research center and Antonius VanDongen of Duke University, also in the US. The paper published this week reported that the three scientists had found a recurring genetic structure element called a restriction site, which they describe as a sign of the virus’ genome having been “stitched” together.

“To make a virus in the lab, researchers usually engineer the viral genome to add and remove stitching sites, called restriction sites. The ways researchers modify these sites can serve as fingerprints of in vitro genome assembly,” the paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, claims.

The structure of Sars-CoV-2 is “anomalous in wild coronaviruses” but “common in lab-assembled viruses,” it adds, pointing to the certain “synonymous or silent mutations” that differentiate the restriction sites. The concentration of such mutations “is extremely unlikely to have arisen by random evolution,” the preprint says.

The study results show that “this virus is 99.9 percent an artificial, probably manipulated, copy of a natural virus,” Bruttel told Germany’s ntv news media outlet. The researcher said that, during his study, he found the signs of similar manipulations he carries out daily to create protein-based drugs for autoimmune diseases.

Bruttel, who holds a doctoral degree in the field of immunology and was awarded this year’s Innovation Prize at German Biotechnology Days – the national forum of the biotech industry – told ntv he had been working on the study since summer 2021, when he first noticed abnormalities in the virus genome.

The study, however, has been promptly lambasted by other immunologists, including Kristian Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. Andersen branded the paper “nonsense” that was “so deeply flawed that it wouldn’t pass kindergarten molecular biology.” He also presented his own version of Sars-CoV-2 genome analysis in a series of tweets.

German virologist Friedemann Weber, who leads the Institute for Virology at the University of Giessen, said that the “fingerprints” found by Bruttel and his colleagues do not necessarily point to the artificial origin of the virus, since genetic manipulations with it are possible even without the techniques the study was pointing to. At the same time, he admitted that one “can actually do it like” the study suggests it was done but called such a method “not necessary and actually more complicated.”

October 21,2022

Israeli military forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager and injured three others during an overnight raid on the Jenin refugee camp in northern West Bank, as an escalation of tensions is fueling an atmosphere of hatred and anger across the occupied territories.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that the teenager, identified as 19-year-old Salah Briki, was critically wounded when Israeli military vehicles stormed the camp in the early hours of Friday, and clashes erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later announced in a statement that Briki succumbed to wounds he sustained in the neck.

Israeli forces also broke into a number of houses in the camp, and arrested a young man named as Baraa Kifah Alawneh.The development came as a Palestinian teenager died of wounds he sustained one month ago when he was shot by the Israeli army in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Mohammad Fadi Nouri, 16, lost his life on Thursday.

Nouri was shot in the stomach during confrontations on the outskirts of Ramallah, located 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of al-Quds, the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds and the West Bank observed a general strike and called for confrontations with Israeli forces.

The measure was taken in response to the killing of another Palestinian, 22-year-old Uday Tamimi, the previous night.

Israeli authorities accused Tamimi of an October 8 shooting at the main checkpoint into the Shuafat refugee camp in East al-Quds, in which one Israeli soldier was killed and another wounded.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, including 51 Palestinians during Israel’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

October 17,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 17: A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death when a two-wheeler was hit by a speeding private bus at Lalbagh area in the city today. 

The victim has been identified as Dhanu, a resident of Neermarga. Eye witnessed held the recklessness on part of the bus driver responsible for the tragedy. 

Dhanu was riding pillion with his relative when the Mangaluru-Kateel-Kinnigoli bus knocked their scooter down. 

Dhanu was thrown on to the road when the bus hit the scooter. Within seconds the same bus ran over him killing him on the spot.

