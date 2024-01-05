  1. Home
  2. After Supreme Court says no more probes, Gautam Adani is back as Asia’s richest man

After Supreme Court says no more probes, Gautam Adani is back as Asia’s richest man

News Network
January 5, 2024

adani.jpg

After a roller-coaster ride on the wealth rankings last year, Gautam Adani is back to being Asia’s wealthiest person days after India’s top court said no new probes were needed into Hindenburg Research’s bombshell allegations against the tycoon’s conglomerate.

Adani’s net worth rose $7.7 billion in a day to $97.6 billion, reclaiming the top spot in the region from Indian compatriot Mukesh Ambani, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, was trailing by a narrow margin with a net worth of $97 billion, the index shows.

The comeback of the first-generation entrepreneur, who started off as a diamond trader in the 1980s, caps an eventful year for Adani’s ports-to-power conglomerate. Despite denying Hindenburg’s allegations of corporate fraud, the Adani Group lost more than $150 billion in market value at one point last year and spent months wooing back investors, lenders, repaying debt and assuaging regulatory concerns.

Adani Group’s stocks rallied after Supreme Court of India this week ordered the local markets regulator to conclude its investigation into the conglomerate within three months and said no more probes were needed, effectively drawing a line under the year-long short-seller saga.

The court reprieve stoked a $13.3 billion wealth gain for Adani — world’s largest this year — after logging one of the world’s largest wealth losses in 2023.

Adani, whose conglomerate has committed an investment pf $100 billion over the next decade for green transition across its businesses, is also back to rapidly diversifying his empire beyond his coal trading origins into data centers, artificial intelligence, urban development, airports and media.

Adani’s jump in wealth — the world’s largest this year, according to the index — comes almost 12 months after his ports-to-power conglomerate was accused by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.”

As a result of the scrutiny that followed those accusations, Adani’s fortune, which in September 2022 was worth more than that of Jeff Bezos, saw a stunning fall. At one point, the businessman lost over $80 billion following Hindenburg’s release of the report in January 2023.

His net worth recovered somewhat in the months that followed. At the end of last year, the Bloomberg index put his wealth at a healthy $84.3 billion, but that was still over 40% below the September 2022 level.

In its investigation, which Hindenburg said took two years to compile, the American firm had questioned the “sky-high valuations” of Adani companies and said their “substantial debt” put the entire group “on a precarious financial footing.” Short-sellers make money by betting that a company’s stock will fall.

The Adani Group published a 400-page rebuttal, calling the Hindenburg analysis “nothing but a lie.” But that did not prevent the stock market meltdown early last year, which hammered the conglomerate’s market value and Adani’s personal fortune. The country’s market regulator also launched a probe into the group.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 2,2024

preist.jpg

Ayodhya: The new year will be significant as Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the general elections will be held, and both will be 'shubh (propitious)', the Ram temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

Speaking to the press at his residence in the Ramghat area of the city on Monday, the octogenarian praised the development work happening in Ayodhya.

"Not just peace, 'Ram Rajya' is coming. Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum," he said and quoted a couplet -- "Ram Raj baithe trialoka, harshit bhai, gaye sab shoka".

"Grief, pain, tension, will cease to exist and everyone will be happy," he said.

'Ram Rajya' is a term used to refer to an ideal governance where everyone is happy.

"My greetings and blessings to all countrymen on New Year. Ram Lalla will be offered 'Chhapan Bhog', and 'prasad' will be offered," he said, shortly before heading for the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site to perform the 'aarti'.

As per the customs, 'Bhog aarti' is performed at noon. A 'Chappan Bhog' is offered to Ram Lalla on special occasions such as Holi, Ramnavmi, Basant Panchami, New Year, and Independence and Republic Day, his side said.

"So, the new year will be very good," said the Ram temple's chief priest.

The 'Chhappan Bhog' offered to Ram Lalla on Monday had come in a specially made box bearing a design that depicted Lord Ram and the upcoming temple, from a very old shop in Lucknow, his aide said, adding, it has been coming from the very same place for the last few years.

"This New year is very significant, and it is significant because in this month on January 22, Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum (of the under-construction temple)...and this will be very beneficial for the people of the country," Acharya Das said.

Meanwhile in Ayodhya, organisers began distributing worshipped 'akshat' -- rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee -- on New Year's Day and this will continue up to January 15, a week before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

Ayodhya rang in the New Year on December 31 night, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as many residents and others had gathered at the iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat.

A large number of people took holy dip in the Saryu river on the New Year while others visited the Ramjanmabhoomi temple to have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla, as well as Hanumangarhi temple to seek blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Asked about the further construction of the Ram temple, this year, Das said, "A lot of work is to be done in 2024. One is that Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum. And, Lok Sabha elections also will take place in this year, 2024, and all these will be 'shubh' (propitious) and good." The consecration ceremony will take place few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the temple town on December 30 during which he held a roadshow, inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the newly-bult airport, and laid foundation stone for a slew of other projects.

On August 5, 2020, he had performed the 'bhoomipujan' ceremony in Ayodhya for the upcoming temple.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict in 2019 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

On December 6, 1992, a frenzied mob of kar sewaks gathered in the holy town from from different parts of the country, had demolished the mosque, triggering communal violence in many parts of the country.

While much has changed in Ayodhya since the landmark verdict, the Ram temple issue and the history of the dispute continues to weigh on minds of many people.

Das, the Ram temple's chief priest also shared that many development projects have materialised in the temple town and more are in the offing.

"Development is happening in Ayodhya. Airport has come up, new railway station (building) got built, and Ram Path has been developed. Many such roads are proposed, and through these projects, Ayodhya will be seen in a grand form. People will come and have 'darshan'. It is a very auspicious month (January) and it may bode well for everyone is my blessing," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 29,2023

police.jpg

Chitradurga: The skeletal remains of five members of a family were recovered from a house in Chitradurga district in Karnataka, police said Friday.

The skeletal remains are suspected to be that of a retired government executive engineer Jagannath Reddy (85), his wife Prema (80), daughter Triveni (62), sons Krishna (60) and Narendra (57), they said.

However, the identity of the deceased could be ascertained only after forensic examination, police said, adding that the cause of death will be established through an autopsy.

The family members kept to themselves and had severe health issues. They were last seen months before covid entered India and their residence has remained locked since then, police said.

The police came to know about the incident on Thursday through a local media personnel, who was informed by a person in the locality.

"We visited the spot on Thursday evening and spoke to acquaintances and relatives of the family. All of them claimed that the family used to live a completely secluded life and were facing critical health issues. The family was last seen in June-July 2019. The house was always locked. Around two months ago, the main wooden door was seen broken by someone on their morning walk, but police weren't informed," a senior police officer said.

A police visit to the scene of the crime suggested that the house had been intruded multiple times and ransacked.

Four skeletons (two on beds, two on the floor) were found in one room in a sleeping position, while another skeleton was found in a lying position in another room, he said.

Forensic Science Laboratory experts from Davanagere were called to collect evidence. The crime scene has been guarded and sealed to ensure there is no tampering with evidence, he said.

"The exact cause of death is not clear. It could be suicide or something else. We are in the initial stage of investigation. We will be able to ascertain the cause of death only after the forensic examination and autopsy is done, and the reports are received," the officer added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "There is a report about finding five skeletons in a house. For how long they have been there, and who they are. I have asked the police to investigate it."

"The police are already at work and the samples have been sent to a forensic science lab to find age and other details. Also, information is being gathered as to whom the house belongs to and who were living there.

"Whether they died by suicide or killed by some one, details are not known. After investigation and from a forensic report, we will get to know. Until then, we can't say anything or come to any conclusion," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 23,2023

bindra.jpg

Noida: Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife in Noida, police officials said on Saturday. The police said they are investigating the allegations and would take action upon probe.

Bindra could not be contacted immediately for his response.

The FIR was lodged at the Sector 126 police station on December 14 after a complaint by Vaibhav Kwatra, brother of Bindra's wife Yanika.

Bindra and Yanika got married on December 6 and were living in a posh society in Sector 94 here, he said.

"On the morning of December 7, my brother-in-law Vivek Bindra was arguing with his mother Prabha ji. When my sister Yanika intervened in this matter, my brother-in-law locked the room with my sister, abused her and beat her a lot, due to which she has wounds all over her body, she is unable to hear, and her hair were also torn out," Kwatra claimed.

"Due to the head wound, she was feeling quite dizzy. She was being treated at Kailash Deepak Hospital in Delhi," he said.

Kwatra also alleged that during the fight Bindra broke his sister's mobile phone. He urged the police to take strict action in the case.

A senior police officer said on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 427 (mischief).

"We have launched an investigation into the case to ascertain the facts. Necessary action would be taken accordingly," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.