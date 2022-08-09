  1. Home
  After taking oath as Bihar CM 8th time, Nitish Kumar issues 2024 challenge to PM Modi

News Network
August 10, 2022

Patna, Aug 10: After taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister an eighth time, thus continuing in the chair with a change of partners, Nitish Kumar took a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the next Lok Sabha elections: "He won in 2014, but will he in 2024?"

Though Nitish Kumar repeatedly spoke of "working towards Opposition unity" to unseat the BJP at the Centre, he told reporters that he is "not a contender for anything", when asked if he wants to be PM candidate. "The question to ask is, if the person who came in 2014 will win in 2024,” he said.

Elections in Bihar are due in 2025, a year after the Lok Sabha contest. Nitish is likely to still be in the chair in 2024, which means the who'll-be-the-challenger speculation isn't likely to die down soon, especially with the Congress weakened and the Opposition still far from united. His deputy once again, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has said Nitish Kumar is the "most experienced chief minister in India right now".

It helps Nitish Kumar's case that another regional leader with national ambitions -- Bengal's Mamata Banerjee — has had to halt her march after corruption charges against her party colleagues. 

Analysts have for years floated the theory that Nitish Kumar could be the Opposition candidate against PM Modi, if the Congress plays a non-leading role. But that's drowned out as he floats in and out of alliances — with and against the BJP. Till yesterday, he was chief minister with BJP support. And now he is back with the RJD of old pal Lalu Yadav, whose son is his deputy in the new government — a new version of their 2015 alliance. The Congress is among the partners.

The first version of the JDU-RJD-Congress tie-up — called the 'Mahagathbandhan' or Grand Alliance — won power in 2015. Nitish Kumar had broken up with the BJP two years before that, ending a two-decade relationship. He had problems with Narendra Modi's past, particularly the 2002 Gujarat riots, and left the NDA after he became the PM face. 

But he made up with PM Modi's party in 2017, walked out the Mahagathbandhan and took a fresh oath. The JDU and BJP remained together for the 2019 Lok Sabha contest, and then won the 2020 assembly polls. Nitish Kumar remained in the chair. Two years on, he has switched again. 

Today he said he did not want to be Chief Minister after the 2020 win with the BJP. "Ask people in the party (JDU), what they have been reduced too. I did not want to become CM... but I was put under pressure. Then you see what happened. I have not even spoken to you (journalists) in two months." 

He pointed towards the drop in JDU's numbers. "How many seats did we win in 2015? And then we went with the same people (BJP) and look at what we have been reduced to." Besides those in the JDU, Tejashwi Yadav too has said the BJP "wants to finish off regional parties" and "usurps its partners".

In 2015, Nitish Kumar's JDU had won 71 seats as part of the Grand Alliance's 170, in a House of 243. The RJD was the single largest party with 80 seats, but he became chief minister as leader of the pact.

At present, the JDU has 45 seats. The BJP, which has 77, made him chief minister in 2020 despite these numbers — but with two deputies from its stable. Why the switch now? Nitish Kumar and his party, it is learnt, were spooked in the latest by the Maharashtra coup in which the BJP backed a split in the Shiv Sena to return to power.  

On his fate after yet another flip, Nitish Kumar today said, "Whether I will stay or not... let people say what they have to say." After staking claim yesterday, he said he "never allowed corruption", and "we want brotherhood in society". Standing next to him, Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of dividing people along communal lines: "We are socialists. All of us want that the BJP's agenda shouldn't be implemented in Bihar."

News Network
July 31,2022

Mangaluru, Jul 31: The district administration has extended the evening prohibitory orders across Dakshina Kannada for two more days.

In the wake of serial communal killings, Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra on July 29 had issued an order to close all shops in the district from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. till August 1. 

However, following the request from the police department, the DC extended the same restrictions for two more days. 

Emergency services, hospitals, medical shops will be exempted from the order and can function normally.

The DC has also directed local authorities to keep a watch on shops in their respective jurisdiction.

News Network
July 29,2022

Bengaluru, July 29: The BJP leaders in Karnataka remained tight-lipped after an audio clip of Bengaluru South MP and Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya was leaked, in which he is purportedly heard saying that they could have "pelted stones if the Congress was in power in the state".

The hardline youth leader purportedly said this during his attempt to convince former Chikkamagaluru Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Kumar to withdraw his resignation, which he had tendered Wednesday following Praveen Nettaru's murder.

Sandeep, responding to Surya's attempt is heard asking the MP to ensure the safety of party workers. "I know what you are saying. I am 10 times as angry as you are...If it were Congress (rule in the state) we could have pelted stones. In this case, it's our government and we have to speak to the CM who is our man," Surya is heard saying in the clip.

Sandeep, meanwhile, requests the MP to ensure the safety of Yuva Morcha workers. "Leaders have security cover. Seek a report from intelligence agencies. There are 5-10 (karyakartas) who are targets in each district," he says.

Sandeep told reporters on Thursday that he is yet to withdraw his resignation and won't do it until party leaders spoke to him.

Comments made by Surya on Wednesday, where he told TV channels that every citizen cannot be given police protection continued to attract criticism. Surya was responding to queries following Praveen's murder.

Deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly, U T Khader took a dig at these remarks saying that it reflected the immaturity of the MP. "If one per cent of anti-social elements are curbed, the remaining 99 per cent will feel confident. Rather than that, asking whether everyone can be given safety while being in the ruling government reflects your incompetence and helplessness," he said in a tweet.

KUMARASWAMY HITS OUT AT MP

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily on Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya over his recent remarks after the murder of Praveen Nettaru. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday, the former chief minister said Surya had asked if the government can provide security for each and every common man.

“We are not asking for a gunman for every citizen, but demanding good administration and proper law and order.”

During the 2016 Uttar Pradesh elections, the Muzzafarnagar incident claimed lives of many following which the BJP assumed power, he said and alleged that by sowing hatred, the BJP tries to assume power whenever possible.

News Network
August 5,2022

protst.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 5: Congress interim president and MP Sonia Gandhi is leading a protest of party MPs against inflation and unemployment in Parliament. 

Congress MPs are wearing black clothes in protest against rising prices. "This protest is about price rise and Agnipath. Price rise affects everybody. As a political party and as elected representatives we are bound to voice the grievances, the burdens and the fears of the people. This is what we are doing," Congress MP and senior leader P Chidambaram. 

"Inflation has risen beyond the limit. The government will have to do something about it. This is why we're fighting," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said. 

The party is holding nationwide protests against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items today. It will take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and 'gherao' the prime minister's residence as part of the protest. 

