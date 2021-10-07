  1. Home
  2. After Varun Gandhi raises voice against UP violence, BJP drops him and Maneka from national executive panel

After Varun Gandhi raises voice against UP violence, BJP drops him and Maneka from national executive panel

News Network
October 7, 2021

varunmom.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 7: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka have been dropped from the saffron party's national executive whose team was reconstituted on Thursday by party president JP Nadda. Union Minister Smriti Irani, however, has made a comeback to the executive team.

Maneka Gandhi had been a Union minister in the first tenure (2014-19) of the Narendra Modi-led government and she is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Her son Varun Gandhi is Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

Varun Gandhi has been quite vocal through his tweets on the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, demanding action.

In a letter written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Varun Gandhi alleged that the farmers were killed, and sought action on the issue.

Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote that the protesters cannot be silenced through murder and accountability should be fixed.

His stance on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue is being seen as a reason behind his removal from the BJP's executive committee.

Nadda's new team sees the return of Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. Irani has been given a place in the National Executive as a member.

Apart from film actor Mithun Chakraborty, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shubhendu Adhikari, and many leaders from other parties (who switched over to BJP) have also been included.

A BJP leader said this time around 30 per cent new leaders have been included in the executive team.

The meeting of this newly formed team will be held in the national capital on November 7.

News Network
October 4,2021

ambani.jpg

A year after declaring bankruptcy to a UK court, the Pandora Papers report showed that Reliance ADAG chief Anil Ambani, along with his representatives, has at least 18 offshore companies located in Jersey, Cyprus and other companies, securing wealth in tax havens across the world.

The Indian Express, in a joint investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, reported that of these 18 companies set up between 2007 and 2010, seven have received loans from bank guaranteed by Reliance/Anil Ambani and invested nearly $1.3 billion.

Batiste Unlimited and Radium Unlimited, Ambani’s companies in Jersey, were incorporated between December 2007 and January 2008 and are owned by Reliance Innoventures Pvt Ltd.

Other Jersey companies Summerhill Ltd and Dulwich Ltd are owned by a “representative of Anil Ambani”. Laurence Mutual; Richard Equity Ltd and German Equity Ltd are also based in Jersey and linked to Ambani.

News Network
September 27,2021

ustad.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Sept 27: The incident of a Muslim cleric being assaulted for defective number plate and threatened with gun came to light in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, following which the police department swiftly apologised for the police excesses towards the victim and assured action against the officer.

The police have also assured that such incidents would not be repeated.

The incident took place on September 25, when Imtiyaz Maulana, a religious teacher in a Madrsasa, was stopped by Chikkamagaluru police for having defective registration number plate on his two-wheeler.

"I had got my wife discharged from the hospital. I was suppose to take classes. I was in a hurry. I asked the police to let me go. I was asked to speak to the sub-inspector inside the police station. I repeatedly asked him about what is the issue about defective number plate," the Maulana said.

"Since there was no response, I started asking others that how could they just say it is defective registration number plate, that's when a policeman dragged me further inside the police station and hit me with a stick for about 25 to 30 times," he said.

"The police officer took out his gun and threatened me. Later, I was kept in the station for an hour. Afterwards, I paid Rs 500 fine and the police let me go," he said.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) reacted strongly to the incident. Afsar Kodlipet, the General Srcreatary of SDPI condemned the incident on social media. He stated that the incident had taken place close on the heels of a sub-inspector who asked a Dalit youth to drink urine. That SI was arrested. "Police atrocities are on the rise in Karnataka and Home Minister should initiate action in this case," Kodlipet said.

Kodlipet said that Hakay Akshay Machindra, the Superintendent of Police has called and apologised for the incident. "The SP assured of action against the police officer and also assured that such incidents won't be repeated in future. We are happy with the response," he said.

News Network
October 3,2021

banerjee.jpg

Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur bypoll with a record margin of  58,832 votes, a massive feat for the feisty Trinamool Congress leader.

Bhabanipur is Banerjee's home turf, the seat from which she took the Bengal crown from the CPI(M) in 2011.

The TMC is also ahead in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies, where votes are being counted for the assembly elections.

TMC supporters hit streets across the state to celebrate.

On the other side, the state offices of the BJP and the CPI (M) wore a deserted look. Meanwhile, the Election Commission wrote to the chief secretary directing him to prohibit victory celebrations and processions to prevent any incident of post-poll violence.

Tibrewal, on Saturday night, wrote to the Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal, urging him to give orders to the police to take preventive steps to avoid incidents of violence after the declaration of the results.

After Banerjee's defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a state minister, vacated the Bhabanipur seat to facilitate her return to the assembly from there. The TMC had won the seat in the April-May assembly polls by a margin of around 28,000 votes.

Key points

1.    The Chief Minister won the seat in 2011 and 2016 as well. The seat was vacated for her by state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay,

2.    Mamata Banerjee, who lost the battle for Nandigram against her close aide-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari in the April-May assembly elections, had to win an assembly seat before the end of six months to continue as the Chief Minister.

3.    Priyanka Tibrewal - a lawyer and a long-time resident of the constituency - was fielded against Ms Banerjee by BJP.

4.    Although the 41-year-old lost the recent assembly polls and the 2015 municipal polls, she has become well-known as one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence case against the state government.

5.    Mamata Banerjee had contested from Nandigram -- where her agitation had catapulted her to power a decade ago -- as a challenge to Mr Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in the run-up to the election.

6.    The challenge was seen to have acted as a tonic for her party. Her defeat in Nandigram was the one big blot on Trinamool Congress's stupendous victory for a third term in face of the BJP's powerful election machine.

7.    The Trinamool is also in the lead at Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur seats, where by-elections were held after the deaths of two candidates.

8.    In Samserganj, Trinamool candidate Amirul Islam is leading by 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting. He secured 19,751 votes, while his nearest rival, Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress, got 15,983.

9.    Jangipur's Trinamool candidate Jakir Hossain is leading by 15,643 votes after the second round of counting. Mr Hossain secured 25,572 votes, and his nearest rival, the BJP's Sujit Das, got 9,929.

10.    After multiple instances of violence during and after the assembly polls, the Election Commission arranged for a three-tier security system, deploying 24 companies of Central forces at the counting centre. 

