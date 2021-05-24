  1. Home
  After white and black, now yellow fungus reported in India

After white and black, now yellow fungus reported in India

News Network
May 24, 2021

New Delhi, May 24: Amid the rising number of black and white fungus cases in India, a person has now been diagnosed with a yellow fungus infection. 

In the national capital region (NCR), it has been witnessed first in Ghaziabad on Monday (May 24, 2021) and the yellow fungus is reportedly more dangerous than the black and white fungus.

The patient is currently being treated at ENT surgeon Dr Brij Pal Tyagi's hospital. 

The symptoms of yellow fungus are said to be lethargy, weight loss, low appetite, or no appetite at all. Subsequently, more severe symptoms of yellow fungus can also be the leakage of pus. It also reportedly affects the healing process of wounds and slows it down. It also results in sunken eyes and organ failure and eventually leads to necrosis.

Yellow fungus is a fatal disease because it starts internally and it's important for a person to seek medical treatment as soon as he/she notices any symptoms.

The treatment for yellow fungus is the amphotericin b injection, which is an anti-fungal drug.

Poor hygiene mostly causes the yellow fungus infection and getting rid of old food and faeces helps in containing its spread. Too much humidity can also cause the infection as it promotes the proliferation of bacteria and fungus. The humidity can remain between 30% and 40%.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister on Monday morning said that so far, 5,424 cases of Mucormycosis have been reported in 18 states and UTs.

"Out of 5,424 cases, 4,556 patients have a history of COVID-19 infection. 55% of the patients had diabetes," he added.

Agencies
May 16,2021

London, May 16: The vaccines being administered to protect against Covid-19 are "almost certainly less effective" against preventing the transmission of the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India, a leading UK scientist who advises the country's vaccination programme said on Saturday.

Professor Anthony Harnden, from the University of Oxford who is the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it was important to approach the easing of lockdown in England with "utmost caution" as it remains unclear exactly how much more transmissible the variant detected in India is. 

But he reiterated that there is no evidence so far of increased severity of illness or that the particular mutation of the coronavirus evades the vaccine.

"The vaccines may be less effective against mild disease but we don't think they're less effective against severe disease. But in combination with being less effective against mild disease, they're almost certainly less effective against transmission," Harnden told the BBC.

"We don't know how much more transmissible it is yet. All the evidence so far suggests there is no evidence of increased severity of illness or that it evades the vaccine. So, at the moment, on the basis of the evidence, we are doing the right thing: coolly, calmly continuing with Monday, but keeping everything under review," he said, in reference to the next stage in the easing of lockdown that begins in England from Monday.

His comments follow UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street press conference on Friday evening, when he focused on the "important unknowns" related to the B1.617.2 variant, which is believed to be largely behind India's devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We believe this variant is more transmissible than the previous one — in other words, it passes more easily from person to person — but we don't know by how much," said Johnson.

"I am told that if it's only marginally more transmissible, we can continue more or less as planned. But if the virus is significantly more transmissible, we are likely to face some hard choices. We are going to be learning a lot more in the coming days and weeks about that," he said, in an indication that a planned June 21 timeline for an end to all lockdown measures is likely to change.

He also pointed to the "good news" that so far there is no evidence to suggest the vaccines being administered by the National Health Service (NHS), which includes the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being deployed in India as Covishield, will be less effective in protecting people against severe illness and hospitalisation.

"I believe we should trust in our vaccines to protect the public whilst monitoring the situation very closely... The race between our vaccination programme and the virus may be about to become a great deal tighter," he said.

Under the UK's action plan laid out to tackle the B1.617.2 variant of concern (VOC) first identified in India, all over-50s and the most vulnerable groups are to be offered their second Covid-19 vaccine dose earlier than scheduled. Appointments for a second dose of a vaccine will be brought forward from 12 to eight weeks for these groups.

Those aged under 50 will continue to get their first dose, with their second dose at 12 weeks, as has been the deployment strategy so far.

"We have implemented measures at record pace to get on top of this new variant and control the spread. Everyone has a role to play in this effort — accept the invitation to get a jab when it comes, and if you live in one of the areas where we've introduced surge testing, get your free PCR test. Let's work to fight this together," said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The move will be supported by targeted new activity to accelerate vaccine uptake amongst eligible cohorts in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, among the 15 most affected areas from the B1.617.2 VOC.

Public health officials are being backed up by the Army in some of these hotspots to distribute coronavirus tests door-to-door as part of the drives.

"This move is a belt-and-braces approach to ensure as many people as possible have the full protection a vaccine has to offer — make sure to book in your jab when contacted," said Nadhim Zahawi, UK Vaccine Deployment Minister.

The government's Scientific Group for Emergencies (SAGE) believes B.1.617.2 VOC could be up to 50 per cent more transmissible than one first recorded in the southeast England region of Kent last year, which is the UK's dominant strain.

The latest data on the B1.617.2 variant, published by Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday, shows the number of cases across the UK has risen from 520 last week to 1,313 cases this week.

Most cases are in the north west of England, with some in London.

Britain, which has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic hit last year, has seen new infections fall sharply and daily deaths in single figures in recent days.

Under a pre-set lockdown-easing roadmap, most businesses are set to resume full activity from Monday. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also following similar patterns, though the Scottish government has kept the city of Glasgow and the northern area of Moray under restrictions because of rising case numbers of the B1.617.2 VOC.

Agencies
May 11,2021

crisis.jpg

India might be heading towards a "serious livelihood crisis" as the situation seems to be worse this time for the working class amid the Covid crisis and local restrictions by states already add up to something close to a nationwide lockdown, according to noted economist Jean Dreze.

In an interview, he also said the Narendra Modi government's target to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 was never a "feasible target" and was just to pander to the "super-power ambitions" of the Indian elite.

About the impact of the second wave of Covid on the Indian economy, the eminent economist said the situation today is not very different from what it was around this time last year as far as working people are concerned.

"The economic consequences of local lockdowns may not be as destructive as those of a national lockdown. But in some respects, things are worse this time for the working class," he opined.

Further, the eminent economist said the fear of infection is more widespread and that will make it hard to revive economic activity.

"Despite mass vaccination, there is a serious possibility that intermittent crises will continue for a long time, perhaps years.

"Compared with last year, many people have depleted savings and larger debts. Those who borrowed their way through last year's crisis may not be able to do it again this time," he observed.

Dreze also pointed out that last year there was a relief package and today relief measures are not even being discussed.

"On top of all this, local lockdowns may give way to a national lockdown relatively soon. In fact, they already add up to something close to a country-wide lockdown.

"In short, we are heading towards a serious livelihood crisis," he said.

On how the government could have missed seeing the second Covid-19 wave coming, Dreze said the Indian government has been in denial all along.

"Remember, the government refused to admit about any 'community transmission' of Covid for a long time, even as recorded cases were counted in millions.

"When an early analysis of official data exposed the collapse of health services, the government retracted the data," he said.

He pointed out that misleading statistics have been routinely invoked to reassure the public that all is well. "Denying a crisis is the surest way to make it worse. We are now paying the price of this complacency".

India has been reporting more than three lakh new Covid cases daily in recent weeks and the death toll due to the infection is also rising.

Noting that India is also paying the price of a long history of neglect of the health sector, especially public health, Dreze said nothing is more important than health for the quality of life, yet public expenditure on health in India has hovered around a measly 1 per cent of GDP for decades.
When asked about the sort of relief measures that could be put in place to deal with possible livelihood crisis, he said as a starter, the central government could replay the 2020 relief package.

"But it is important to go beyond that, and to consolidate the social security system on a durable basis," the eminent economist said, adding that ad-hoc, short-term relief measures tend to breed confusion, corruption and waste.

Dreze, who was also part of the National Advisory Council (NAC) that had advised the previous UPA government, said much can be done within the framework of existing social security schemes and laws such as the public distribution system, the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), the National Social Assistance Programme, and the Integrated Child Development Services.

He also noted it would be easy to provide supplementary food rations to all ration-card holders for much longer than the proposed two months, and also to expand the coverage of the public distribution system.

"Going beyond existing schemes, I think that a well-designed, inclusive cash-transfer programme would be useful," Dreze opined.

According to him, if intermittent crises are going to continue for years, which is very possible, it would really help to have a well-functioning system of cash relief that can be activated whenever the need arises.

"Turning India into a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 was never a feasible target, and it is a useless target in any case. The function of this target is to pander to the super-power ambitions of the Indian elite," the Belgian-born Indian economist said. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned to make India a USD 5 trillion economy and global power house by 2024-25.

According to Dreze, even if we accept GDP as a valid development indicator, the standard approach is to look at GDP at its per capita terms.

"But then India looks like one of the poorer countries in the world, which it is. Looking at aggregate GDP, which is naturally quite large because of India's large population, creates an illusion of prosperity and power," he argued.

Dreze pointed out that actually it is not entirely an illusion because if the government's interest is in power on the world stage rather than in the living conditions of the people, then, yes, aggregate GDP would matter.

"For instance, it would enable you maintain a large army. But this has nothing to do with development," he observed. 

News Network
May 21,2021

tarun-tejpal.jpg

Panaji, May 21: Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal was acquitted by a Goa court on Friday in the 2013 sexual harassment case.

He was accused of forcing himself on the woman, against her wishes, inside an elevator of the Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa on November 7 and 8, 2013, during his newsmagazine Tehelka's official event - the THiNK 13 festival.

The Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi reserved her verdict in the seven-year-old case, last month. The trial was held in-camera at Tejpal's instance.

The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal. He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).

Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora assisted by advocate Cyndiana D'Silva represented the Goa Police while Advocates Rajeev Gomes and Amir Khan represented Tejpal.

The Arrest

On November 18, 2013, a few days after the incident, the victim complained to Tehelka's then managing editor, another acclaimed journalist - Shoma Chaudhry. The next day, in a long email, Tejpal sent a formal apology to the victim in which he said, "I apologise unconditionally for the shameful lapse of judgement that led me to attempt a sexual liaison with you on two occasions on November 7 and November 8 2013, despite your clear reluctance that you did not want such attention from me."

He further wrote to Chaudhry, in which he called the incident a bad lapse of judgement, an awful misreading of the situation, have led to an unfortunate incident that rails against all we believe in and fight for.

The victim, however, insisted that an anti-sexual harassment cell be set up under the Vishakha guidelines to investigate the matter.

Given that his apology presents an entirely different version from my testimony, ie. attempts to establish that a "sexual liaison" took place as opposed to him sexually molesting me, I insist once again in the spirit of justice, to constitute an anti-sexual harassment cell in accordance with Vishakha Guidelines.

Tejpal eventually stepped down as editor for six-months to allow a fair internal inquiry.

In the meantime, on November 22, 2013, the Goa Police took suo motu cognisance of the allegations that had become front-page news and registered a complaint. Tejpal alleged he was being framed, and the case was a political conspiracy against him, especially since BJP was the ruling party in Goa.

It may be noted that Tehelka, and with it Tejpal, shot to fame in 2001 with Operation West End, a sting that exposed the then ruling party – NDA led by BJP's - corrupt defence deals, forcing the exit of BJP president, late Bengaru Laxman and defence minister George Fernandes. Tejpal had started the news website along with journalist Anirudhha Bahal.

As for the sexual harassment case, Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, after a local court in Goa rejected his anticipatory bail application. He was granted regular bail by the Supreme Court less than a year later, in July 2014. In February 2014, the Goa Police Crime Branch filed a 2,846-page charge sheet against him.

Three years later, in June 2017, the Sessions Court allowed Tejpal's application to conduct the trial in-camera to protect both the parties' dignity, respect, and privacy.

On September 28, 2017 the Sessions Court framed charges against him, and the victim testified in March 2018. The prosecution has examined 71 witnesses and cross-examined five defence witnesses in the case. The prosecution's case mainly rests on the victim's statement, statements of her colleagues, and electronic evidence in the form of CCTV footage, e-mails and WhatsApp messages.

In August 2019, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai SC rejected Tejpal's plea to quash the charges against him. Terming the offence "morally abhorrent" and an "assault on the privacy of the victim", the bench directed the Sessions Court to complete the trial within six months.

The prosecution then filed a supplementary charge sheet in January this year, citing ten more witnesses. In March, the prosecution and defence arguments concluded arguments and the case was reserved for orders.

