  2. 'Agnipath' violence: Protest by army aspirants claims a life in Telangana; 3 trains burnt; dozens injured

News Network
June 17, 2022

Secunderabad, June 17: One person has died and over 15 have been injured in Telangana's Secunderabad as violent protests against the new military recruitment policy, Agnipath, spread to the southern state after entering the third consecutive day in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Protests have also been reported in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana police resorted to aerial firing to disperse the angry crowd at the Secunderabad railway station as protests escalated into large-scale violence and arson, news agency PTI reported.

Protestors are demonstrating on railway tracks and have halted all train movement for the last three hours. Security forces are outnumbered as the railway station has been overrun by angry youth, who have already set three trains on fire.

Suman Kumar Sharma, an AC Power Car mechanic, narrated the horrifying scenes while the trains were being vandalised. He said there were around 5,000 people at the station and around 40 of them entered the train he was in. 

"They tried setting fire in the coach. They desperately tried to set fire to the power car, but we saved it. The passenger's things have been left behind and broken. Two gates were open, so we let the passengers go from one side. We told them, that the Railway Protection Force will keep them safe. We took the passengers out from here," he said.

Elderly people were also terrified. Some have left behind suitcases, spectacles, Aadhaar cards, and half-eaten packets of mixture strewn around inside the train, he added.

The railways are diverting trains so that they don't go through the Secunderabad station. The disruption began at 9 am when over 350 protestors took over the railway station. 

East Coast Express, Rajkot Express, and Ajanta Express were set on fire by violent mobs. 71 trains - 65 from Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System and six express - have been cancelled so far.

In Bihar, where the protests entered the third day, the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi was attacked as the new recruitment scheme that has set off a firestorm. "Such type of violence is very dangerous for the society. The protesters should remember that this is a loss for the society," Ms Devi, who is currently in Patna, said.

Two coaches of the Jammu Tawi Express train were set on fire in Bihar's Samastipur district, officials told NDTV, adding no one was hurt in the incident. A BJP office was also attacked in the Lakhisarai district. A mob set fire to the Islampur-Hatia express train which was stationed at the Islampur station in Nalanda. Three AC coaches are completely burnt down and several other coaches have been damaged.

In Uttar Pradesh, a mob entered a railway station in Ballia this morning and set a train coach on fire, and also damaged railway station property before the police used force to disperse them.

Over 200 trains have been affected - 35 trains have been cancelled while 13 short-terminated- since the protests erupted on Wednesday, according to the Railways.

News Network
June 10,2022

Moscow, June 10: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow has the opportunity to build partnerships not only with India and China, but also with Latin America and Africa, asserting that it is impossible to "fence off" a country like Russia from the outside.

Putin, during a meeting with young entrepreneurs here on Thursday, said that the world is big and diverse.

“You have just mentioned China and India. Why only China and India? It is also Latin America. Perhaps, Africa today is still sleeping, but it is waking up, 1.5 billion people live there. What about Southeast Asia?,” he was quoted as saying by Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.

Bilateral ties with Russia are a key pillar of India's foreign policy, and India sees Russia as a longstanding and time-tested friend that has played a significant role in its economic development and security.

Apparently referring to the economic sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow following its military operation in Ukraine, Putin said "it is impossible to fence off a country like Russia from the outside."

The present-day Russia’s mission is to “get back and strengthen” its sovereignty and territories, he said.

“It looks like our mission, too, is to get back and strengthen, and if we proceed from the fact that these core values are the basis of our existence, we will definitely succeed in achieving the goals ahead of us,” Putin said.

Amidst European Union’s calls to look for the alternatives of Russia’s energy supply, Purin said that the abandonment of Russian energy resources is unlikely in the coming years.

Rejection of Russian energy resources in recent years appears to be unlikely, he said.

“As regards abandonment of our energy resources, the probability is low in several years to come and nobody knows what will occur during several years. Nobody will set concrete plugs in wells, there is no such need,” Putin said.

The Russian President visited a multimedia exhibition at the All-Russian Exhibition Center, dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter I, the first Russian Emperor.

He praised Peter the Great’s role in building the Russian state.

Drawing an analogy to the time of Peter the Great, Putin said that Peter I did not seize any Swedish territories during the Great Northern War but “got them back.”

When Peter the Great had founded Russia’s new capital, none of the European countries recognised Russia’s right to that region, he said.

“Everyone viewed it as part of Sweden but Slavic people lived there from time immemorial along with the Finno-Ugric peoples, and the region was controlled by the Russian state. The same went for the western direction,” Putin said.

Putin said that Peter I was “a prominent statesman and military leader,” a patriot who had fully committed himself to serving his country.

According to him, Peter I’s ambitious reforms in state management, the economy, science, culture and education “helped strengthen Russia’s authority on the international stage and largely determined the country’s development as a strong and sovereign power for centuries to come.”

In October 2018, Putin signed a decree about celebrating the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter I this year.

Peter I was Russia’s last tsar (1682-1721) and first emperor (1721-1725) under whose rule a regular Army and Navy were created in Russia, the city of St. Petersburg was founded, the country was proclaimed an empire and underwent major reforms.

Putin on February 24 announced a 'special military operation' in Ukraine, leading to a series of sanctions by the West along with condemnation by the UN, the EU and others. Many multinational companies suspended their business in Russia as a fallout of the invasion.

News Network
June 4,2022

Kanpur, June 4: Thirty-six people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday over insulting remarks on Prophet Muhammad by a BJP spokesperson, police said today.

The arrests were made after police scoured video clips to identify the people involved in violence, officials said, adding that three First Information Reports or FIRs have been registered in the case against unknown persons.

"More people are being identified on the basis of the videos," said Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena.

He said action will be taken against the conspirators under the Gangster Act, and their property will be seized.

Heavy security has been deployed in the city to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incidents.

Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two groups clashed and threw stones at each other over a call to shut down markets in protest against Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments against Prophet Mohammed during a recent news debate on the Gyanvapi issue. 

Thirteen police personnel and thirty other people from both sides were injured in the clashes, officials said.

"Some young men number 50-100 suddenly stepped out on the streets and started sloganeering. Another group opposed it and it escalated to stone-throwing. Around eight to ten cops were present at the spot then who tried to intervene and controlled the situation to some extent. The control room was informed immediately and senior officials including me reached the spot within 10 minutes," Mr Meena had said yesterday.

News Network
June 16,2022

Mangaluru, June 16: Three months after the Karnataka High Court ruled that Muslim girl students should abide by the decisions of the college development committees (CDCs) and wear prescribed uniforms without hijab, 19 students of government first grade college at Haleyangadi here have been denied education for refusing to remove headscarves.

The students, who are not ready to fulfil the demand of college authorities to show their hair in classrooms, are now on the verge of dropping out of the college as they were neither allowed to write examinations nor attended classes for the last three months.

Similar issues at university college of Mangalore, government first grade college at Uppinangady were solved after discussions with students and parents.

However, the 19 students at Haleyangadi college are facing loss of education after the college authorities strictly prohibited wearing of hijab inside the institution as per the High Court verdict on March 15.

Though the students say that the High Court order is only applicable to pre-university colleges, the college claims that the order is applicable to all institutions where the CDCs have prescribed specific dress code or uniform.

Some students have made up their mind to discontinue studies though they still have a distant hope that the college authorities will reverse their decision, sources said.

College principal K Sridhar said the 19 girls, who are third year degree students, did not appear for the exams and skipped the new semester classes. Though they tried to convince the students to comply with the High Court order, they are insisting on wearing hijab, he said.

The talks with parents of the students were also disappointing, the principal said, adding it is unfortunate to see the girls, who studied at the college for two years, dropping out suddenly.

