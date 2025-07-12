  1. Home
  AI-171's Final Descent: A Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of Ahmedabad Dreamliner Crash

AI-171’s Final Descent: A Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of Ahmedabad Dreamliner Crash

News Network
July 12, 2025

dreamliner.jpg

What began as a routine international flight turned tragic in less than a minute. The preliminary report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) offers a chilling, minute-by-minute reconstruction of events leading up to the deadly June 12 crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plunged to the ground just 32 seconds after takeoff, killing nearly everyone on board and several people on the ground. While the report confirms that fuel supply to both engines was cut off seconds into the flight, investigators continue to piece together the causes behind this catastrophic failure.

Here’s a detailed timeline based on the AAIB’s 15-page preliminary findings:

Minute-by-Minute Timeline of AI-171

11:17 AM – Aircraft VT-ANB lands in Ahmedabad from Delhi and logs a defect report related to the stabilizer position transducer (STAB POS XDCR), a sensor that helps control the horizontal stabilizer.

11:55 AM – Replacement crew arrives at the airport to operate the Gatwick-bound flight.

12:10 PM – Troubleshooting is carried out on the earlier reported fault; the aircraft is cleared for flight.

12:35 PM – Flight crew arrives at the boarding gate.

1:13 PM – Pilots request pushback and engine start; ATC grants approval.

1:18 PM – Aircraft leaves the bay.

1:19 PM – Pilots confirm they require the full length of Runway 23 for takeoff.

1:25 PM – Taxi clearance is granted.

1:32 PM – Aircraft transferred from Ground to Tower Control.

1:33 PM – Instructed to line up on Runway 23.

1:37 PM – Cleared for takeoff; wind reported at 240°/06 knots.

1:38 PM – Aircraft reaches maximum recorded speed of 180 knots during takeoff roll. Seconds later, fuel switches transition from RUN to CUTOFF, one after another. Engines lose thrust.

One pilot is heard asking, “Why did you cut off?”

The other replies, “I didn’t.”

1:39 PM – A MAYDAY distress call is transmitted. ATC asks for the call sign but receives no response. Moments later, controllers witness the aircraft crash beyond the airport boundary. Emergency response is activated.

1:44 PM – Crash fire tenders are dispatched from the airport.

Aircraft and Flight Details

•    Aircraft: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
•    Year of Manufacture: 2013
•    Total Flying Hours: 41,868
•    Fuel on Board: 54,200 kg
•    Take-Off Weight: 213,401 kg (Maximum allowed: 218,183 kg)
•    Dangerous Goods: None reported

Cockpit Voice and Flight Recorders

•    Voice recording captured the final exchange between the pilots and the MAYDAY call.
•    Ram Air Turbine (RAT), which deploys during dual engine or power failure, is seen activating on CCTV just after liftoff.
•    The aircraft was airborne for only 32 seconds.
•    Black boxes were recovered on June 13 and 16 and transported to Delhi.
•    Due to damage, the units required support from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to extract data.
•    Audio covers two hours and includes the entire accident sequence.
•    One flight data recorder was badly damaged and had to be opened to access the memory card.

Maintenance and Technical Notes

•    In 2018, the FAA issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) warning about the possibility of disengaged locking on fuel control switches.
•    Air India did not conduct the suggested checks, citing that the advisory was not mandatory.
•    Throttle modules were replaced in 2019 and 2023, though not for switch-related issues.
•    No recent faults were recorded with the fuel control switches.

Investigation Status

•    Wreckage was documented using drones and secured at a protected site.
•    Both engines retrieved and quarantined.
•    Fuel samples from bowsers tested satisfactory; only limited fuel recovered from the aircraft’s systems.
•    Analysis of medical findings and flight data is ongoing.
•    Statements from the surviving passenger and eyewitnesses have been recorded.
•    No immediate directives issued for Boeing or General Electric, pending further evidence.
•    Additional leads and data are being reviewed.

As investigators dig deeper into system design, crew actions, and maintenance history, the reconstructed timeline offers the clearest picture yet of how a modern aircraft, cleared and certified for flight, came down in under a minute.

News Network
July 4,2025

afghnarussia.jpg

Moscow, July 4: Russia has officially recognized the Taliban government as Afghanistan's rightful government, the first country to do so nearly four years since the extremists took power. The action is a diplomatic victory for the Taliban and underscores Russia's increasing influence in Central Asia and South Asia, the New York Times reported.

In a statement on X, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov conveyed the Kremlin's acknowledgement during a meeting in Kabul with Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The Russian Foreign Ministry declared the move would provide "impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation" in trade, energy, and infrastructure.

A diplomatic win for the Taliban

The formal acknowledgment is a major victory for the Taliban. In spite of repeated attempts at rapprochement, the movement had not managed to gain legitimacy, since Western and most Islamic countries had maintained diplomatic ties at a bare minimum.

However, with time, attitudes have changed globally. With the Taliban firmly in place and with no sign of internal collapse, different countries have begun exploring pragmatic contacts, albeit short of recognition. The Russian step is a continuation of those steps, following China's infrastructure overtures, India's resumption of visa grants, and low-key diplomatic moves by Germany and others.

"Such acknowledgment by Russia provides not only diplomatic legitimacy but also bargaining power for the Taliban to demand more action from unwilling countries," according to Tom Ramage, Brussels-based foreign policy analyst.

The designation is the culmination of heightened ties between Moscow and Kabul over the past few years. In April, Russia's supreme court removed the Taliban from its official list of terrorist organizations, a designation that had been in place more than two decades previously. That move set the stage for more collaboration on security, notably against the Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K, which has become a common threat to both regimes.

ISIS-K launched a vicious attack in March 2024 against a Moscow-region concert hall that killed over 130. The group also targeted the Russian Embassy in Kabul in the past, giving Moscow all the more impetus to assist the Taliban in counterterrorism and intelligence efforts.

Russia's Foreign Ministry emphasized that enhanced cooperation would include energy, agriculture, and transport infrastructure. Moscow is keen on better access to Afghan mineral wealth and trade routes linking Central Asia with South Asia and beyond.

A change in the international landscape

While Russia's move is singular in that it was the only complete recognition, it is one aspect of a broader rebalancing of foreign relations towards Afghanistan. China has pledged to extend its Belt and Road infrastructure projects into the country, and the United Arab Emirates and Iran remain two of Afghanistan's largest trade partners.

Germany, in turn, is considering a deal with the Taliban to deport Afghan nationals residing illegally in Germany. Though not an official recognition, it does acknowledge the de facto rule of the Taliban over the state machinery.

The United States is also firmly opposed to recognition, pointing to the continued oppression of women by the Taliban, such as banning girls from schooling beyond sixth grade and restricting the employment of women. US officials have also rejected any effort to release Afghan central bank funds unless there are concrete human rights guarantees.

A complicated history

Russia's move has a historic significance. The Soviet Union had invaded Afghanistan in 1979 and engaged in a long, harsh conflict with US-supported mujahedeen fighters for a decade, killing almost 15,000 Soviet troops. Now, Moscow is seeking influence in the area through diplomacy, not military might, trying to fill a void left by the United States after it withdrew from the country in 2021.

Foreign Minister Muttaqi welcomed the recognition as "an opportunity for other countries to follow." The Taliban hopes it will lead to greater economic investment and increased legitimacy, though obstacles remain. While Russia welcomed the Taliban, most of the world still denies it legitimacy in its form of government, and aid only comes in under tight controls.

As Moscow makes a comeback as an international player and Kabul looks for partners willing to ignore its human rights abuses, Thursday's statement marks a turning point in the geopolitics of post-US Afghanistan.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 7,2025

Udupi, July 7: In yet another instance of targeted cyber fraud, a 25-year-old student from Udupi, currently pursuing his master’s degree in Dublin, Ireland, and his father lost over ₹1 lakh to a scamster impersonating an Indian Embassy official.

The victim, Sandesh, who has been studying in Ireland since 2024, received a call on June 30 around 6:05 PM from an unknown person claiming to be an official from the Indian Embassy. The caller warned Sandesh that his Irish Residence Permit (IRP) application had a discrepancy in his date of birth. He further threatened that unless corrected immediately, his passport would be placed under the "Yellow group," leading to potential legal consequences.

Panicked and trusting the caller, Sandesh shared scanned copies of his Aadhaar card, birth certificate, and voter ID to an email address provided by the fraudster. The caller then instructed him to transfer money in phases for "verification purposes," assuring him it would be refunded.

Sandesh transferred ₹58,533 from his own Paytm account. When he hit his transaction limit, he contacted his father, Srikant (66), who resides in Kinnimulki, Udupi. Without suspecting foul play, Srikant transferred ₹33,588.10 via Paytm and ₹67,075.60 via Google Pay — bringing the total amount lost to ₹1,00,663.70.

The family became suspicious when the caller demanded more money. Realizing they had been scammed, they lodged a complaint at Udupi Town Police Station, which has now registered a case under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Police and cybersecurity experts are urging Indian students abroad and their families to be cautious when dealing with unsolicited calls, especially those that demand urgent payments or sensitive personal data.

News Network
July 12,2025

MRPL.jpg

Mangaluru, July 12: A routine inspection at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) turned fatal on Saturday when two field operators lost their lives after inhaling leaked Hydrogen Sulfide (H₂S) gas. The incident occurred near tank FB7029 A, a dry slop service unit with a floating roof, in the Oil Movement Area (OMS) of the plant.

The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra Bhartiya (33) from Prayagraj and Bijil Prasad (33) from Kerala. A third operator, Vinayak Myageri from Gadag, who rushed to the tank in an attempt to rescue his colleagues, also fell ill due to gas exposure and is currently undergoing treatment in Mangaluru. His condition is reported to be stable.

According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, the gas leak was minor and has since been contained. He confirmed that a police case will be filed based on the statements from the families of the deceased.

In a statement, MRPL said that both affected workers were found unconscious on top of the tank and were given first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

High-Level Probe Ordered

In response to the incident, MRPL has constituted a high-level committee of Group General Managers to investigate the exact cause of the gas leak and identify any lapses in safety protocols. The company also stated that all relevant statutory authorities are being informed.

Top Officials Visit Site

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Santhish Kumar visited the site and held discussions with MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath. The ADC ordered a thorough inquiry and directed MRPL to provide generous compensation to the families of the victims. He also emphasized the urgent need to reinforce safety standards across the plant.

Mangaluru Tehsildar Prashath Patil and Surathkal Deputy Tehsildar Naveen Kumar were also present during the inspection.

As the investigation unfolds, the tragic deaths of two young field operators raise serious questions about on-ground safety practices and emergency response protocols at one of India’s key petrochemical hubs.

