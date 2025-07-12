AI-171’s Final Descent: A Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of Ahmedabad Dreamliner Crash

What began as a routine international flight turned tragic in less than a minute. The preliminary report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) offers a chilling, minute-by-minute reconstruction of events leading up to the deadly June 12 crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plunged to the ground just 32 seconds after takeoff, killing nearly everyone on board and several people on the ground. While the report confirms that fuel supply to both engines was cut off seconds into the flight, investigators continue to piece together the causes behind this catastrophic failure.

Here’s a detailed timeline based on the AAIB’s 15-page preliminary findings:

Minute-by-Minute Timeline of AI-171

11:17 AM – Aircraft VT-ANB lands in Ahmedabad from Delhi and logs a defect report related to the stabilizer position transducer (STAB POS XDCR), a sensor that helps control the horizontal stabilizer.

11:55 AM – Replacement crew arrives at the airport to operate the Gatwick-bound flight.

12:10 PM – Troubleshooting is carried out on the earlier reported fault; the aircraft is cleared for flight.

12:35 PM – Flight crew arrives at the boarding gate.

1:13 PM – Pilots request pushback and engine start; ATC grants approval.

1:18 PM – Aircraft leaves the bay.

1:19 PM – Pilots confirm they require the full length of Runway 23 for takeoff.

1:25 PM – Taxi clearance is granted.

1:32 PM – Aircraft transferred from Ground to Tower Control.

1:33 PM – Instructed to line up on Runway 23.

1:37 PM – Cleared for takeoff; wind reported at 240°/06 knots.

1:38 PM – Aircraft reaches maximum recorded speed of 180 knots during takeoff roll. Seconds later, fuel switches transition from RUN to CUTOFF, one after another. Engines lose thrust.

One pilot is heard asking, “Why did you cut off?”

The other replies, “I didn’t.”

1:39 PM – A MAYDAY distress call is transmitted. ATC asks for the call sign but receives no response. Moments later, controllers witness the aircraft crash beyond the airport boundary. Emergency response is activated.

1:44 PM – Crash fire tenders are dispatched from the airport.

Aircraft and Flight Details

• Aircraft: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

• Year of Manufacture: 2013

• Total Flying Hours: 41,868

• Fuel on Board: 54,200 kg

• Take-Off Weight: 213,401 kg (Maximum allowed: 218,183 kg)

• Dangerous Goods: None reported

Cockpit Voice and Flight Recorders

• Voice recording captured the final exchange between the pilots and the MAYDAY call.

• Ram Air Turbine (RAT), which deploys during dual engine or power failure, is seen activating on CCTV just after liftoff.

• The aircraft was airborne for only 32 seconds.

• Black boxes were recovered on June 13 and 16 and transported to Delhi.

• Due to damage, the units required support from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to extract data.

• Audio covers two hours and includes the entire accident sequence.

• One flight data recorder was badly damaged and had to be opened to access the memory card.

Maintenance and Technical Notes

• In 2018, the FAA issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) warning about the possibility of disengaged locking on fuel control switches.

• Air India did not conduct the suggested checks, citing that the advisory was not mandatory.

• Throttle modules were replaced in 2019 and 2023, though not for switch-related issues.

• No recent faults were recorded with the fuel control switches.

Investigation Status

• Wreckage was documented using drones and secured at a protected site.

• Both engines retrieved and quarantined.

• Fuel samples from bowsers tested satisfactory; only limited fuel recovered from the aircraft’s systems.

• Analysis of medical findings and flight data is ongoing.

• Statements from the surviving passenger and eyewitnesses have been recorded.

• No immediate directives issued for Boeing or General Electric, pending further evidence.

• Additional leads and data are being reviewed.

As investigators dig deeper into system design, crew actions, and maintenance history, the reconstructed timeline offers the clearest picture yet of how a modern aircraft, cleared and certified for flight, came down in under a minute.