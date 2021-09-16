‘Aim was to keep youth rooted in Christianity’: Kerala church on its handbook on 9 stages of ‘Love Jihad’

  1. Home
Amidst raging controversy over the 'narcotic jihad' remark by Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, another church diocese has sparked a row by publishing a catechism handbook detailing nine stages of the implementation of the alleged 'Love Jihad' to trap Christian girls.

The Thamarassery Diocese, under the prominent Syro Malabar Church, has published the book with controversial content for the catechism study of students belonging to classes X to XII. 

When the book triggered a row after various Muslim outfits asked the government to confiscate it, the church authorities expressed regret on Wednesday and clarified that they did not intend to hurt any religion or faith and aimed only to keep the youth rooted in the Christianity.

The Diocese has no discrimination or intolerance towards any faith or religion, the statement said. "This book has been published not out of any hatred or objection towards any religion. It is only aimed at keeping the Christian youth rooted in the faith and to protect the community girls from exploitation," Fr John Pallikkavayalil, Director, Department of Catechesis under the Diocese, said.

As per the over-130-page handbook, brought out by the Department of Catechesis under the Diocese, 'Love Jihad' is a reality and claimed that it is being implemented through nine stages. It also prescribes some precautions for the community girls to be taken to avoid falling into such love traps.

Among the several controversial remarks, the handbook had references about 'kaivisham', a kind of witchcraft allegedly practised through Muslim clerics to lure Christian girls. It alleged that black magic was being carried out by collecting various objects possessed by the girls including their pen, handkerchief or a strand of hair. Though the Diocese, in its press statement, urged to keep a vigil on attempts to destroy communal harmony, it also said that they had been receiving several complaints of "sex terrorism" targeting Christian girls for some time.

Several Muslim outfits including Samstha Rights Protection Council came out against the handbook and demanded its confiscation by the government. 

Israeli warplanes have carried out new airstrikes against the Gaza Strip as the Tel Aviv regime continues with its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian enclave. 

They launched a number of missiles at a site near al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central district of Deir al-Balah early Sunday, Palestine's Safa news agency said, citing local sources.

Israeli helicopter gunships also attacked a site west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli warplanes bombed a site on the coastal road west of Rafah.

Palestinian sources in Gaza said the overnight strikes damaged homes and other buildings in the targeted areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli military, for its part, claimed in a statement that its aircraft targeted an underground rocket production workshop belonging to Hamas resistance movement, as well as a weapons storage site, a training facility, and a tunnel. 

The statement alleged that the strikes were conducted after two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli-occupied territories earlier in the day.  

Early Saturday, Israel carried out several airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinian resistance fighters reportedly fired a rocket at the occupied territories in response to a new crackdown on prisoners.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control of the coastal enclave.  

The siege has inflicted severe hardship on residents. The poverty rate among Gaza’s population has reached 53 percent, while “extreme poverty” stands at 33.8 percent, according to statistics by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

About 68 percent of families do not have enough to eat, while 80 percent of Gazans are dependent on aid. The area’s unemployment rate stands at 45.1 percent, according to PCBS.

Mangaluru, Sept 5: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, which shares its border with Kerala, has recorded 130 fatalities in August, making it the district with highest number of deaths in the state for the said month.

Bengaluru Urban registered 101 Covid deaths in August. 

One in every five Covid deaths in Karnataka has occurred in Dakshina Kannada in August. The district, in its defence, said 29 of those deaths were of patients from other districts, which if taken into account, the coastal district would still tie with the state capital on the districts with most number of deaths for the month.

According to the officials, 59 per cent of the active cases are in Mangaluru city. Also, 66 per cent of the total active cases are in home isolation. The district administration is mulling over filing FIRs against primary contacts who breach quarantine. 

Dr Ashok H, Covid nodal officer for Dakshina Kannada district, said that the positivity rate over the past seven days in the district has dropped to 2.04 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.43 per cent.

"Out of 2,248 active cases, 1,486 (66.1 per cent), are in home isolation, 544 (24.2 per cent) in hospitals and 218 (9.7 per cent) in Covid Care Centres. The reason for higher hospitalisation rate compared to other districts is that we are admitting nursing and paramedical students, who are testing positive, who don't have severe symptoms, to hospitals so that they compulsorily remain isolated," he said.

"We have 32 paramedical and eight medical colleges. We got clusters from there when we screened 7,000-odd students. Sullia also had 8 per cent positivity rate previously for one month but now has only 145 active cases," he added.

Now the focus is on Beltangady taluk which has the next highest active cases with 296.

"Deaths are high because medical colleges like Yenepoya are getting referrals from other districts under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka. Earlier we would send them back to their districts but now with the centralised bed management system, deaths of patients from other districts occurring in Mangaluru are being recorded as Dakshina Kannada district's deaths," Dr Ashok said. 

Bengaluru, Sept 12: Karnataka logged 803 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,61,735 and the toll to 37,504.

The day also saw 802 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,07,548.

Out of the 803 new cases reported on Sunday, 255 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 107 discharges and six deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 16,656.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.80 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.11 per cent.

Coming behind Bengaluru Urban in number of deaths was Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Hassan and Mysuru (2 each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 255, Dakshina Kannada 153, Udupi 90, Kodagu 63, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,41,425, followed by Mysuru 1,76,873 and Tumakuru 1,19,656. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,18,000, followed by Mysuru 1,73,798 and Tumakuru 1,17,911.

A total of 4,52,94,928 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,00,176 were on Sunday alone.

