  Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs, 5 of 8 MLCs attend meet

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs, 5 of 8 MLCs attend meet

News Network
July 5, 2023



Mumbai, July 5: As many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, party sources said. The number will increase further, the sources said. Five of eight NCP MLCs are also attending the meeting taking place in suburban Bandra, they said.

According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and Ajit Pawar who parted ways to become the deputy chief minister.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively.

Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: '83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone'. Supporters of Ajit Pawar also gathered outside his Devgiri official residence, also in south Mumbai, before he left to attend the meeting at Bandra.

“We are hard core Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati,” an NCP worker told the media outside Devgiri. MLA Anil Patil claimed that as many as 40 of the 53 party MLAs are with Ajit Pawar.

These are the first meetings involving party functionaries for both factions since Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday. Both factions have claimed that they have most MLAs with them. 

News Network
July 5,2023



Mangaluru, July 5: Heavy rains coupled with gusty winds left a trail of destruction across coastal district of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday as many trees and electric poles were uprooted and giant hoardings crashed on parked vehicles in different places. 

The coastal city was hit by power outages in certain areas and Mescom officials were trying to restore it. 

A few vehicles at the parking area of Mangaluru International Airport were also damaged when small trees fell on them in the morning.

In Bikarnakatte, a large hoarding atop Raj Complex came hurtling down along with its foundation, damaging at least 13 two-wheelers that were parked beside the building on Bajjodi Church Lane. 

Angry residents, whose vehicles were damaged, demanded the authorities pull down the building alleging it was unsafe. Fortunately, no one was hurt at the time of the incident, as there was hardly any traffic movement.

The owner of the building said that he had spoken to the company that had put up the hoarding and they assured they would compensate for the damage to vehicles. He also said he had purchased the building long back and was not aware of any violations. Regarding the mobile towers, he said the companies had obtained requisite permission.

All the two-wheelers that were parked beside the building have been damaged extensively, some irreparably, as the blocks holding the hoarding had crashed on them. A transformer was also damaged and the Mescom had cut off power to that area from 10.30am. Mescom personnel said it would take at least six to seven hours to restore power since the transformer has to be replaced.

Trees were uprooted at Nanthoor junction, at several places in Maroli, Adu Maroli and Kulshekar, Kadri Kambala areas. Hoardings also crashed at several places in the city. But no one was injured, according to authorities.

News Network
June 23,2023



Patna, June 23: At least 15 opposition parties on Friday resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

Addressing a joint press conference after an almost four-hour-long meeting, during which leaders of the parties present expressed their views, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the leaders will meet in the next few days to give final shape to their plan of fighting together.

"We had a good meeting and several leaders expressed their views during the meeting. 17 parties have decided to work together and contest the Lok Sabha elections unitedly," he told reporters.

Kumar, who hosted the first such meeting, said they were working in the national interest and accused the BJP of acting against the national interest as it was trying to change the country's history.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the next meeting of opposition leaders would be held in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh next month.

"We have decided to prepare a common agenda and will take decisions in the next meeting on how to move forward," he said.

"We will have to evolve separate plans for every state and we will work together to dethrone the BJP at the Centre," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility and will work to protect our ideology".

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the first meet was organised in Patna as "Whatever starts from Patna, takes the shape of the public movement".

"We all are united and will fight unitedly against BJP," she said, adding that "the BJP wants to change history but we'll ensure that history is saved".

She also asserted that they were not opposition parties but were also citizens of the country who had patriotism and loved 'Bharat Mata'. 

News Network
July 5,2023

