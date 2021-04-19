All above 18 years in India will be eligible to get covid-19 vaccine from May 1

  1. Home
News Network
April 19, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 19: Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Manufacturers would have to make an advance declaration of the price for 50 per cent supply that would be available to the state governments and in the open market before May 1, 2021, an official statement said.

Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments, etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers.

Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 per cent supply earmarked for entities other than those coming through the central government channel.

The private Vaccination providers would need to transparently declare their self-set vaccination price and the eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, that is everyone above the age of 18, the statement added.

Vaccination will continue as before in the government of India vaccination centres free of cost to the eligible population -- healthcare and frontline workers and all people above 45 years of age.

The Union Health Ministry said the important decision to allow vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time. He added that India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum," it added.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

sharmir.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 8: A youth stabbed a girl after barging into her house last night near Layila in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The miscreant, identified as Shameer (22), a resident of Punjalkatte, has been arrested by the police. 

The 21-year-old girl, who suffered stab injuries on her both hands and neck, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. She is said to be out of danger. 

Sources said that the miscreant was in love with the girl belonging to same community and he attacked her for refusing to elope with him. 

The family members managed to catch the accused and hand him over to the police. 

A case has been registered at Belthangady police station. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 7,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 7: Hardline BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal today said that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would be replaced by someone from northern region of the state in a month. 

“After May 2, the change will happen for sure. It’ll be someone from North Karnataka who will become the CM,” Yatnal told reporters at Vidhana Soudha. May 2 is when the result of the five states’ elections will be out. 

“Does Yediyurappa enjoy a special status that Kashmir used to have,” Yatnal asked. “In the backdrop of the party’s policy (of not giving tickets to those above 75 years), it’s a bonus that Yediyurappa got two years extra,” he said, urging Yediyurappa to “voluntarily retire” after April 17, the day when Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly seats have bypolls.

Yatnal, a former union minister, said more legislators and ministers will “rise up” after April 17. “Right now, they’re being forced to go before the media and issue statements in support of Yediyurappa,” he said. 

The BJP central leadership was taking note of all developments, he said. “They’re noticing scams, transfer mafia and how the High Court is blasting the government,” he said. 

The former union minister claimed that BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra was summoned to Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate for an inquiry. “Let Vijayendra deny this. Let him say he did not transfer thousands of crores from Federal Bank to a foreign bank. Let the father-son duo make a statement against me instead of speaking through unimportant people,” Yatnal said, adding that “their true colours and the loot will be out soon”. 

This is not the first time Yatnal cat-called Yediyurappa. In February, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to Yatnal. However, the notice did little to keep Yatnal from attacking the Yediyurappa administration.  
 

SANTOSHDRATHOD
 - 
Sunday, 18 Apr 2021

New party register

SANTOSHDRATHOD
 - 
Sunday, 18 Apr 2021

I h new liquor

coastaldigest.com web desk
April 13,2021

ugadi.jpg

Natives of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh celebrate Ugadi on the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha. It marks the beginning of their New Year. This festival concurs with Sindhi people's Cheti Chand, Maharashtrians and Konkani's Gudi Padwa and Samvatsara. Read on to know the Ugadi 2021 date and significance.

Significance

Ugadi is traditionally referred to as Yugadi. It consists of two Sanskrit words- Yug meaning era and Adi meaning beginning). On this day, people rise early, take an oil bath and wear new clothes to symbolise a new beginning. 

The festivities begin with the decoration of the courtyard and the house with rangoli, flowers and torans made of mango leaves and most importantly, neem. 

Ugadi and Spring Season

Ugadi marks the beginning of spring or the Vasant Ritu. Farmers wait for the first showers after the New Year to plough and begin the next cycle of farming. The festival celebrates nature's regeneration. All trees begin to sprout tender leaves. The markets are flooded with different types of fruits. And most importantly Neem trees begin to blossom.

New Ventures on Ugadi

Ugadi is also considered to be the ideal time to start new ventures. Housewarming, starting of construction of new houses, important documents are signed, purchases are made on the day. The day symbolises hope. A day to start afresh. To forget all the bad of the previous year.

Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi Pachadi which is distributed on the day is a unique dish with a mixture of six tastes ranging from sweet to bitter. It comprises of jaggery, raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, salt and green chilli. This is the first dish that people have on Ugadi day.

Ugadi Pachadi has an important symbolic meaning that life brings different experiences ranging from sweet to bitter. Therefore, each individual should learn to take the different experiences in one's stride and move ahead.

Instead of the Ugadi Pachadi, in some places people serve jaggery mixed with neem leaves. The bitter taste of neem leaves and the sweet of jaggery symbolise joy and sorrow in life. This is more popular with Kannadigas.

