  2. All parties including Cong divide people; all Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits affected by militancy: Ghulam Nabi Azad

News Network
March 20, 2022

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Sunday, said political parties, including Congress, create division among people on various grounds.

"Political parties create division (among people) 24x7 on the basis of religion, caste and other things. I'm not forgiving any party, including mine (Congress). Civil society should stay together. Justice must be given to everyone irrespective of caste, religion," the G-23 leader said.

Speaking about the controversial film 'The Kashmir Files', he said Pakistan and militancy were responsible for what happened in J&K, adding that it affected all Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Muslims and Dogras. The recently-released film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Azad recently met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, after which he said leadership change is not an issue as the Congress Working Committee unanimously decided that she should continue as party chief till internal polls.

News Network
March 11,2022

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion that the BJP's victory in the four states reflects the mood of the nation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "The BJP should stop daydreaming," she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief cast a shadow of doubt over the BJP's record win in Uttar Pradesh, along with those in other states, saying it wasn't a popular mandate but a victory with the help of "election machinery and central forces and agencies".

She also said there was no point in counting on the Congress to defeat the BJP in 2024, reviving the pitch for a united coalition of opposition parties a day after state election results gave the ruling party at the centre a massive boost.

"Through the use of election machinery and central forces and agencies they (BJP) have won and few states and now they are jumping around. They play a kettle drum but they cannot make music. For music, you need a harmonium," she said at a news briefing in Kolkata.

"If a DM (Varanasi's Additional District Magistrate) is suspended is for removing an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine), then it is a huge thing. I feel Akhilesh [Yadav] has been made to lose. There was loot. Akhilesh should not be depressed and upset. He should go to the people and challenge this," Ms Banerjee added, referring to the controversy surrounding the videos of EVMs flagged by the Samajwadi Party.

"All EVMs should undergo forensic tests to see if these were the same machines used by people to vote and then brought in for counting. If the BJP has won, it has not won by the popular vote. It's not a popular mandate, it's a machinery mandate," she said.

Talking about the 2024 elections, she said, "I say that all political parties that want to fight BJP must work together. There is no point in depending on the Congress. Congress was earlier capturing the entire country through their organisation, but they are not interested anymore, and they are losing their credibility. There are so many regional political parties. All must be working together and the decision on this can definitely be taken."

Outperforming a 14-per cent vote-share jump by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies, the BJP on Thursday scripted a spectacular comeback in Uttar Pradesh - the first double term for a party in 37 years, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP swept Punjab with a three-fourth majority.

News Network
March 9,2022

Upper age limit for appearing in the undergraduate medical entrance exam, NEET-UG, has been removed for all candidates, the National Medical Commission, the top regulatory body of medical education in the country, has said. 

Earlier, the age limit was 25 years for general category candidates and 30 years in the case of reserved category candidates.

The decision was taken in the fourth NMC meeting held in October last year, Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary of the commission said.

In a letter addressed to the National Testing Agency (NTA), Dr Kumar has asked the agency to remove the maximum age criteria from the information bulletin of NEET UG.

“It has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting that…there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NET UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly,” Dr Kumar said.

NEET is the only entrance examination in India for admission to MBBS, BDS and some other allied courses. Every year, around 15 lakh students appear for it.

News Network
March 15,2022

New Delhi, Mar 15: After the party's drubbing in the just-concluded Assembly polls, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked the party's state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to resign.

The development comes two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these Assembly polls. The Congress failed to win in any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCCs," chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

The CWC, in its marathon meeting, had asked the Congress president to initiate necessary changes in the organisation in order to strengthen it.

"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," it had said after the meeting.
 

