‘All upper castes united against caste survey’: Cong chief taunts D K Shivakumar in parliament

News Network
December 12, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has taken strong exception to Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s opposition to releasing the report of the State caste survey conducted during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's first term in office.

Intervening in a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill in the parliament on Monday, Kharge, when cornered by the treasury benches on the pending caste survey report, said that “all upper-castes are united on this.”

Kharge’s response was triggered by BJP MP and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s assertion that Shivakumar, while holding office, has made his opposition to the report public.

“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has signed a memorandum that the report of the caste census should not be made public;” Modi said.

The Congress president was quick on his feet to clarify the party’s position on the issue.

“He said that our deputy CM is opposing caste census. He is doing it and they (BJP) are also doing it,” Kharge responded.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi joined the sharp exchange to underscore the differences in the Karnataka government.

“They have also warned the government that if the caste census report is made public, they will oppose it. They have said it clearly Kharge ji. You also come from Karnataka,” Joshi said.

Kharge responded to Joshi’s assertion alleging “all upper caste people are united internally on this. You are also there, and he is also there.”

After this brief exchange, Sushil Modi resumed the debate but not before challenging the Congress to make the report public.

“Kharge ji is sitting here. If he has courage, I request him to announce in this house that the caste survey report will be made public within a month,” Modi said.

I.N.D.I.A allies, especially those from UP, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu have sought to make holding a nationwide caste census a major political issue for 2024. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also backed the demand, which he reiterated during the campaign for the recently held elections to the 5 state assemblies.

After Bihar government released its caste census data, Siddaramaiah has been facing increasing pressure to disclose the findings of a parallel study called the Socio-Economic Survey.

However, the results have not been made public after leaked information suggested a shift in the perceived dominance of Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

News Network
November 28,2023

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he aims to put an end to hatred in the country and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be defeated at the Centre for the purpose.

Addressing an election rally at Nampally here, he alleged that RSS, Modi and 'hardliners' have spread hatred in the entire country.

Congress coined a slogan of 'opening a 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) in the 'nafrat ke bazaar' (market of hate)' during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, adding that as he fights Modi, 24 cases have been filed against him in various states -- and the courts summon him from time to time.

"First time, for defamation, I got two years' punishment. My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled. My government house was taken away. I said I don't want it. My home is in the hearts of the crores of poor people in the country," he said.

An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday summoned Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case over alleged 'objectionable' comments he made against Union minister Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi made no reference to the UP court summoning him in his speech in the rally at Nampally here.

"The fight is ideological and I cannot compromise on it," Gandhi said.

Attacking AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, he asked how many cases are there against him.

Claiming that agencies like ED and CBI are behind himself all the time, Gandhi asked if any agency is behind Owaisi.

The question arises why there is no case against Owaisi, and the answer is that the AIMIM president helps Modi, he claimed.

He also accused AIMIM of fielding its candidates to damage the Congress and help the BJP in various states.

My aim is to erase hatred in the country and, for that, Modi should be defeated in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said.

If Modi is to be defeated in Delhi, BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should be defeated in Telangana first, he said.

He alleged that the BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together, and pointed out that the BRS had supported the Modi government in Parliament.

He also sought to know if there are any cases against KCR. 'He (KCR) runs the most corrupt government,' he said.

Agencies like ED, CBI and IT are not behind KCR or AIMIM, he said. 

News Network
December 4,2023

The southern Gaza Strip is currently facing its “worst bombardment” since the beginning of Israel’s brutal aggression against the Palestinian territory, says a spokesperson for the UN Children’s Agency (UNICEF).

“I am seeing massive child casualties,” James Elder wrote in an X post on Sunday. “We have a final warning to save children; and our collective conscience.”

In a separate video message from the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, Elder said he felt like he was “running out of ways” to describe the horrors children face in the Israeli-besieged territory.

“I feel like I’m almost failing in my ability to convey the endless killing of children here,” he added.

Israel resumed its brutal onslaught on Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian truce.

The regime’s military also stepped up its attacks in southern Gaza, which was earlier declared a “safe zone”.

Currently, only half of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are minimally to partially functional. They are all overflowed with dead and wounded people amid an acute lack of fuel and medical supplies.

‘No safe place in Gaza’

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk also warned on Sunday that nowhere is safe in Gaza amid Israel’s fresh raids and evacuation orders.

“As a result of Israel’s conduct of hostilities and its orders for people to leave the north and parts of the south, hundreds of thousands are being confined into ever smaller areas in southern Gaza without proper sanitation, access to sufficient food, water and health supplies, even as bombs rain down around them,” he said. “I repeat, there is no safe place in Gaza.”

The UN rights chief also underlined the need for an end to violence and a long-term political solution between Palestinians and Israelis.

“Silence the guns and return to dialogue – the suffering inflicted on civilians is too much to bear. More violence is not the answer. It will bring neither peace nor security,” he noted.

Türk further said that renewed Israeli bombardments have killed hundreds of Palestinians and largely halted the already limited aid operations within Gaza.

Extremely serious allegations of multiple and grave breaches of international law must be fully investigated and those responsible held to account, he said, calling for international probes in cases where national authorities prove unwilling or unable to carry out inquiries.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 15,523 Palestinians, mostly women and children, injured 41,316 others, and left vast swathes of Gaza in ruins.

News Network
December 9,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 9: JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said that the Karnataka state unit president C M Ibrahim and party national vice-president C K Nanu have been expelled from the party due to 'anti-party activities' at the national executive committee meeting.

After the national executive committee meeting, Gowda announced the decision to sack the two leaders.

Gowda said the image and the interests of the party were taking a beating due to which the decision was taken.

"A national executive meeting was convened in Bengaluru and a unanimous decision was taken for their ouster," Gowda said.

Mandya district JD(S) president D Ramesh and West Bengal JD(S) unit president Puneeth Kumar Singh, moved the resolution for the expulsion of Ibrahim and Nanu from the party at the executive meeting.

"The resolutions presented by these two were unanimously accepted by the executive," Gowda said.

Along with Gowda, former chief minister and party state president H D Kumaraswamy, all state unit presidents and executive members were present.

The action comes a day after expelled leader Ibrahim, a former Union Minister, announced convening a national-level meet in Bengaluru on December 11.

Ibrahim had rebelled against the party leadership for their decision to form an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.

He even claimed that his faction of JD(S) was the original one.

