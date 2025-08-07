Amazon, Walmart, Target, Gap halt orders from India after Trump doubles tariff: Report

  1. Home
Agencies
August 8, 2025

New Delhi: Major US retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Gap, have halted orders from India after US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, according to sources. 

Exporters have received letters and emails from US buyers requesting that they pause apparel and textile shipments until further notice.

The buyers are unwilling to share the cost burden and want exporters to absorb costs, sources said.

Higher tariffs are expected to increase costs by 30 per cent to 35 per cent. It could also lead to a 40 per cent to 50 per cent drop in US-bound orders, causing about $4-5 billion loss.

Major exporters like Welspun Living, Gokaldas Exports, Indo Count and Trident make about 40 per cent to 70 per cent of sales in the US.

Exporters now fear losing orders to Bangladesh and Vietnam, which face a 20 per cent tariff.

The United States is the largest export destination for Indian textiles and apparel. The country accounted for 28 per cent of total textiles and apparel exports valued at $36.61 billion in the fiscal year that ended March 2025.

Trump's Tariffs On India

Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, including 25 per cent that kicked in on Thursday and another 25 per cent due to come into effect on August 28 as a penalty for buying Russian oil.

"I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India, which is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," he wrote in an executive order signed on Wednesday.

India said the US tariffs were "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

"The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

It said it was "extremely unfortunate" that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.

"India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," it added.

Agencies
July 26,2025

Gaza, July 26: The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza deepened further today as two more Palestinian infants succumbed to malnutrition, bringing the total number of starvation-related deaths to around 125, including more than 80 children. This grim milestone underscores the devastating toll of Israel’s months-long blockade and relentless military campaign on the besieged enclave.

Infants at Imminent Risk: “Mothers Feeding Water Instead of Milk”

The Gaza Government Media Office issued an urgent warning, describing the situation as an “unprecedented and imminent humanitarian disaster.” According to their statement:

100,000 children under the age of two are now at risk of death.

Of them, 40,000 newborns and infants face life-threatening malnutrition due to a complete absence of baby milk and supplements.

Crossings into Gaza remain sealed, and humanitarian aid is blocked, preventing even “the simplest basic supplies” from entering.

The office accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians through starvation, saying:

“We are witnessing a slow, deliberate mass killing. Mothers are forced to breastfeed water to their infants — a direct consequence of Israel’s starvation and extermination policy.”

Bombardment Intensifies: 100 Strikes in 24 Hours

In parallel with the food crisis, Gaza endured another wave of intense Israeli air and ground assaults:

Israeli warplanes carried out over 100 airstrikes in the last 24 hours, striking what the military termed “terror targets.”

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed since dawn, including 13 civilians who were seeking aid.

The Israeli 36th Division expanded ground operations in Khan Younis, claiming to target tunnels and weapons caches, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency.

Mounting Toll Amid Blockade

Human rights groups and UN officials warn that Gaza’s humanitarian infrastructure has completely collapsed, with hospitals unable to treat starvation cases or bombing victims. Fuel, clean water, and medical supplies remain virtually nonexistent.

The rising starvation deaths, combined with escalating bombardment, highlight what observers describe as a systematic campaign of collective punishment against Gaza’s civilian population.

News Network
July 29,2025

Mangaluru, July 29: The much‑anticipated exhumation in the Dharmasthala mass burial case began on Tuesday, with investigators digging up sites pinpointed by a key witness along the Netravathi River near the Dharmasthala bathing ghat.

Despite heavy rains, 7–8 labourers commenced digging in the secluded forest patch believed to conceal multiple graves. The masked complainant witness was escorted to the scene by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which included Internal Security Division SP Jithendra Kumar Dayama, Puttur AC Stella Varghese, and Belthangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikam. Forensic experts and legal officers monitored the process, while every step was video‑recorded.

Ahead of the operation, DIG M N Anucheth chaired a closed‑door meeting at the SIT office in Belthangady to finalise the strategy. On Monday, the witness had identified 13 locations near the bathing ghat; each spot was geo‑tagged and cordoned off with barrier tape and serial numbers.

Security was intense, with armed police, Garuda Force, Special Action Force, and KSRP personnel sealing the area to prevent unauthorised access as the exhumation got underway.

Agencies
August 6,2025

The United Nations has issued a chilling warning in response to reports that the Israeli regime was pushing for a “complete military occupation” of the entire Gaza Strip, a move widely warned as one that would certainly plunge the region into even deeper catastrophe.

"If these reports are confirmed," said Miroslav Jenca, the UN assistant secretary-general, in an address to a UN Security Council briefing on Gaza on Tuesday, "they would risk catastrophic consequences,”

"International law is clear in the regard; Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state," he added.

The remarks came amid the regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide on the coastal sliver that has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as a result of incessant bombardments and simultaneous mass starvation.

Through the war, Tel Aviv has been pursuing such goals as defeating the territory’s Hamas resistance movement, and bringing about Gazans’ mass exodus to neighboring countries.

According to Israeli media outlets, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told an earlier meeting with the regime’s other officials that he sought to return the territory to Israeli occupation.

The Israeli military left Gaza in 2005 following a landslide electoral victory by Hamas that brought the movement to power in the territory.

Even before the genocide, the regime had already subjected entire Gaza to several mass casualty wars and a crippling blockade.

China to Israel: Stop such dangerous actions

Also addressing the Tuesday meeting, China’s Deputy UN Ambassador, Geng Shuang condemned the apparent Israeli plans, urging the regime to stop “such dangerous actions” and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“We urge countries with influence to act,” he said, a clear nod to the United States, Tel Aviv’s biggest supporter that has been providing the genocide with unprecedented military and diplomatic support, and the regime’s European allies.

Jenca also said Tel Aviv’s likely plan to enforce full occupation of Gaza ”could further endanger the lives” of its remaining captives there -- dozens of whom have been killed during unconcerned Israeli strikes.

Ilay David, brother of one of the captives, also showed pictures of the latter in an emaciated state, brought about by the regime’s refusing to let food and water into Gaza.

“Every moment of delay is a step closer to final tragic outcome,” he warned, referring to Tel Aviv’s stiff refusal to clinch a deal.

“My father cannot sleep, and my mother has not stopped crying…,” he added.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar, however, chose to lash out, blaming countries that had dared recognize Palestine’s statehood.

He claimed that such recognition had “assassinated” a captive exchange deal, categorically denying Netanyahu’s and his officials’ stonewalling that has been confirmed even by the regime’s own officials.

Also on Tuesday, it was reported that some 20 former Israeli authorities had rejected complete takeover of Gaza as unfeasible, saying the regime was rather on the precipice of defeat.

