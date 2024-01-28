Amidst Jai Sri Ram chants Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 9th time; 2nd time within 2 years

Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time staging a new political drama with re-alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party hours after he tendered his resignation as the chief minister of the RJD-JD(U) government.

In a dramatic turnaround Nitish left the Mahagathbandhan and I.N.D.I.A bloc to join the NDA and stake claim to form a government in Bihar with the support of BJP.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Samrat Chaudhary, JP Nadda were present as Nitish Kumar took the oath amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shree Ram.

Last time, Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister was in 2022 when he severed his ties with the NDA and joined the RJD, Congress and the Left alliance and became the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Between 2022 and 2024, Nitish Kumar took the lead in forging the alliance of the opposition parties to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In June 2023, Nitish Kumar hosted the very first meeting of the opposition parties even before it got its name INDIA.

Nitish Kumar became the CM for the first time in 2000. At that time, he was against RJD and his campaign was based on opposing Lalu. In 2013, Nitish broke away from the NDA and came with RJD in 2015 election.

In 2017, Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the RJD and went back to the NDA. In 2022, Nitish Kumar again deserted the NDA and came back to RJD.