  2. Amidst Jai Sri Ram chants Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 9th time; 2nd time within 2 years

Amidst Jai Sri Ram chants Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 9th time; 2nd time within 2 years

News Network
January 28, 2024

nitishkumar9.jpg

Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time staging a new political drama with re-alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party hours after he tendered his resignation as the chief minister of the RJD-JD(U) government.

In a dramatic turnaround Nitish left the Mahagathbandhan and I.N.D.I.A bloc to join the NDA and stake claim to form a government in Bihar with the support of BJP.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Samrat Chaudhary, JP Nadda were present as Nitish Kumar took the oath amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shree Ram. 

Last time, Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister was in 2022 when he severed his ties with the NDA and joined the RJD, Congress and the Left alliance and became the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Between 2022 and 2024, Nitish Kumar took the lead in forging the alliance of the opposition parties to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In June 2023, Nitish Kumar hosted the very first meeting of the opposition parties even before it got its name INDIA.

Nitish Kumar became the CM for the first time in 2000. At that time, he was against RJD and his campaign was based on opposing Lalu. In 2013, Nitish broke away from the NDA and came with RJD in 2015 election.

In 2017, Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the RJD and went back to the NDA. In 2022, Nitish Kumar again deserted the NDA and came back to RJD.

January 28,2024

nitish.jpg

News Network
January 15,2024

Mangaluru: A 30-year-old man in Dakshina Kannada allegedly lost Rs 2.1 lakh to cyber fraudsters. In a complaint to police, he said he received a message on January 11 on Telegram app, asking him to join a group, if he wants to earn money every day.

He then joined the group and did the tasks given to him. When he selected a task for Rs 7,000, he was asked to pay Rs 25,000.

Through links and wallets, he allegedly transferred Rs 2.1 lakh in phases.

He claimed that he was cheated as he did not get any returns or refunds. A case has been registered under several sections the IT Act and IPC at Bantwal Town police station in this connection. 

News Network
January 17,2024

gazabomb.jpg

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed or wounded in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours as the occupying regime presses ahead with its genocidal war against the besieged territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited medical and local sources as saying on Wednesday that civil defense and ambulance crews had retrieved the bodies of at least 25 people and dozens of wounded individuals following an Israeli airstrike targeting multiple homes in the al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

They also recovered the bodies of seven people after the occupation vehicles withdrew from the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime’s artillery also targeted the neighborhoods of al-Manara and Batn al-Sameen, as well as the center and south of Khan Yunis.

The area east of the Jabalia refugee camp was bombed by the Israeli military force, adding that the occupying regime’s air force also carried out intense airstrikes targeting Ansar complex and a port west of Gaza City.

“A large number of people are still missing under rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them,” WAFA said.

Medical sources also warned of deteriorating humanitarian disaster in the war-torn territory as 350,000 patients in chronic conditions are without medication in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the news agency reported on the complete outage of communications and Internet services in Gaza for the sixth day in a row due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

The Israeli regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 24,448 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 61,504 Palestinians.

The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

