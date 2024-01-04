  1. Home
Andhra CM's sister Sharmila joins Congress, merges YSR Telangana Party as Lok Sabha polls loom

January 4, 2024

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila on January 4 merged her party with Congress. The significant move by the YSRTP chief came days after the Congress party won the Telangana assembly elections. 

After the merger of YSR Telangana Party into the Congress, YS Sharmila said, “Today, I am very happy to be merging YSR Telangana Party into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana Party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards."

“Congress party is still the largest secular party of our country and it has always upheld the true culture of India and built foundations of our nation…," she added.

Previously, in the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections, the leader of the YSRTP consistently rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes.

"I am extending support to the Congress party because the Congress party stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections... KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that's the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power... I, as the YSR's daughter risk Congress' chance, because I tend to pull the Congress vote bank," she had said in a statement made ahead of the Telangana assembly elections.

As per ANI report, YS Sharmila could be given a key post in the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats.

December 25,2023

Chennai: On the eve of her birthday, a 24-year-old software engineer in Tamil Nadu was chained, slashed with a blade and burnt alive by her former classmate who had undergone a sex change operation to marry her, police said today.

The disturbing incident unfolded in Thalambur near Kelambakkam, a quiet southern suburb of Chennai. According to police reports, 26-year-old MBA graduate Vetrimaran, formerly known alias Pandi Maheswari, under the guise of a birthday surprise, blindfolded 24-year-old R Nandhini and subjected her to an unimaginable ordeal involving chains and petrol.

The suspect and the victim, Nandhini, shared a history of friendship, having studied together in the same girls' school in Madurai. The arrest followed Nandhini's rejection of Vetrimaran's proposals, leading to strained relations between the two. Despite the fallout, they maintained some degree of communication over time, sources said.

Eight months prior to the murder, Nandhini, after completing her BSc degree in information technology(IT), secured a job in Chennai and was living with her uncle in the city. On the fateful day, Vetrimaran contacted Nandhini, inviting her to spend time together.

During their meeting, the transsexual man gave her new clothes and took her to an orphanage near Tambaram, where they made a donation. The seemingly normal outing took a horrific turn later on.

He suggested that he will drop her home and stopped at a remote Ponmar location on the way.Vetrimaran requested Nandhini to pose for photos in the lonely region. He then took the chains from his bike and tied her hands and feet while assuring her it was just for fun.
Despite her protests, he later refused to release Nandhini. He used a knife to slit her neck and arms before pouring a bottle of fuel on her and setting her on fire.

Vetrimaran fled the crime scene after committing the heinous act. Locals discovered Nandhini, fighting for her life, and immediately contacted the police. In a desperate attempt to save herself, she provided Vetrimaran's contact number to those who found her. 

When the police reached out to him, Vetrimaran shamelessly arrived at the scene, falsely claiming that Nandhini was his friend. He accompanied the police and locals to transport Nandhini to Chromepet's government hospital, all while concealing his monstrous actions.
Nandhini succumbed to her severe injuries late on Saturday. However, by the time of her death, Vetrimaran had already disappeared. He was then tracked down and apprehended by the police on Sunday. 

In his statement to the police, he revealed that his horrific actions were driven by resentment over Nandhini's refusal to enter into a relationship with him. Despite undergoing a sex-change process in the past, Nandhini had made it clear that they had no future together.

According to the police, she had just grown close to one of her colleagues, which prompted Vetrimaran to murder her. The accused is in judicial detention, and an inquiry is currently underway.

December 29,2023

Bantwal, Dec 29: A 22-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding car struck her as she walked along the footpath with her mother at Pacchinadka near in B C Road Kaikamba in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kananda. 

The victim has been identified as Chaitra, 22, a local resident employed in a private cloth shop in Mangaluru. Daughter of late makeup artist Bhaskar Acharya, she was engaged to a man from Kodyadka, with their wedding scheduled for March 3.

It is learnt that Chaitra had taken leave on December 28 to attend the Roce ceremony of her friend. Accompanied by her mother, she was en route to her friend's house when a speeding car hit her, causing severe injuries at around 8 pm. Traffic ASI Suresh Padar and head constable Ramesh rushed her to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but she succumbed to her injuries around 1 am on December 29.

The car, having lost control after hitting Chaitra, collided with an electricity pole and the compound wall of a nearby house before coming to a stop. All four occupants, including the driver, fled the scene, heading towards Mallur.

Local residents suspect that the car's occupants may have been under the influence of ganja. The relatives of the deceased have filed a complaint with the police.

The Melkar traffic police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

January 2,2024

New Delhi: India has recorded 573 fresh cases of Covid-19 and the number of active cases of the infection has increased to 4,565, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Two new fatalities due to the disease, one each in Karnataka and Haryana, were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country. 

