Anil Ambani empire under siege: ED raids 35 premises linked to Reliance Group in ₹3,000-cr scam

In one of the biggest financial crackdowns in recent years, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday swooped down on 35 locations in Delhi and Mumbai connected to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group — also known as the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RAAGA). The raids, part of a ₹3,000-crore money-laundering investigation, target more than 50 companies and 25 individuals allegedly involved in a complex financial fraud.

The ED’s probe stems from two CBI FIRs alleging large-scale irregularities in loans disbursed by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019. Investigators claim RAAGA companies secured unsecured loans worth nearly ₹3,000 crore, allegedly facilitated through bribery of senior bank officials, including Yes Bank’s former promoters.

Preliminary findings suggest a meticulously planned scheme to siphon public funds by cheating banks, shareholders, and investors. Key red flags identified include shell companies with common directors, loans issued without proper verification, funds routed through multiple entities, and “loan evergreening” — fresh loans allegedly issued to repay old ones.

Regulatory bodies including SEBI, NHB, NFRA, and Bank of Baroda have flagged anomalies in group companies, particularly Reliance Home Finance Limited, whose loan book nearly doubled in a single year. The State Bank of India has already classified Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani himself as “fraud” accounts, a move first initiated in 2020.

Thursday’s raids involve combing through records across 50 entities tied to Ambani’s empire. Sources indicate that senior Yes Bank executives and other key individuals are under scrutiny for allegedly receiving personal benefits in exchange for loan approvals.

The ED’s massive operation marks a dramatic escalation in the ongoing probe into corporate governance and financial fraud at some of India’s largest business houses.