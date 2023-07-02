  1. Home
  2. Annamalai slams CM Stalin for not condemning Karnataka, warns him against going to Bengaluru

Annamalai slams CM Stalin for not condemning Karnataka, warns him against going to Bengaluru

News Network
July 3, 2023

annamalai.jpg

Bengaluru, July 3: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday claimed Chief Minister M K Stalin would be compromising on state's rights if he attended the Opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru in the wake of the Karnataka government's adamant stance to build the Mekedatu dam.

The party would stage a "Go back Stalin" agitation if the CM chose to attend the meet, he further said.

Flaying the chief minister for allegedly not condemning his ally in Karnataka, especially Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for making Mekedatu dam a poll issue and also insisting on going ahead with the project, Annamalai said, "The Chief minister lacks heart to condemn the Congress or Shivakumar but is keen on attending the Opposition meeting thinking he will gain acceptance (at the national level)."

Stalin feels that his stature will grow by attending such meetings, Annamalai told reporters here.

He sought to know if the chief minister would attend the meeting later this month by ceding Tamil Nadu's self-respect.

"Stalin has a right to attend but when he returns, I will lead a 'Go back Stalin' agitation in which the farmers and public would participate," the BJP state president said and asserted that unlike the DMK and its allies, his party never played politics on the Cauvery water issue which is the lifeline of Tamil Nadu farmers.

He claimed that the Union government had already made it clear that the dam project cannot be undertaken without the concurrence of the lower riparian states.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 3,2023

rebellion.jpg

Mumbai, July 3: A day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a mutiny within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government with eight other party leaders, NCP chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar said "there is no problem in the family".

"There's no problem in the family. We don't discuss politics in the family. Everyone takes their own decision," he said in a television interview.

Mr Pawar left for Satara this morning, where he would visit the memorial of freedom fighter YB Chavan. "I didn't approach anybody since yesterday. I haven't contacted anybody. I am just leaving now for Satara," he said.

Jayant Patil, MLA and Maharashtra chief of NCP, had yesterday said Mr Pawar will pay his respects to the freedom fighter and start working for the future of Maharashtra.

On the legal battles facing the party in the aftermath of Ajit Pawar's rebellion, Mr Pawar said, "About legal issues, I don't know, our state president Jayant Patil is consulting. This info will be available only with him at this point of time," he said.

The rebellion within the NCP has come at a time when the veteran politician is among the heavyweight leaders working to stitch a united Opposition front to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election.

Mr Pawar indicated that the mutiny in his party will not alter the joint Opposition front plans.

"The opposition meeting will happen in Bengaluru. Yesterday, those who contacted me include (Trinamool chief) Mamata Banerjee, (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar, (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, (DMK president) and MK Stalin. "We have discussed that we will meet, sometime between July 16-18. The meeting will decide the future course of action," he said.

In a shocking move, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders took oath in a hurriedly arranged ceremony at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan yesterday. They were accompanied by veteran party leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, long-time aides of Sharad Pawar.

In a letter to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Ajit Pawar has claimed that over 40 NCP MLAs and six members of Legislative Council back him, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 20,2023

uaeqatar.jpg

Doha, June 20: Qatar and the UAE have announced the reopening of their respective embassies and consulates with immediate effect. The detente was broadly welcomed by regional leaders and analysts.

Qatar’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai, as well as the UAE’s embassy in Doha, will reopen on Monday, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Both sides stressed that the significant step reflects the determination of the leadership of both countries and contributes to the advancement of joint Arab initiatives, fulfilling the aspirations of the two brotherly people, QNA said.

In a phone conversation on Monday, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated each other on the resumption of their diplomatic representation, according to a separate QNA report.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also welcomed the restoration between the two member states, Xinhua news agency reported.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the “blessed step which embodies … the unity of the GCC countries and the support for the joint Gulf action,” QNA reported.

Kheir Diabat, a professor from the International Affairs Department of Qatar University, said the decision to restore diplomatic ties signifies that both sides have pushed their relations a step forward to normalisation and cooperation.

“It means there is an opportunity for the two parties to coordinate their positions and political visions towards Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Sudan. In addition, this rapprochement will also be reflected in the strength of the GCC, which has suffered in recent years from apparent weakness due to the Gulf crisis,” he said.

The thaw is yet another fruit of the wave of regional de-escalation since the Al-ula summit, Adel Abdel Ghafar, director of the Foreign Policy and Security Program of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs in Doha, told Xinhua.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced the severing of diplomatic ties with Qatar, citing Qatar’s alleged support for terrorism and destabilisation of the region. Qatar has denied these accusations.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Qatar on the sidelines of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.

However, due to a lack of consensus on certain issues, the process of full normalisation has been delayed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 27,2023

modiPM.jpg

New Delhi, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, while addressing party workers under the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, questioned if 'triple talaq' was inalienable from Islam, why it isn't practised in Muslim-majority countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. 

Batting for the Uniform Civil Code, implementing which has been part of BJP's election manifestos, he said it doesn't work to have "different set of rules for different members of a family" and a country can't run on two laws. Egypt, whose 90 per cent population is Sunni Muslims, abolished triple talaq 80 to 90 years ago, he pointed out.

"Those who advocate for triple talaq, these people hungry for a vote bank, are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters," the PM said.

He said triple talaq doesn't just concern women, but destroys entire families too. When a woman, who the family marries off to someone with a lot of hope, is sent back after triple talaq, the parents and brothers are pained with concern about the woman.

"Some people want to hang the noose of triple talaq over Muslim daughters to have a free hand to keep oppressing them," PM Modi said, adding that these are the people who support triple talaq.

"This is why Muslim sisters and daughters, wherever I go, stand with the BJP and Modi," he added.

The PM took a swipe at those who oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying they are inciting some people for their own interests, "Indian Muslims will have to understand which political parties are provoking and destroying them for their own benefit," he said, pointing out that our Constitution also talks about equal rights for all citizen. The Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC, he added.

PM Modi also slammed "those who accuse the BJP", saying if they really were well-wishers of the Muslims, then most families from the community wouldn't have been lagging behind in education and employment, and forced to live a difficult life.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant 'triple talaq' and entails imprisonment up to three years. The Supreme Court has said there is no bar on granting anticipatory bail in such cases, provided the court hears the complainant woman before granting pre-arrest bail.

A Uniform Civil Code means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption, and succession are likely to be covered by a common code. States such as Uttarakhand are in the process of framing their common code.

The Law Commission earlier this month initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC, by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week said that Uniform Civil Code is part of the Directive Principles of the Constitution of India and that the Opposition is exaggerating the issue by labelling it as "politics of vote bank".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.