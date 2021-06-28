  1. Home
Another hike takes fuel prices across the country to a historic high

June 29, 2021

New Delhi, June 29: After a day of pause, petrol prices have been increased by up to 35 paise while diesel by up to 28 paise on Tuesday, 29 June, taking fuel prices across the country to a historic high.

The 32nd increase in fuel prices in less than two months took the petrol price in Delhi to Rs 98.81 per litre and diesel to Rs 89.18 per litre. 

In Mumbai, petrol price hit an all-time high of Rs 104.90 a litre, with an increase of 34 paise. Diesel price was also increased by 30 paise to retail at Rs 96.72 per litre in the financial capital.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 31 paise and 26 paise, respectively. The price of petrol was Rs 99.80 per litre and that of diesel was Rs 93.72 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have climbed in recent weeks on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand.

June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each will be provided to more than 20,000 artists, and it will be credited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

The government has announced a Rs 2,050 crore package for the people of different sectors affected by Covid-19 second wave, and flower, fruit and vegetable growers, construction workers, street vendors have already received financial assistance directly to their accounts through DBT.

"People belonging to other sectors will also receive benefits soon...Artists were given help during the first wave. This time too, the government has rushed to their help. Applications were invited through the Sevasindhu app and documents were reviewed," Yediyurappa said.

The entire process was carried out transparently, and beneficiaries can get confirmation regarding the transfer of amount to their Aadhaar linked bank accounts through DBT app, he said.

Pointing out restrictions that have been relaxed in some of the districts, the Chief Minister said artists will have to follow the precautions without fail.

The CM advised artists to take care of their health and also to get vaccinated as the government has rolled out a free vaccination drive, the release said.

Outdoor film shooting is among the relaxations announced by the government.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Aravinda Limbavali said that more than 17 thousand artists were given assistance during the first wave. 

June 23,2021

Bengaluru, June 23: The government of Karnataka has identified as many as 52 children that lost their both parents and became orphans during the second wave of Covid-19. More than one thousand children lost at least one parent.

Presiding over a meeting convened to review the measures taken to protect children during the third wave of Covid-19 here on Tuesday, Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said the government has implemented bala seva scheme and bala hitaishi scheme for the welfare of such children.

The minister said she held discussions with relatives of such children and kids via video conference and gathered their opinions. Under bala seva scheme, each child would get Rs 3,500 per month and free education. Eligible children would get either a laptop or a tablet. It has been decided to provide a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to girls aged above 21 years.

She said under the bala hitaishi scheme, the government would establish a link between children with a single parent or those lost parents with donors. Parents who don’t have kids would also be allowed to adopt a child legally.

She said Davangere district has five children who lost parents due to other reasons, one child lost both parents due to Covid-19 and 125 children lost either their father or mother. She directed the officials concerned to upload the details of such children on the Bala Swaraj portal.

She said the department is taking all measures to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 that is likely to hit kids. As many as 1,875 children aged below 18 years of age contracted the Covid-19 infection during the first wave. As many as 2,283 children were infected by it during the second wave. But there was no child who was seriously ill.

District Health Officer Nagaraj said the district has seven lakh children aged below 19 years. It is estimated that 10 per cent children may contracted the viral infection during the third wave of Covid-19.

In order to tackle the third wave of Covid-19, 68 pediatricians have been identified in the district. A children's ward with 68 beds will be set up in the district general hospital, while ten beds with oxygen facilities will be set up in each taluk general hospital.

Each taluk will have two covid care centres for children. In total, 2,500 beds for children have been arranged.

A proposal has been submitted to the government seeking 60 ventilators, medicine. Training programmes would be conducted for doctors, asha, anganwadi workers and nurses in the first week of July.

MP G M Siddeshwara promised a 12-year old girl child from Honnali taluk who lost her parents due to Covid-19 that he would bear her higher education expenses.

MLAs Ramachandrappa, SA Raveendranath, Linganna, Zilla Panchayat Executive Officer Vijay Mahantesh, Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth were present in the meeting.

June 18,2021

New Delhi, June 18: Launching six customized crash courses from 111 centres in 26 states that aim at skilling over one lakh Covid-19 warriors to meet new challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that the virus is present and the possibility of mutation is also there.

The programme has been designed specially under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

"The second wave of the pandemic illustrated the kind of challenges that the virus may present to us. The country needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges and training more than one lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction," Modi said, adding that this training will be over in the next two-three months.

The move is significant, coming in the wake of experts predicting a third wave of Covid-19 in a few months. Modi also said work is underway on a war footing to ready over 1,500 oxygen plants and efforts are on to reach every district.

Three days before phase III of the immunisation drive kicks in with 75 percent procurement and distribution of vaccines by the Centre free of cost to states, Modi said the government is "committed to give free vaccines to every citizen" while following Covid protocol.

The PM said many guidelines have been issued related to the campaign, which is to start from June 21, and now people below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for vaccination as those above 45.

On the course that was launched on Friday, Modi said top experts of the country have designed these six courses as per demands of the states and Union Territories.

The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles -- namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support and Medical Equipment Support.

This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work. This campaign will give fresh energy to the health sector frontline forces and will also provide job opportunities to youth.

Hailing it as an important next step in the fight against Covid-19, Modi reminded everyone that the pandemic tested the strength of every country, institution, society, family and person of the world.

Modi said far-flung hospitals are being provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators, besides new strides in manufacturing PPE suits, testing kits and other medical infrastructure.

"Amidst all these efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of Covid warriors, one lakh youths are being trained," Modi said.

Modi also hailed the role of health professionals like ASHA workers, ANM, Anganwadi and health workers deployed in the dispensaries in the villages in preventing the infection and supporting the world's largest vaccination campaign. 

